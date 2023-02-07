Read full article on original website
15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game
MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old shot, killed in New Castle County, Delaware: police
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday night, the New Castle County Police Department said.The shooting happened on the unit block of Deen Street, which runs through an apartment complex off Wilton Boulevard.Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.There's no word on any arrests, or what led to the shooting.
Troopers Arrest Three Teens for Possessing a Stolen Car
Yesterday the Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers after they were found to be in possession of a stolen car. On […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Teens for Possessing a Stolen Car appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop
A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
WDEL 1150AM
2 carjack attempts under investigation in Claymont
Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings within about five minutes in the parking lot of Wawa at Philadelphia Pike and Harvey Road in Claymont. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a 57-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman were returning to their vehicle when four suspects approached them. They tried to open the rear doors on both sides of the vehicle, but were not successful. One suspect also tapped on the passenger side window with a black handgun. The victims quickly drove away from the store.
Bullet strikes wall after gun fires during fight at Delaware high school basketball game
A gun fired once after it fell to the floor and someone stepped on it during “a large fight” Monday night at a high school basketball game in Delaware, state police said today. The bullet struck a wall and no one was injured, police said about the latest...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Two Seaford men arrested in connection with illegal lottery operations
He Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Seaford Police Department conducted two search warrants within the city of Seaford in connection with illegal lottery operations. An investigation by Delaware State Police detectives assigned to the Division of Gaming Enforcement identified two residences that...
Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested one adult male and two teens in connection with a stolen vehicle on Thursday outside a Wilmington Wawa. Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers yesterday after finding them in possession of a stolen vehicle. It was approximately 5:07 a.m. on February 9, 2023, when a 39-year-old Wilmington woman parked her white 2023 Kia Sportage rental car at the Wawa in Wilmington, located at 400 Wilson Road. A black 2020 GMC Terrain circled the parking lot and then stopped while the woman was inside the store. The post Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
44-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Early Morning Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was critically injured this morning in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 9 am this morning, a shooting report led the Baltimore Police Department to the 4100 Block of Eierman Avenue. Upon arrival police found a 44-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released and a suspect has not been arrested at this time. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers The post 44-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Early Morning Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Harford County girl reported missing
EDGEWOOD, MD – Police in Edgewood are asking the public for assistance in locating 14-year-old Tykirah Nicole Estep. She was last seen leaving her home on Buxton Court in Edgewood on Thursday at around 10:30 am. Tykirah is believed to be wearing a yellow coat and jeans. If you have any information, please call the Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717. The post Harford County girl reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Two Carjacking Attempted Within Five Minutes, Shots Fired
The Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings that took place in a Claymont-area Wawa parking lot Thursday night. Officials said the first incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., February 9, 2022, in the parking lot of the Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. The investigation determined a 57-year-old female victim and a 28-year-old female victim who were traveling in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked their vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Wawa and entered the business. As they returned to the Jeep and entered it, they were approached by four unknown suspects. The suspects attempted to open the rear doors on both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then tapped a black handgun on the passenger side window. The victims were able to quickly drive off from the scene back to their residence. No one was injured.
Troopers Arrest Man on Gun Charges Following Traffic Stop
The Delaware State Police have arrested 33-year-old Daniel Harding of Townsend, Delaware on numerous gun charges following a traffic stop that occurred yesterday morning. On February 9, 2023, at approximately […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Gun Charges Following Traffic Stop appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
46-Year-Old Shot In Central Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot last night in Central Baltimore. The incident took place at the 1700 Block of Madison Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location after receiving a shot spotter alert. Police found evidence of a shooting but no victim. Shortly after a 46-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries were non-life-threatening. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Central District Detectives at 410-396-2411 or can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 46-Year-Old Shot In Central Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delco men charged in shooting of Philly police officer
Two Delaware County men have now been charged in connection with the shooting of Philadelphia police officer Giovanni Maysonet on Wednesday. The five-year veteran officer was shot while he and his partner were conducting a vehicle investigation.
nccpdnews.com
COLONEL JOSEPH BLOCH PROMOTES MULTIPLE OFFICERS
(New Castle, DE 19720) Today (February 10), Colonel Joseph Bloch made multiple promotions to the ranks of Lieutenant and Sergeant. Senior Sergeant Brian Burke was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Burke joined the New Castle County Division of Police in 2002 and has been assigned to the Patrol Division, Drug Control Squad, Safe Streets, and the Mobile Enforcement Team.
Futurism
College Student "Accidentally" Builds Explosive, Forcing Bomb Squad to Detonate It
It's like something straight out of 60s "Batman." A University of Delaware student "accidentally" created a small amount of a "shock-sensitive explosive chemical" in one of the university's labs, prompting the evacuation of several campus buildings on Wednesday, the Newark Post reports. According to a school spokesperson, emergency officials were...
Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops
A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area.
Philadelphia siblings reported missing
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN PENNROCK – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19809) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community–Wilmington. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road in reference to a shooting...
