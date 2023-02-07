Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Help Seize 24 Illegal Guns
Brooklyn Park police played a role in helping the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office seize a large cache of illegal weapons and drugs, authorities announced Thursday. A total of 24 assault rifles and handguns were seized at an undisclosed residence in Brooklyn Park. In addition, law enforcement seized several bags of cocaine totaling one pound.
Mounds View police seeking shooting suspect
Mounds View police are looking for 34-year-old Tyler Van Coleman, wanted for a shooting that wounded one man early Thursday morning. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
fox9.com
Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two injured and police investigating. According to Minneapolis Police, at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.
Violent Offender Task Force, Emergency Services Unit, seize nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills in Minneapolis
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office reportedly seized 1,295 fentanyl pills while executing a search warrant in the South Uptown neighborhood this week. The seizure warranted other drugs, as well as illegal firearms.
2 men shot and injured in Uptown restaurant
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon inside an Uptown restaurant. Shortly after noon, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis in the 1300 block of Lagoon Avenue. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds that are not considered...
Nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills seized in south Uptown drug bust
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sheriff's deputies seized nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills as part of a drug bust in south Uptown that also turned up cocaine and methamphetamine.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says deputies executed a search warrant earlier this week as part of an ongoing weapons and narcotics investigation. Along with the fentanyl pills, officers seized five pounds of powdered fentanyl, one pound of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine, and a large press used to package narcotics. They also seized six illegally possessed handguns and one illegally possessed rifle, the sheriff's office says.The suspect was at home at the time, and was taken into custody without incident. Four others were at the scene; the sheriff's office says they were detained but ultimately not arrested.
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
Charges: Sylvester Jones fatally shot his cousin at Newport Transit Center
NEWPORT, Minn. – A 37-year-old Twin Cities man is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his cousin Monday morning at the Newport Transit Center.Sylvester T. Jones was taken into custody at his residence just hours after 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre was found dead by Washington County Sheriff's deputies inside an SUV. He had suffered several gunshot wounds.Surveillance cameras captured a man walking off from the vehicle, and cameras at other local businesses recorded that same man as he fled the area. That allowed deputies to track him to his home on the 1700 block of 1st Avenue, which is about four blocks south of the transit center.The county's SWAT team helped execute a search warrant that night, and Jones was arrested without incident. The sheriff's office says Jones "admitted to his involvement in his cousin's death," and investigators found a gun on his bedroom floor.Jones was charged Tuesday with a single count of second-degree intentional homicide, and is being held at the Washington County Jail. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
A Minnesota Mother Bought A Shotgun And Then She Shot Her 6-Year-Old Son 9 Times
A mother in Minnesota was found guilty of killing her 6-year-old son in her car after he thought he was going out on an evening adventure, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Feb. 8, a Hennepin County jury deliberated for around an hour and a half before convicting Julissa Thaler, 29, of first-degree premeditated murder for the shooting death of her child, Eli Hart, as Front Page Detectives reported.Dan Allard said during closing arguments that Thaler purchased the shotgun she used to slay her son and went to a range to practice shooting the firearm.“This is as premeditated as it gets,” Allard said....
Family increasing reward for info on fatal Maplewood hit-and-run
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — It's been nearly two months since 56-year-old Mark Koepke was hit by a car and killed while walking near his home in Maplewood. Still without answers as to who was responsible for Mark's death, his family is now fundraising to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest.
Bloomington police, federal authorities seek those who may have been defrauded by the three men who died in double murder-suicide
Bloomington police think the three men who died in a double murder-suicide last week may have defrauded others in stock trading schemes, and want to be able to pass any victim information along to federal authorities.
wiproud.com
1 dead, 2 children hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is dead, and two children were hurt after a 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County last night. At around 8 o’clock, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Highway 35, south of Prescott in the town of Oak Grove.
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
Jury finds Nicholas Firkus guilty of murdering wife in 2010
ST PAUL, Minn. — A jury found Nicholas Firkus guilty of murdering his wife and staging a break-in and struggle in their St. Paul home back in 2010. Firkus was found guilty of both first- and second-degree murder after about four-and-a-half hours of jury deliberation. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Apr. 13 where he faces life in prison.
Washington County man charged with shooting and killing his cousin at a bus stop
37-year-old Sylvester Jones of Newport is charged with shooting and killing his cousin, 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre, at a bus stop Monday morning.
kfgo.com
Man found wounded in car dies after Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – A man died following a shooting that led to a two-vehicle crash near downtown Minneapolis, near the Sculpture Garden. Officers responded to the report of a crash and found a man suffering gunshot wounds and unresponsive in one of the vehicles. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Huge Fentanyl Bust in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the Twin Cities today reported a massive drug bust. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was executed earlier this week in Minneapolis and resulted in the seizure of over 5 pounds of powder fentanyl, over a pound of cocaine, a pound of methamphetamine, nearly 1300 fentanyl pills and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
fox9.com
Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven
ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of killing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven in August 2021 after her body was found buried on his property filed paperwork to enter a guilty plea. Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, of Isanti, will plead guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the...
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
Carjacking victim advocates for secure treatment homes
ST PAUL, Minn — Patrick Connolly looked at lawmakers Thursday and delivered a simple message. “The system is failing,” he told them. Connolly recounted the day in December when three teenagers carjacked his wife as she pulled into their St. Paul garage. Their young daughter was in the back seat.
