TOMORROW X TOGETHER Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart for First Time

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

TOMORROW X TOGETHER re-enter the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Feb. 11) at No. 1, becoming the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the group’s new EP The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

The set debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 161,000 equivalent album units earned in the Jan. 27-Feb. 2 tracking week, according to Luminate. It earns the South Korean vocal group its first No. 1 on the ranking.

TXT is the first K-pop act to top the Artist 100 chart in 2023 and the first since Stray Kids scored its second week on top in October. The other K-pop acts to top the Artist 100 are BTS (21 weeks at No. 1), BLACKPINK (two), SuperM (one) and TWICE (one).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Sam Smith vaults 47-9, returning to the top 10 for the first time since November 2020. Smith’s return to the tier is powered by their new album Gloria , which debuts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 (39,000 units). Smith has spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100—three in 2014 and one in 2017.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

Billboard

Jelly Roll Breaks Record for Most Weeks Spent at No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart

Jelly Roll makes history on Billboard’s latest Emerging Artists chart (dated Feb. 11) as he scores a record-breaking 25th week at No. 1. He surpasses the 24-week reign of NLE Choppa in 2019-20 to set a new mark for the most time spent at No. 1 in the chart’s seven-year history. Jelly Roll (aka Jason DeFord) continues his command as his latest chart hit, “Need a Favor,” ranks at No. 33 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (after reaching No. 25) and No. 42 on Hot Country Songs (its peak). It also rises 46-43 on Country Airplay. Jelly Roll’s No. 1 run has...
Billboard

Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ Debuts In Top 5 on Australia’s Albums Chart

Shania Twain’s long-overdue return to music has been warmly received in Australia, where Queen of Me cracks the top 5 on debut. Queen of Me is Twain’s six studio LP and first album of new material since Now in 2017, and 2002’s Up before that. With its No. 5 debut on the ARIA Chart, published Feb. 10, the Canadian country star bags her sixth top 20 in the land Down Under, a feat that includes three leaders — Come On Over (1997), Up, and Now. The national albums chart is led by Taylor Swift’s Midnights, up 2-1; with SZA’s SOS (up 3-2) and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Ozuna Ties J Balvin as Artist With Most Videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Ozuna’s “Síguelo Bailando” music video has entered YouTube’s Billion Views Club, becoming the Puerto Rican’s 12th title as a lead, featured artist, or collaborator.  Related Every Music Video That Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views in 2022 02/08/2023 With the new milestone, he now ties with fellow Latin superstar J Balvin as the artist with the most videos in the club. Last year, the Colombian act reclaimed his crown after his Black Eyed Peas-assisted “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” video entered the club. He broke the tie he had with Justin Bieber, who currently has 11 titles with more than a billion views.  The music video for “Síguelo...
Billboard

Bebe Rexha Teases Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg Collaborations at Album Listening Party

Bebe Rexha is entering her new musical era, inspired by ’70s hairstyles, retro outfits, big fluffy hair and a long-awaited album. The pop star held an album listening party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (Feb. 8), where she was told her Grammy-nominated David Guetta collaboration, “I’m Good (Blue),” was certified platinum by the RIAA. Later on in the night, Rexha spoke to the crowd about her upcoming album, which is led by the pulsing single “Heart Wants What It Wants.” “We did this deep dive into the ’70s, but we also went into disco and all our favorite things,” said the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Ava Max & Elle King Notch Their First Top 10s on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart

Ava Max notches her first top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Feb. 11) as her latest release, Diamonds & Dancefloors, debuts at No. 8. The set sold 7,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 2, according to Luminate. The new effort is her second charting title, following the No. 12-peaking Heaven & Hell in 2020. Also capturing her first top 10 on Top Album Sales is Elle King, as her new Come Get Your Wife starts at No. 9 with nearly 7,000 sold. She previously topped out at No. 15 in 2018 with Shake the...
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Attempts To Calm Denzel Washington Down During Heated Argument At Lakers Game

JAY-Z was spotted attempting to calm down Denzel Washington during a heated argument at an L.A. Lakers game earlier this week. In the viral clip, which was recorded at Tuesday’s (February 7) match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the famed actor can be seen yelling at someone on the sidelines, before Hov steps in and successfully diffuses the situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Dionne Warwick Says Burt Bacharach Death Is Like ‘Losing a Family Member’

Unmatched pop music composer Burt Bacharach died at age 94 this week, and his longtime friend and musical collaborator Dionne Warwick shared her thoughts in a heartbreaking statement on Thursday (Feb. 9). Related 11 Times Burt Bacharach Made Awards Show History 02/09/2023 “Burt’s transition is like losing a family member,” she wrote in the press statement. “These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner. On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots,...
Billboard

Chris Martin Praises Rihanna as the ‘Best Singer of All Time’

You can count Chris Martin among the millions of fans who can’t wait to watch Rihanna perform this weekend at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. In a new interview with Apple Music 1, the Coldplay frontman sang the pop star’s praises while reflecting on his own memories of performing on one of the world’s biggest stages with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. Related Rihanna Says She Had '39 Versions' of Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Setlist: 'It's Gonna Be a… 02/10/2023 “I don’t know Rihanna very well,” Martin told host Zane Lowe on Friday (Feb. 10). “I’m mainly just a fan, and we have performed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Paramore, Lizzo & SZA, Taylor Swift and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Paramore unveils its first album in six years, Lizzo taps SZA for a “Special” rework, and Taylor Swift hits the dance floor. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Paramore, This Is Why There’s a difference between surviving and thriving, and while Paramore should be given credit for enduring through several lineups, rock generations and music industry iterations, they deserve even more for...
Billboard

Will Rihanna Seize the Perfect Oscar Timing & Perform ‘Lift Me Up’ at Super Bowl?

Talk about good timing! Rihanna’s performance at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 12) comes just 18 days before final-round voting begins for the 2023 Oscars. Rihanna, of course, is nominated for best original song for co-writing “Lift Me Up,” her soulful ballad from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While it’s not yet known if “Lift Me Up” will be in Rihanna’s setlist during her halftime show, it’s very likely that it will be. You don’t get to be one of the biggest music stars on the planet without seizing golden opportunities. If Rihanna does perform the song during...
Billboard

Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Long Long Time’ Rules Multiple Billboard Charts Thanks to ‘The Last of Us’

Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” tops multiple Billboard charts more than 50 years after its release, thanks to its inclusion in a recent episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. Related Depeche Mode Leads LyricFind Charts After 'The Last of Us' Synch 02/09/2023 “Time,” originally released on Ronstadt’s 1970 album Silk Purse, bows at No. 1 on the Rock Digital Song Sales, LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global rankings dated Feb. 11. The LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts rank the fastest momentum-gaining tracks in lyric-search queries and usages globally and in the U.S., respectively, provided by LyricFind. The Global chart includes queries from all countries, including...
Billboard

Here’s Who Was Behind That Beyoncé ‘Made Music History’ Message in the Sky

Thousands of people saw an optimistic message written to Beyoncé in the Los Angeles sky following the 2023 Grammys. But it wasn’t until Wednesday (Feb. 8) that fans learned who, exactly, was behind the note. Related Skywriter Declares Beyoncé Still 'Made Music History' Following Grammys Album of the Year Upset 02/08/2023 Billboard can confirm that The Recording Academy and CBS jointly gifted Queen Bey with the skywriter message, which read “BEYONCE, YOU MADE MUSIC HISTORY” in all caps. Additionally, the two organizations also conjured up the Grammys-themed drone light shows spotted over Los Angeles in the days leading up to the awards show. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Rocks Out to a Whitesnake Classic for Kellyoke Cover

Here Kelly Clarkson goes again on her own (with a little help from her band too, of course). On the Wednesday (Feb. 8) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum tapped into her rock roots to give Whitesnake‘s 1987 Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Here I Go Again” a spin for her opening Kellyoke segment. Wearing a black floral gown, black cardigan and thin velvet choker and accompanied by her band Y’all, the powerhouse vocalist put her spin on the track, belted the song’s lyrics and added vibrato at the most appropriate parts. “Though I keep searching for an answer/ I...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Drops ‘Lavender Haze’ Remix

Once again, Taylor Swift had fans meeting her at midnight on Friday (Feb. 10) for a new release — this time, a remix of Midnights album opener “Lavender Haze.” The remix of the violet-hued love song comes just two weeks after Swift dropped the dreamy “Lavender Haze” music video, which she directed and co-starred alongside the sultry model and trans activist Laith Ashley. “This one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it,” Swift said of the inspiration behind the music video. The original song, which was co-written by Swift,...
Billboard

Missy Elliott & Jack Harlow Couldn’t Stop Laughing During Doritos Super Bowl Ad: ‘We Had a Great Couple of Hours’

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow had a blast filming their Doritos Super Bowl LVII commercial. But according to the “Work It” legend, the hilarious 90-second spot just scratches the surface of the belly laughs they shared on set during their first-ever in-person meeting. Related Missy Elliott Can’t Wait to Collab With Jack Harlow in Preview of Doritos Super Bowl LVII Ad… But… 02/08/2023 OK, sorry, that’s not true. Missy realized while speaking to Billboard this week that they actually (almost) met before, but she just forgot. “I never met Jack before. Wait … lies,” Elliott laughed while recalling that she thought they had never...
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Jessie Ware, Flume, BLOND:ISH & Madonna & More

This week in dance music: Beyoncé made history in more than one way when she won the Grammy for best dance/electronic album, Diplo had some thoughts on the matter, we talked to the fast-rising RAYE, P!nk scored her first top 10 on dance/electronic songs and we got the backstory of a new study exploring the prevalence of neurodiversity in dance music. Is there more? You betcha. Let’s dig in. Jessie Ware, “Pearls” Albums heavily featuring house and disco sounds are winning Grammys? Jessie Ware has logged into the chat. After winning our hearts (and the title of Billboard’s top dance album...
Billboard

Sandaime J SOUL BROTHERS from EXILE TRIBE Hit No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 for First Time Since 2019

Sandaime J SOUL BROTHERS from EXILE TRIBE’s “Stars” blasts in atop the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Feb. 8, becoming the group’s first No. 1 hit in about three and a half years since their single “Scarlet feat. Afrojack” that led the chart in August 2019. “Stars” is a hot new number written by music producer sty, creator of the song “R.Y.U.S.E.I.” that finished at No. 1 on Billboard Japan’s year-end song chart for 2015 after being released in June 2014. The new single is off to a great start, launching at No. 1 for sales with 104,841 copies sold,...
Billboard

Rihanna Says She Had ‘39 Versions’ of Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Setlist: ‘It’s Gonna Be a Celebration of My Catalog’

Rihanna unpacked the “jam-packed show” she’ll be giving on Sunday during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference Thursday (Feb. 9). Related 10 Rihanna Songs That Probably Won’t Make The Super Bowl Setlist (But Really Should) 02/09/2023 In Phoenix just days ahead of the big game and even bigger performance, RiRi sat down with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis in front of a live studio audience to discuss all of the hard work she’s put into her first live performance in seven years. “It feels like it could have only been now,” she said about the timing of her Super Bowl Halftime Show...
Billboard

Lizzo & SZA’s ‘Special’ Remix Has a Release Date

It’s about damn time! Months after Lizzo teased that “something special” with SZA was on the way, the “To Be Loved” singer finally provided fans with a clear confirmation and release date for their remix of “Special.” “‘Special’ featuring SZA drops tomorrow,” Lizzo said in a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 8). Naturally, fans were besides themselves in the comments, sharing excited wails of happiness. After all, the collaboration has been a long time in the making. Lizzo hinted that she was getting to work on something with SZA back in November. “Something Special coming your way soon… 👀...
Billboard

Jonas Brothers Reflect on Their 2013 Split: ‘We All Really Needed That Time’

The Jonas Brothers look back on their 2013 breakup in a new interview with IMPACT x Nightline, and Billboard has an exclusive first look at the sit-down. Related Jonas Brothers Announce 'The Album' at Hollywood Walk of Fame Unveiling: Here’s When… 02/08/2023 Admitting that the rift between himself and his brothers reached a point where they were communicating solely through their father, Joe Jonas now sees that their time apart was necessary in the long run. “We needed it creatively,” he told ABC News and Nightline‘s Juju Chang as Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas nodded along on either side of him. “We needed...
