ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Masks, drag shows, new pronouns: What a Kentucky lawmaker wants to ban in schools

By Olivia Krauth, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HfLk9_0kfgB9P900

FRANKFORT, Ky. ― Hours after listening to concerns about Kentucky’s teacher shortage and criticizing the state education commissioner over what he called “woke” ideology, a state lawmaker proposed sweeping legislation to give parents near total control over their child’s education and place broad restrictions on what can be available in schools.

Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington, also filed a school-choice measure Tuesday to change Kentucky’s constitution to allow public dollars to follow students to schools of their choosing, including private schools.

Republicans have increasingly backed “parents’ rights” measures in recent years, often stemming from parent disgruntlement over how schools handled COVID-19 and how schools talk about racism and LGBTQ topics.

Calloway’s first bill, House Bill 173, touches on nearly every one of those concerns.

More: LIST: Here's the latest on key bills from the 2023 Kentucky legislature

“Commissioner Jason Glass thinks ‘Politicians are the ones politicizing woke agendas,’” Calloway tweeted during a House Education Committee meeting Tuesday, including a link to state guidance for teachers on using students’ pronouns and preferred names.

“I assure you, with KDE putting out guidance like this, I will call it out every opportunity I get. Watch what legislation gets filed today!” Calloway continued.

His second measure, House Bill 174, would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot for voters to decide whether Kentucky’s public dollars should be allowed to follow students to a school of their choosing. The move comes after previous school-choice measures have been either struck down in court or tied up in legal battles over their constitutionality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qf26W_0kfgB9P900

HB 173 states parents should have the right to make decisions for their child “without obstruction or interference from a public school.” As long as the student meets the compulsory attendance rules under state law, that student should be educated how the parent sees fit, the measure asserts.

FACT CHECK: How many teacher vacancies does Kentucky have?

Guardians should have the “high duty and right to nurture and direct their children's destiny, including their upbringing and education; mental, emotional, and physical health care; and moral and religious development,” the bill continues.

HB 173 outlines a system for local school boards to receive complaints about violations of parents’ rights. If districts don’t respond according to the process, the parent can sue.

Parents would also be able to review any student well-being surveys, curriculum, books or course syllabi. Almost every non-emergency health procedure, including mental health sessions with school counselors, would need a parent’s blessing.

More: Kentucky's teacher shortage is still at 'crisis' levels. What will lawmakers do?

Under HB 173, school staff would be required to inform parents if their child starts dressing in a way that doesn’t correspond with their gender or asks to use different pronouns or a name other than their assigned name ― a move that goes against state education guidance on how to best work with transgender students.

Districts would be required to prohibit trainings where teachers would be encouraged to use a student’s chosen name or pronouns, or touch on “critical race theory” topics such as white supremacy.

Schools would also no longer be allowed to require masks or any type of vaccination not already required to attend school.

More: Here are LGBTQ-related bills Kentucky lawmakers have introduced, and what's on the horizon

HB 173 also includes language to a previously filed “bathroom ban,” barring trans students from using the restrooms aligned with their gender identity.

Under the measure, which is 27 pages long, parents would also have the right to have their child spend their day learning the assigned curriculum with “no time spent being indoctrinated into any partisan political position.”

It bars any discussion of gender expression inconsistent with biological sex, sexual orientation or sexual expression, including in classes and from teachers’ and speakers’ personal experiences. Teachers also could not display LGBTQ pride flags.

The bill clarifies teachers can talk about their legal spouse but should not discuss their sex lives with students.

More: JCPS panel votes to keep 'Gender Queer' on library shelves

Parents have the right to keep their children away from material touching on a long list of terms relating to sex, nudity and drag performances, the bill asserts. Schools would not be allowed to have any materials deemed obscene or vulgar, nor would they be allowed to have drag shows.

Should a school employee violate those rules, they would be subject to discipline.

HB 173 would also change the definition of serious literary value ― a metric used by districts to judge whether challenged books with LGBTQ themes should remain in libraries ― to include questions of would it “weaken public morality” or “promote disorder.”

Correction: A previous version of this story inaccurately described when parent consent would be necessary before a child is recorded. There are several carveouts to the provision that would not require consent.

This story has been updated to clarify students would still need to have the series of immunizations before starting school currently required under state law.

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Masks, drag shows, new pronouns: What a Kentucky lawmaker wants to ban in schools

Comments / 34

Mike Stokes
3d ago

Just imagine , parents might expect their children to spend days focused on academic studies and not woke indoctrination .How outrageous ! What a concept! It's absolutely insane that we even need to insist that there is no nudity ,sex,or drag shows going on in schools ,or that teachers don't discuss their sex lives with students! Absolutely crazy! I would NEVER allow my children to step foot a government run school!

Reply
15
Anton Williams
3d ago

Good about time. But too late I already have my kids in a private school to receive a actual education. Me the PARENT will teach my kids about life not some man pretending to be a woman.

Reply
11
Darrell R. Bacon Bacon
3d ago

I back and fully support Mr. Calloways efforts 1000%. Too bad I currently live across the river from Kentucky instead of in it so when this gentleman has programs to be voted on I could support him with my votes and telling my fellow voters to do so also. We need clear headed representatives like him now more than ever. Stay the course, dude...and stay vigilant. Thank you. DRB

Reply
13
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'

FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation

“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky to purge 127,000 from voter rolls

Kentucky election officials have been working to clean up the state’s voter rolls in recent years, and on Friday they say about 127,000 people who have died, moved or otherwise become ineligible will be removed. “Cleaning” Kentucky’s voter rolls has been a major priority for Republican Secretary of State...
KENTUCKY STATE
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment

A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
KENTUCKY STATE
Courthouse News Service

Ban on concealed guns in school zones debated at top Kentucky court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (CN) — The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over the implementation of the federal Gun Free School Zone Act and whether concealed carry permitholders in the commonwealth must abide by it. The law, passed in 1990, prohibits any individual from possessing a firearm within a school...
PIKEVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

Experts ask legislators to address pregnancy-related deaths in Ky.

Kentucky has one of the highest mortality rates for pregnant people in the nation and advocates are calling on state lawmakers to help address the problem. During a meeting of the Kentucky Senate Health Services Committee on Wednesday, experts said mental health disorders and substance abuse are growing factors that lead to maternal deaths in the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population

One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy