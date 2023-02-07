ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Former top military official demands Biden get tough on China, says Trump got policy ‘right’

By Caitlin Doornbos
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYW7z_0kfgAJBN00

WASHINGTON – Days after a Chinese spy balloon roamed across the US, a top former military and diplomatic official urged President Biden to act like his predecessor toward Beijing, saying the “[Trump] administration’s tougher approach is right.”

Retired Navy Adm. Harry Harris, who headed US Indo-Pacific Command for three years and later served as the 45th president’s ambassador to South Korea, called on Biden to make it clear that the US will defend Taiwan if China invades the democratically governed island.

“[Chinese President] Xi Jinping has showed us his intent regarding Taiwan time and time again, and shame on us if we ignore him,” Harris told the House Armed Services Committee. “We must not allow the [Chinese government] to dictate America’s Taiwan policy.”

Reunification with Taiwan is Xi’s top stated goal, and experts fear an attempt to overthrow Taipei by force could spark war within the decade. The Biden administration has hesitated to align too much with Taiwan to avoid triggering China, but Harris said Beijing has already made overtaking the democratically governed island its main objective.

“My successor at Indo-Pacific Command [Navy Adm. Phil Davidson] testified before Congress in 2021 that the [People’s Republic of China] could invade Taiwan in six years – that’s 2027,” he said. “We ignore [his] warning at our peril.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFR6d_0kfgAJBN00
Retired Navy Adm. Harry Harris called on Biden to make it clear that the US will defend Taiwan if China invades the democratically governed island.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pl4AG_0kfgAJBN00
“[Chinese President] Xi Jinping has showed us his intent regarding Taiwan time and time again, and shame on us if we ignore him,” Harris said.
AP/Alex Brandon

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have simmered in recent years over China’s aggressive economic and territorial practices — as well as its rapid military growth . Former President Donald Trump, 76, was the first to prioritize countering China on the national agenda, shifting the US military’s primary threat focus from the Middle East to Beijing in his administration’s 2018 National Defense Strategy.

While Biden’s 2022 strategy kept China as its top priority , Harris said the White House needs to sharpen its rhetoric, saying it would help deter China from moving on the island and enable Taipei to “make the decision to either defend themselves or to capitulate to China.”

“But most importantly, the American people need to know because it’s your sons and daughters that are gonna do the fighting and die,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3YNq_0kfgAJBN00
The Chinese spy balloon roaming across the US has many people concerned.
Chase Doak via REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQQb3_0kfgAJBN00
Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a trip to China in response to the surveillance balloon.
AP/Chad Fish

Harris also insisted that Biden should formally refer to China as an “adversary” rather than the current preferred nomenclature of “strategic competitor.”

“[China] views us as an enemy; they view us as an adversary,” he said. “And to be naïve – to operate in the naïve hope that we’re all going to, you know, be friends in the end – is the most dangerous thing and that itself leads to instability.”

“If we go in with eyes wide open and we’re willing to engage diplomatically and they are willing to engage diplomatically, I think we can coexist in a world of strategic competition that doesn’t rise to the level of armed conflict,” he added.

But diplomacy suffered a setback last week after Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a trip to China in response to its release of the massive surveillance balloon into US airspace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZzA0_0kfgAJBN00
The Biden administration wants to avoid triggering China.
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Beijing’s actions are coordinated, methodical, strategic,” Harris said “Last week’s spy balloon drama playing out on the doorstep of the secretary of state’s planned visit to Beijing typifies PRC bad behavior and disregard for international norms.”

Melanie Sisson, foreign policy fellow at the Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology, criticized the cancelation of Blinken’s trip , saying it was a missed opportunity to have tough conversations with Chinese leaders.

“We need those high-level contacts,” she told lawmakers. “It would have been an opportunity to discuss crisis management, for example, in addition to being able to press the CCP on their other such problematic behaviors worldwide.”

Comments / 62

Lisa Ward Huffaker
1d ago

One president had a Chinese banking account while serving. One doesn’t! One president’s daughter received Chinese trademarks while in office. The other did not! So who is it that is beholden to the Chinese?

Reply(26)
14
Sonia Iris
21h ago

what do you mean? a balloon crossed the US 3 times during trumps administration he did nothing. so shut the hell up.

Reply(4)
4
Sonia Iris
21h ago

trump was kissing XI axx asking for help to steal the election. who you trying to kid

Reply(1)
5
Related
msn.com

China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
189K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy