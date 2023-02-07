TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are underway in Tangipahoa Parish after a community is ripped to pieces during a tornado on Wednesday. All hands were on deck in the Village of Tangipahoa. Law enforcement agencies, the Red Cross, churches, and people of the community were all pitching in to help. Neighbors say the best way to describe this natural disaster was like a scene from a movie.

