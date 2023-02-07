Read full article on original website
Related
pryorinfopub.com
Assistant Chief of Police Retires
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Assistant Police Chief of Pryor, James Willyard, will begin a new career as an agent with the ABLE commission in March. Willyard announced his retirement last Friday. His last official day with the Pryor Police Department will be March 3. In 2018 Willyard was appointed to be...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County
A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
kggfradio.com
Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver
A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
OHP: Tulsa woman killed in Osage County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Tulsa woman.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement
Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
News On 6
Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
KTUL
Woman killed after failing to yield at stop sign in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 20 near Skiatook on Wednesday evening. Troopers say 66-year-old Vickie Morrison was driving her 2020 Ford Escape southbound on Ranchland Road when she failed to yield at a stop sign. Morrison's vehicle was T-boned by a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on SH-20.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Car Crash in Bartlesville Results in Fatality
Late Monday morning the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a singular car crash at the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. The accident did have a fatality involved which appears to be from a medical incident. After investigating the incident, BPD gave out this statement. “Two people were transported to...
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years
A couple is in the Tulsa County jail, accused of repeatedly abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, but nobody knew for years. We warn you the details of this case are difficult to hear. Detectives said the parents told family members the boy was at a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grant to Improve Training for Bartlesville Fire, Others
The Bartlesville Fire Department (BFD) will receive a $50,438 Department of Homeland Security grant. According to the City of Bartlesville’s “City Beat,” the grant will provide additional training for Bartlesville firefighters. It will help firefighters in surrounding communities, too. Fire Chief David Topping says the grant will...
Three structures damaged following fire in Independence
Three structures were damaged following a fire in Independence, Kan. early Wednesday.
Suspect on the run after hours-long standoff outside Tulsa home
Tulsa police say they're very familiar with the man who shot at the couple, and that he’s a convicted felon.
KOKI FOX 23
Embezzlement case against Pawnee County Undersheriff taken over by Attorney General’s Office
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office will now be prosecuting the case against the Pawnee County Undersheriff. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is charged with felony embezzlement and false claims against the state after prosecutors say he used his county issued car to drive to and from his off-duty security job in Tulsa.
KTUL
Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
KOKI FOX 23
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
Independence Police investigate early-morning fire
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. - An early-morning fire in Independence, Kansas was extinguished after over an hour of constant battling. At 12:34 A.M., Independence Fire-EMS responded to a reported structure fire at 217 N. 12th. After discovering two structures with visible flames,…
KOKI FOX 23
Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord
VINITA, Okla. — A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind. She said it isn’t trash or old furniture. It’s bed bugs. Bed bugs and a whole lot of other problems.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Park Roads Getting Renovations
Vice Mayor Jim Curd pulled an item out of the agenda to bring to light at the Bartlesville City Council meeting this past Monday, revolving around the design services for new park roads and the Parking Lot project. This project has been underway since 2018, but is starting to get...
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities find 20 grams of meth in diaper bag, woman arrested
SAPULPA, Okla. — A woman was arrested after authorities found 20 grams of methamphetamine in a diaper bag, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO said they served a search warrant at a Sapulpa home around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Inside the home, they found Autumn...
Comments / 0