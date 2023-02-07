Masks, drag shows, new pronouns: What a Kentucky lawmaker wants to ban in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. ― Hours after listening to concerns about Kentucky’s teacher shortage and criticizing the state education commissioner over what he called “woke” ideology, a state lawmaker proposed sweeping legislation to give parents near total control over their child’s education and place broad restrictions on what can be available in schools.

Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington, also filed a school-choice measure Tuesday to change Kentucky’s constitution to allow public dollars to follow students to schools of their choosing, including private schools.

Republicans have increasingly backed “parents’ rights” measures in recent years, often stemming from parent disgruntlement over how schools handled COVID-19 and how schools talk about racism and LGBTQ topics.

Calloway’s first bill, House Bill 173, touches on nearly every one of those concerns.

“Commissioner Jason Glass thinks ‘Politicians are the ones politicizing woke agendas,’” Calloway tweeted during a House Education Committee meeting Tuesday, including a link to state guidance for teachers on using students’ pronouns and preferred names.

“I assure you, with KDE putting out guidance like this, I will call it out every opportunity I get. Watch what legislation gets filed today!” Calloway continued.

His second measure, House Bill 174, would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot for voters to decide whether Kentucky’s public dollars should be allowed to follow students to a school of their choosing. The move comes after previous school-choice measures have been either struck down in court or tied up in legal battles over their constitutionality.

HB 173 states parents should have the right to make decisions for their child “without obstruction or interference from a public school.” As long as the student meets the compulsory attendance rules under state law, that student should be educated how the parent sees fit, the measure asserts.

Guardians should have the “high duty and right to nurture and direct their children's destiny, including their upbringing and education; mental, emotional, and physical health care; and moral and religious development,” the bill continues.

HB 173 outlines a system for local school boards to receive complaints about violations of parents’ rights. If districts don’t respond according to the process, the parent can sue.

Parents would also be able to review any student well-being surveys, curriculum, books or course syllabi. Almost every non-emergency health procedure, including mental health sessions with school counselors, would need a parent’s blessing.

Under HB 173, school staff would be required to inform parents if their child starts dressing in a way that doesn’t correspond with their gender or asks to use different pronouns or a name other than their assigned name ― a move that goes against state education guidance on how to best work with transgender students.

Districts would be required to prohibit trainings where teachers would be encouraged to use a student’s chosen name or pronouns, or touch on “critical race theory” topics such as white supremacy.

Schools would also no longer be allowed to require masks or any type of vaccination not already required to attend school.

HB 173 also includes language to a previously filed “bathroom ban,” barring trans students from using the restrooms aligned with their gender identity.

Under the measure, which is 27 pages long, parents would also have the right to have their child spend their day learning the assigned curriculum with “no time spent being indoctrinated into any partisan political position.”

It bars any discussion of gender expression inconsistent with biological sex, sexual orientation or sexual expression, including in classes and from teachers’ and speakers’ personal experiences. Teachers also could not display LGBTQ pride flags.

The bill clarifies teachers can talk about their legal spouse but should not discuss their sex lives with students.

Parents have the right to keep their children away from material touching on a long list of terms relating to sex, nudity and drag performances, the bill asserts. Schools would not be allowed to have any materials deemed obscene or vulgar, nor would they be allowed to have drag shows.

Should a school employee violate those rules, they would be subject to discipline.

HB 173 would also change the definition of serious literary value ― a metric used by districts to judge whether challenged books with LGBTQ themes should remain in libraries ― to include questions of would it “weaken public morality” or “promote disorder.”

Correction: A previous version of this story inaccurately described when parent consent would be necessary before a child is recorded. There are several carveouts to the provision that would not require consent.

This story has been updated to clarify students would still need to have the series of immunizations before starting school currently required under state law.

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Masks, drag shows, new pronouns: What a Kentucky lawmaker wants to ban in schools