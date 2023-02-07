Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. MKS INSTRUMENTS INC (MKSI) is a mid-cap value stock...
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
NASDAQ
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SONO, WDAY, CYRX
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total of 11,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ
Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (DG)
On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Dollar General from Buy to Accumulate. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $269.08. The forecasts range from a low of $192.91 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $229.00.
NASDAQ
Notable Friday Option Activity: CVX, COP, DASH
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 54,440 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Why Proto Labs Stock Rocketed 26% Today
Shares of for-hire 3D printing company Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) exploded higher in Friday trading, soaring 26.1% through 11:30 a.m. ET after the company beat earnings estimates this morning. Analysts had only expected Proto Labs to report a $0.21 per share adjusted profit on sales of $109.8 million for Q4...
NASDAQ
Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value
In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
NASDAQ
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Passes Through 2% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $139.96 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Conduent (CNDT)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.95MM shares of Conduent Inc (CNDT). This represents 6.46% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 13.36MM shares and 6.28% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Dimensional Fund Advisors Increases Position in Argan (AGX)
Fintel reports that Dimensional Fund Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.84MM shares of Argan, Inc. (AGX). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 0.76MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Autodesk
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 26 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) was held by 7 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
NASDAQ
Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks
Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in California First National Bancorp (CFNB)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of California First National Bancorp (CFNB). This represents 8.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 26, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 7.48% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the...
NASDAQ
Torgerson Lance Cuts Stake in Civeo (CVEO)
Fintel reports that Torgerson Lance has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.38MM shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 27, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Super Micro Computer Increases Position in Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
Fintel reports that Super Micro Computer has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.81MM shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI). This represents 14.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.34MM shares and 14.10% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
NASDAQ
Why Fortinet Stock Surged Higher This Week
Week to date, shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were up 8.7% as of 11:38 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cybersecurity company continued to show why it's well positioned for growth. It delivered earnings ahead of the Street's estimate, with revenue growth accelerating for the third consecutive year.
Comments / 0