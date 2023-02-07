Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continued their slow descent over the last couple of weeks and are now at $3.49 per gallon. Prices are still 9 cents/g higher than a month ago but are now 4 cents/g lower than last year. The national average remains lower than the state average. According to GasBuddy, the highest price found in Vermont was $3.89/g in Island Pond and the lowest was $3.20/g in Middlebury.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO