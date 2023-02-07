Valerie Bertinelli Announces Dry January Helped Her Drop A Pant Size: 'Nice Little Side Effect'

mega

Valerie Bertinelli is kicking off 2023 with a new attitude — and a slimmed down physique!

Earlier this month, the star revealed abstaining from alcohol in January helped her "feel" and "sleep" better, but she's now noticing another positive outcome from being sober: weight loss.

"So here's a nice little side effect to Dry January. These jeans that I’m wearing were so tight a few months ago that I couldn’t comfortably button them," she admitted in a TikTok from the weekend of February 3. "Now, they’re so loose it’s time for me to go down a size. Yea, I like that side effect."

Fans cheered her on in the comments section, with one person noting they do "sober October," an idea that sparked her interest. "Oooh, sober October. I like it," she replied. "I may also do dry July. 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼."

The mom-of-one, 62, has struggled with body image for years , but recently, her biggest hurdle was overcoming the turmoil of her nasty divorce from Tom Vitale .

As OK! reported, the two separated in November 2021, but they didn't agree to a spousal support deal until September of the following year. However, it took two more months for the details to be 100 percent finalized.

"My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed . They’re about to be filed," she shared on social media in November. "On 11/22/22, I am officially f**king divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over."

As their breakup exploded, the Food Network star revealed she was going to therapy to work on her mental health, and she's currently feeling happier than ever . And though she swore off ever getting married again, an insider claimed she wouldn't mind finding love, but this time, she "wants someone stable, settled and who is comfortable in their own skin."

"She's looking for a lasting relationship, someone to grow old with ," added the source. "She just wants the simple things: companionship and someone she can trust and feel safe with."

Before tying the knot with Vitale, she was married to late musician Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2001, and even after their split was finalized in 2007, they remained on good terms .