Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Fans Finally Get Answers About Kim Pegula
Sports fans in Western New York finally know what happened to Kim Pegula last June. Kim, the co-owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres with husband Terry Pegula and president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency but the nature of it was never revealed. From that point forward, the sports world sat in the dark and the situation eventually faded away from the public consciousness.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Bo Horvat scores as New York Islanders beat Seattle Kraken
Bo Horvat scored in his home debut with New York Islanders, leading his new team to a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
chatsports.com
New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers: The Bo, Brock & Barzal Era [Game #53]
The New York Islanders resume their post-All-Star season stretch run tonight in Philadelphia with a shiny new toy and a hope for both short-and long-term boosts to their future. Bo Horvat, acquired at the beginning of the bye week and signed to an 8-year extension at the end of it,...
chatsports.com
5 steps to making the Giants a Super Bowl team
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the 2023 Super Bowl. Let’s discuss five ways the New York Giants can bridge the “talent gap” general manager Joe Schoen admits exists between the Giants and the Super Bowl combatants, thus elevating the Giants from a good team to a Super Bowl-caliber one.
chatsports.com
Gamethread #52: Canucks vs Islanders
The quick turnaround for the Canucks helps reduce the amount of questions the players will have to field when it comes to playing against their former captain. This is a good thing as you don’t really want to think about too much if you are a Canuck, instead you should just go about hitting the crap out of him and try to stop the Islanders from getting into the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Throwback: Edmonton Oilers face Philadelphia Flyers in their first NHL playoff series in 1980
The Edmonton Oilers’ inaugural season in the NHL featured a tale of two teams. Early on, the Oilers looked like you’d expect an expansion team to look, as they won just one of their first ten games to start the 1979-80 season. But down the stretch, the young Oilers turned things around. They acquired goaltender Ron Low ahead of the trade deadline in March and won eight of their final eleven games to sneak into the last playoff spot in the Campbell Conference.
chatsports.com
Seiya Suzuki, Marcus Stroman headline Cubs named to World Baseball Classic rosters
Cubs players will be representing countries from across the globe when the World Baseball Classic kicks off this spring. Five players on the Cubs 40-man roster and several top prospects were included on WBC rosters, announced Thursday evening. Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman – who made early commitments to Japan...
chatsports.com
The Rockies need to combat growing fan apathy
The Colorado Rockies are rapidly approaching their 30th anniversary season. Pitchers and catchers report next week, spring training is less than a month away, and baseball is truly on our doorstep. However, there has been a noticeable lack of fanfare both in the Mile High City and from the Rockies themselves. 30 years is a big milestone in the history of a franchise. The Rockies pulled out all the stops for their 25th anniversary celebrations in 2018 and yet for the big three-zero there’s been alarmingly little. The team hasn’t posted their 30th anniversary logo on any of their social media accounts.
chatsports.com
Rockets to Host Three Summer Basketball Camps
TOLEDO, Ohio - The University of Toledo will be holding three boys' basketball camps this summer in Savage Arena. A day camp will be held for boys and girls entering third- through eighth-grades on June 12-15, June 26-29 and July 31-August 3. The purpose of the camps is to instruct...
chatsports.com
Who are the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 free agents?
After finishing 9-8 during the regular season and getting eliminated in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are set to enter the offseason with more questions than answers. Heading into free agency, the Dolphins have 28 total free agents, 25 of whom are unrestricted (UFA)...
chatsports.com
NFL Honors 2023: How to watch, TV/streaming info, awards finalists, & more
Tonight, the NFL world fully centers itself on the greater Phoenix area with the league’s prominent awards ceremony. The NFL Honors takes place this evening, three days before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Tonight’s event will reveal the league’s MVP, rookies...
chatsports.com
Bulls stay pat with roster as trade deadline comes and goes
NEW YORK — Billy Donovan was very transparent in the final days leading up to the NBA trade deadline. The Bulls coach insisted on Tuesday that he liked the roster as is, and more importantly, so did his bosses. So with the deadline passing on Thursday afternoon, the idea...
chatsports.com
Purdy: ‘There could be some question as to getting a hybrid surgery, which is reconstruction with the internal brace’
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy joined KNBR’s Papa & Lund show Thursday to provide the details on his surgery decision. Everyone involved is hoping Purdy’s rehab after surgery gives him the opportunity to compete before the regular season starts. For starters, Purdy is confident in Dr. Meister, who will...
chatsports.com
Status quo for Sixers frontcourt at NBA trade deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers made one major move at the trade deadline, sending Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a three-team deal that brought back Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. While that transaction is likely a net positive for the team, many fans are extremely disappointed with the team’s deadline as a whole with the reality that no new backup big men were brought into the fold.
chatsports.com
What the Will Benson trade means for the Guardians
The Guardians have opened up a spot on their 40-man roster and reduced the number of left-handed outfield prospects they have by trading former first-round pick, Will Benson, to the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland selected Benson 14th overall in the 2016 draft as an 18-year-old, but development was not always a...
chatsports.com
Tuesday Tigers links: Bally Sports announces Grapefruit League broadcast schedule
Monday was the Detroit Tigers’ Truck Day, a far more consistent predictor of spring than a certain groundhog, and so we’re in the final approach to pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. Whatever comes for the Tigers this year, and expectations seem be extremely low, major league baseball is finally about to gear up for a new season.
Comments / 0