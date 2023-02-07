ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missy Elliott Praises Lil Wayne, Lizzo & More After Receiving Congrats for Global Impact Grammy Award

By Starr Bowenbank
 3 days ago

Missy Elliott was a 2023 recipient of the Recording Academy’s global impact award . The singer received the award — alongside fellow honorees Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre — ahead of the 65th annual Grammy Awards at Thursday’s Black Music Collective event last week, and she’s taking a moment after soaking up praise from her peers to extend a few kind words of her own.

In a video posted to Missy’s feed, Lil Wayne spoke of how honored he felt to be presented with the global impact award alongside one of his idols. “You already know Missy is one of my biggest inspirations in music … because Missy showed it was OK to be you,” he said in the clip. “Missy as an artist, as a rapper, as a musician — that’s a genius.”

Missy, touched by the message, responded in a heartfelt tweet of her own, stating that she is happy Lil Wayne and his talents are being recognized on such a grand scale. “@LilTunechi people don’t see artist go through many ups & downs..it’s not all glamor & glitz but the greatest thing is when you are recognized & I am so happy your getting Your BOUQUET because YOU TRULY DESERVE it also! Love you LEGEND & i am always GRATEFUL 4 your words,” she wrote on Tuesday (Feb. 7).

Timbaland shared a video congratulating his close friend. “You doin’ it big, sis,” he said in the video, which prompted Elliott to share a sweet throwback story about their friendship that predates their careers taking off.

“@Timbaland We come a long way & BLESSED to be from VA,” she shared. “Remember I would come to your house after school and we would do 5 to 6 songs a day until yo daddy would say I gotta get up 4 work y’all gotta go home naw .. Wow those days paid off! I love you bro.”

Lizzo , a fierce and public supporter of Missy and her work, also shared a congratulatory message: “I tell you all the time how much you are my icon, and now you’re getting an award for the global icon of Black music, all music … your impact will forever change music, period,” the “About Damn Time” singer said.

“@lizzo 1st Congratulations on all of your success… Many don’t know the struggles artist endure behind the scenes.. But I watched your come up & hard work & you DESERVE the APPLAUDS. I thank you 4 always being there for me & your kind words I am humbly Grateful,” Elliott wrote in response to Lizzo’s sweet video message.

And while Flavor Flav and Jay-Z did not have their personal video messages shared to Missy’s Twitter feed, she did share a fun moment of the trio interacting backstage at the Grammys with a fun throwback story.

“@SC fun fact Jay said the 1st time he ever rode in a Lambo car was mines over 20 yrs ago now look he probably own a damn spaceship with a alien driver. He always showed me love & @FlavorFlav
is always such GREAT ENERGY! Humbled to be around so many LEGENDS,” Elliott concluded her list of thank yous.

See all of the videos from Missy’s Twitter below.

