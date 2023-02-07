Read full article on original website
WCIA
The Khach: Meet Erin Watson
Grace Khachaturian got to sit down with Urbana-native, Erin Waston. We dive into a bit of her story and impact, the ministry YoungLives and trace back the roots of her heart for people. Full interview below:. Link to full podcast!
U of I students bringing “army” of frogs to Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Children have a chance to learn about and get up close with frogs this weekend at the Mahomet Public Library. Students from the University of Illinois’ Fischer Laboratory will be at the library on Saturday to make a presentation geared toward children between kindergarten and 5th grade. In addition, they’ll be […]
City of Champaign, apartment owners reach new court deal in tenant housing case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Champaign Park Apartments have reached an agreement, ordering the apartments to reimburse the city for hotel costs and board up all broken windows. Jeff Hamilton with the City of Champaign said he hopes it’ll keep more people safe, and the property owners accountable. “By reaching this […]
etxview.com
How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show
NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
High school students name new Charleston Police K9
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new four-legged member of the Charleston Police Department and high school students were given the honor of naming him. Charleston Police posted on its Facebook page on Friday to introduce the community to their new K9 Bolt. They said Bolt was born in Slovakia and ended up in […]
Decatur approves homeowner roof replacement ARPA program, more at City Council meeting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Highlights of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting include a new residential roof replacement and accessibility improvement program, and an investment plan to redevelop the site of the former Garfield School, among others. Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) The council approved the Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) which will assist […]
Gilman celebrates as WWII veteran turns 100 years old
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The people of Gilman came together on Thursday to wish a happy birthday to a special member of their community. Max Howard, a World War II veteran living in that town, turned 100 years old on Thursday. The community wanted to show their support for all that he’s done for the […]
wjbc.com
Miller Park Zoo lemur makes Big Game prediction
BLOOMINGTON – Will it be Kansas City or Philadelphia this weekend in the Big Game? One of the animals at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has made his prediction. King Julian, the lemur who has been living at the Miller Park Zoo, is riding with the Eagles this weekend.
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
Tolono Fire Chief urges community to call 911 for ‘non-emergencies’
Tolono Firefighters are encouraging you to call 911 instead of their station when you need help.
Man arrested after Champaign Co. crime spree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of a crime spree in Champaign County on Wednesday has been arrested. Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan Lee-Newman, 27, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee-Newman […]
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
UPDATE: Boil order lifted on Mahomet street
Update at 1 p.m. on 2/10/2023 The Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that a boil order issued in Mahomet on Wednesday has been lifted. The order was in effect for Oakwood Drive and a portion of Golf Drive. As of 12:10 p.m. on Friday, it is safe again to drink or cook water without […]
Garden Hills streetlighting project begins next week in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that work on the city’s Garden Hills Streetlighting Project is scheduled to begin next week. Crews from Champaign Signal and Lighting (CSL) will begin on the north end of the neighborhood and progress to the south by installing underground conduit throughout the Garden Hills neighborhood. It […]
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
WCIA
Hand pour your own candles this Valentine’s Day with T Candles
Andrea McGee, owner, T Candles is hosting a variety of candle-making classes at Cass Concepts Marketing and Prairie Commons Collective. Looking for something to do with your sweetheart, or to celebrate Valentine’s Day?. Join T Candles for an afternoon couples’ candle-making session before Valentine’s Day! Experience working together and...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Businesses in Uptown Normal will be offering customers sweet treats as they shop Friday night. From 4 to 7 p.m., several stores in Uptown will have complimentary chocolate and other snacks for shoppers. Some...
