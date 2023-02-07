TOMORROW X TOGETHER Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart for First Time

TOMORROW X TOGETHER re-enter the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Feb. 11) at No. 1, becoming the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the group’s new EP The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

The set debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 161,000 equivalent album units earned in the Jan. 27-Feb. 2 tracking week, according to Luminate. It earns the South Korean vocal group its first No. 1 on the ranking.

TXT is the first K-pop act to top the Artist 100 chart in 2023 and the first since Stray Kids scored its second week on top in October. The other K-pop acts to top the Artist 100 are BTS (21 weeks at No. 1), BLACKPINK (two), SuperM (one) and TWICE (one).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Sam Smith vaults 47-9, returning to the top 10 for the first time since November 2020. Smith’s return to the tier is powered by their new album Gloria , which debuts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 (39,000 units). Smith has spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100—three in 2014 and one in 2017.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.