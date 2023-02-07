ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A family of four is dead on the West Bank Thursday morning after an apparent murder-suicide, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly before 8 a.m., Sheriff Joe Lopinto says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey.
HARVEY, LA
brproud.com

One arrested after shootout damages homes in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Devin Deonte Green, 27, was captured after he attempted to run away early Tuesday morning. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Lily Avenue when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, a sleeping homeowner was...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Springfield man pleads guilty in pandemic unemployment fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Springfield man pleads guilty to wire fraud in connection with a pandemic unemployment benefits fraud scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., Chaz Watkins, 35, of Springfield admitted that using Louisiana inmates’ and other’s personal information between December 2019 and September 2021 to submit claims for pandemic unemployment assistance.
SPRINGFIELD, LA
brproud.com

3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized

GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Community wants to save town mascot, alligator called Old Hardhide

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 65-year-old alligator named Old Hardhide is the center of attention in the city of Ponchatoula. She is known as the town mascot, according to her owner, Mike Kleibert, but her care and handling has drawn the attention of PETA and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
PONCHATOULA, LA
brproud.com

La. lawmaker creates bill hoping to stop car break-ins

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After New Orleans saw an uptick in car break-ins during sporting events, one state representative is proposing a law she hopes will deter burglars. State Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, has introduced a bill that would increase punishments for simple burglary. “People are taking advantage...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Viewer captures tornado in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tornado was caught on camera Wednesday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. The video of the tornado was recorded by Joshua Ballard. Mr. Ballard gave BRPROUD permission to use the video. The tornado is suspected of causing damage that was reported earlier by the National...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Village of Tangipahoa recovering from tornado damage

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are underway in Tangipahoa Parish after a community is ripped to pieces during a tornado on Wednesday. All hands were on deck in the Village of Tangipahoa. Law enforcement agencies, the Red Cross, churches, and people of the community were all pitching in to help. Neighbors say the best way to describe this natural disaster was like a scene from a movie.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Storm damage reported in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service is reporting storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish. Two mobile homes and a service station were reportedly damaged when a line of storms made its way through the area. That area of Tangipahoa Parish was under a tornado warning at that...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

NWS confirms EF-2 tornado in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service surveyed the damage caused Wednesday in Tangipahoa Parish and confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit. According to the NWS, the tornado touched down along I-55 between Fluker and Tanigpahoa exits before traveling north-northeast. Officials said the tornado uprooted softwood pines along its path but the highest winds picked up near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Center Street.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy