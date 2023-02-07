ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WOWK

Oldest schoolhouse for Black children in US moved to museum

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A building believed to be the oldest surviving schoolhouse for Black children in the U.S. was hoisted onto a flatbed truck and moved a half-mile Friday to Colonial Williamsburg, a Virginia museum that continues to expand its emphasis on African American history. Built 25 years...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WOWK

Suspect in custody after 2 Maryland police officers shot

FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers has been taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a...
FALLSTON, MD

