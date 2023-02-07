Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
brproud.com
Family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A family of four is dead on the West Bank Thursday morning after an apparent murder-suicide, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly before 8 a.m., Sheriff Joe Lopinto says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey.
brproud.com
One arrested after shootout damages homes in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Devin Deonte Green, 27, was captured after he attempted to run away early Tuesday morning. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Lily Avenue when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, a sleeping homeowner was...
brproud.com
Springfield man pleads guilty in pandemic unemployment fraud scheme
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Springfield man pleads guilty to wire fraud in connection with a pandemic unemployment benefits fraud scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., Chaz Watkins, 35, of Springfield admitted that using Louisiana inmates’ and other’s personal information between December 2019 and September 2021 to submit claims for pandemic unemployment assistance.
brproud.com
3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized
GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
brproud.com
Community wants to save town mascot, alligator called Old Hardhide
PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – A 65-year-old alligator named Old Hardhide is the center of attention in the city of Ponchatoula. She is known as the town mascot, according to her owner, Mike Kleibert, but her care and handling has drawn the attention of PETA and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
brproud.com
La. lawmaker creates bill hoping to stop car break-ins
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After New Orleans saw an uptick in car break-ins during sporting events, one state representative is proposing a law she hopes will deter burglars. State Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, has introduced a bill that would increase punishments for simple burglary. “People are taking advantage...
brproud.com
Driver extracted through windshield after 18-wheeler crash on I-12 overnight, police say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – I-12 East between Walker and Livingston was closed for hours overnight due to an overturned 18-wheeler. The Livingston Police Department said two members of law enforcement “removed the driver from the truck out the windshield.”. The driver of the 18-wheeler appeared to sustain...
brproud.com
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for south Louisiana, Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado. Check out photos and videos submitted by our viewers and WGNO news crew. PHOTO CREDIT: Richard Ballard. We will update this post with new photos and videos as they come in.
brproud.com
Viewer captures tornado in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tornado was caught on camera Wednesday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. The video of the tornado was recorded by Joshua Ballard. Mr. Ballard gave BRPROUD permission to use the video. The tornado is suspected of causing damage that was reported earlier by the National...
brproud.com
Village of Tangipahoa recovering from tornado damage
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are underway in Tangipahoa Parish after a community is ripped to pieces during a tornado on Wednesday. All hands were on deck in the Village of Tangipahoa. Law enforcement agencies, the Red Cross, churches, and people of the community were all pitching in to help. Neighbors say the best way to describe this natural disaster was like a scene from a movie.
brproud.com
Storm damage reported in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service is reporting storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish. Two mobile homes and a service station were reportedly damaged when a line of storms made its way through the area. That area of Tangipahoa Parish was under a tornado warning at that...
brproud.com
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service surveyed the damage caused Wednesday in Tangipahoa Parish and confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit. According to the NWS, the tornado touched down along I-55 between Fluker and Tanigpahoa exits before traveling north-northeast. Officials said the tornado uprooted softwood pines along its path but the highest winds picked up near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Center Street.
brproud.com
9-year-old from Slidell performs in ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’ at Saenger
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nine-year-old Ayvah Johnson from Slidell performs every night as young Anna Mae. Anna Mae was legendary Tina Turner’s childhood name. Johnson tours with Tina: The Tina Turner Musical now playing at The Saenger Theatre. Her other Louisiana credits include:. Little Ti Moune in Once...
