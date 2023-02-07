ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

vermontbiz.com

Blodgett Oven and the Vermont National Guard to partner for recruiting

Blodgett Oven Company and the Vermont National Guard will announce a new partnership through the Partnered Recruiting Initiative for Military and Employers at a signing ceremony on Wednesday, February 15, at 12:30 p.m. at the Blodgett facility in Essex. The objective of this program is to increase...
ESSEX, VT
vermontbiz.com

Maple Broadband extends service area

Maple Broadband is bringing high speed future-proof fiber internet to Addison County. Service will be launching later this month in portions of Cornwall, Salisbury, and a small corner of Middlebury. In 2022, Maple Broadband's focus was on securing funding and beginning construction on the foundation of their network. Here's where...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

GSR and Franklin County dairy announce commercial operation of manure-to-value process

GSR Solutions LLC (dba NutriHarvest) and Green Mountain Dairy Farm recently achieved commercial operation of GSR's biotechnology for dairy farms to transform liquid manure wastewater into value-added fertilizers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided funding assistance for the project's implementation along with project partners. Since...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices continue downward trend

Average gasoline prices in Vermont continued their slow descent over the last couple of weeks and are now at $3.49 per gallon. Prices are still 9 cents/g higher than a month ago but are now 4 cents/g lower than last year. The national average remains lower than the state average. According to GasBuddy, the highest price found in Vermont was $3.89/g in Island Pond and the lowest was $3.20/g in Middlebury.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Man dies after falling through ice in Grand Isle

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker. INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle, VT. The victim in this incident, Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, was pronounced deceased at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. An autopsy will be conducted at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. This incident appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious at this time.
GRAND ISLE, VT

