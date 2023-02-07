Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
It's Rihanna TimeAndryPQGlendale, AZ
Related
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
On a recent night, by the Miramar Reservoir in San Diego County, a man named Erwin sat at a picnic table scrolling through dozens of texts from his wife. He read aloud her warnings about police patrolling a road near their home. “‘There’s a lot of cops out tonight,’” he...
Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban
A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona. U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Minnesota just became the first post-Roe state to make abortion a right
On January 31, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act) into law, enshrining the “fundamental right” to access abortion in the state. It is now the first state to codify abortion rights via legislative action since in the wake of the United...
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
'Cockfighting capital' of US? Oklahoma bill to ease penalties draws attack from activists
Animal rights activists are again fighting a bill filed in Oklahoma that would decriminalize cockfighting and are criticizing authorities for not doing more to stop the events at home and abroad. House Bill 2530, introduced this year by state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, would legalize the fights as long as the roosters aren't wearing weapons and would reduce the penalty for being involved in weaponized fights from a felony to a misdemeanor carrying simple fines. ...
How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes a monthly list of how […]
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire for millions nationwide
Residents of 32 states who rely on federal assistance to buy food are about to see their benefits shrink at the end of the month.
Lawmakers in GOP states target medical care for trans kids
Lawmakers in several conservative states are continuing to target transgender children with bills that prohibit gender affirming care for young people
Washington Examiner
Utah shows momentum has turned against the transgender industry
Over the weekend, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed into law a bill that would stop doctors from performing sex-change operations on, or prescribing dangerous cross-sex hormones to, children under the age of 18. In one sense, this shouldn’t be surprising. The vast majority of Americans support such legislation, and...
KCEN TV NBC 6
New bill to legalize sports betting in Texas introduced
TEMPLE, Texas — The push for legalizing sports betting has been ongoing in the Lone Star State. New bills have been proposed this week in Austin that take a narrower approach to legalizing sports betting in the state of Texas. As of now, 24 states in the US, plus...
A Texas judge could soon force major abortion pill off market nationwide. Here's what to know.
A ruling in the anti-abortion groups' favor could mean healthcare providers across the U.S. will be barred from prescribing abortion pills.
Comments / 0