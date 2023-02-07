BALTIMORE — Skeletal human remains were found Monday afternoon in Owings Mills, Baltimore County police said. Detectives from Baltimore County Police responded to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard area after human remains were found in a nearby brush area around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 6, police said. The remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be identified and determine the cause of death. Homicide detectives and a missing persons unit is now leading the investigation, officials said. "At this time, we are not going to say it's tied to a homicide, but were trying to ascertain...

