Baltimore County, MD

CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Human remains found in Owings Mills, investigation underway

BALTIMORE — Skeletal human remains were found Monday afternoon in Owings Mills, Baltimore County police said. Detectives from Baltimore County Police responded to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard area after human remains were found in a nearby brush area around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 6, police said. The remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be identified and determine the cause of death. Homicide detectives and a missing persons unit is now leading the investigation, officials said. "At this time, we are not going to say it's tied to a homicide, but were trying to ascertain...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot in vehicle inside South Baltimore, police seeking tips

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was found shot in a vehicle in South Baltimore on Friday morning. At approximately 7:11AM, officers responded to the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street, for a reportedshooting. Once at the scene, officers located a 37-year-old man, inside of a vehicle, suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Cockeysville residents say 'people are very tense' as police still search for armed man

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County neighborhood residents are on edge as police search night and day for an armed man who reportedly shot an officer in their area.Those who live in Cockeysville, and in particularly the area of Powers Avenue, were told by police to shelter-in-place until notified.David Emory Linthicum is still on the run after police said he shot an officer multiple times inside a home Wednesday afternoon.Residents in the neighborhood told WJZ they are going to remain inside their homes.Throughout the day, police officers have been searching the area, on the ground and with a helicopter in the sky."It's...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Man shot dead in car in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Suitland Friday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of the 3200 block of Swann Road, near the Suitland Federal Center, for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The man has not yet been identified by police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
TANEYTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center

Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
LAUREL, MD
Nottingham MD

Assaults reported in Carney, Middle River; woman robbed in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this week. At just before 8:45 a.m. on Monday, February 6, an individual broke into a business located in the 1700-block of Amuskai Road in Parkville (21234) and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled through the front door in the direction of Chestnut Oak Road.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

