Yardbarker

Blazers fix major weakness in trade deadline deal for two-time All-Defensive player

A couple of hours before the 3 PM ET NBA trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers addressed one of their glaring weaknesses in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. After a strong start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers have faltered in a major way over the last two months. Certainly, Damian Lillard missing some time during that period had a notable effect. However, the teams fall in the standings, and our NBA power rankings, have mostly come due to their play of defense.
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers fans react to flurry of deals at NBA trade deadline: ‘We lost our 2 spicy lil guys’

The Portland Trail Blazers made a flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, though none of the deals were blockbusters. Gone from the Blazers are wing players Josh Hart and Gary Payton II, while the new acquisitions are Cam Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono from the New York Knicks, Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers and Kevin Knox via the Detroit Pistons. The Blazers also reportedly waived Greg Brown III.
NBA

Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks

It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
