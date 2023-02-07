NEWPORT, Minn. – A 37-year-old Twin Cities man is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his cousin Monday morning at the Newport Transit Center.Sylvester T. Jones was taken into custody at his residence just hours after 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre was found dead by Washington County Sheriff's deputies inside an SUV. He had suffered several gunshot wounds.Surveillance cameras captured a man walking off from the vehicle, and cameras at other local businesses recorded that same man as he fled the area. That allowed deputies to track him to his home on the 1700 block of 1st Avenue, which is about four blocks south of the transit center.The county's SWAT team helped execute a search warrant that night, and Jones was arrested without incident. The sheriff's office says Jones "admitted to his involvement in his cousin's death," and investigators found a gun on his bedroom floor.Jones was charged Tuesday with a single count of second-degree intentional homicide, and is being held at the Washington County Jail. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

NEWPORT, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO