Obituary: Joan Evelyn Ballard Cole

Joan Evelyn Ballard Cole passed from this life and began her journey to meet her Redeemer face to face on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the age of 87.

She was pre deceased by her parents William Howard Ballard and Verla Evelyn Barnett Ballard, sister Gail Ballard Johnston; and her sons Gary Randall Cole, Lyle Wade Cole (wife Becky), Lesley Paul Cole, and daughter-in-law Becky.

She is survived by her adoring husband of 67 years, Paul Willard Cole and son Mark Vann Cole (wife Rhonda). She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Elliott Cole, Robyn Rice, Catie Kilgore, Philip Cole, Tyler Cole, Rachel Cole, DeLana Clemons, Tanner Cole, Falyn Cochran; great-grandchildren Rebecca Feather, Dausen Mason, Barrett Mason, Meadow Cole, and Isabel Clemons.

Mrs. Cole spent her entire life as a resident of the City of Hanceville, a city she loved dearly. She was an active member of the community and enjoyed serving others. Her favorite places to vacation were Gulf Shores and Orange Beach with her boys. She was a lifelong educator, inspiring many students at Hanceville High School to achieve their goals. She had a unique way of making each of her children and grandchildren feel valued, special, and important.

Joan is a teacher in death as she was in life. Her body was donated to science at UAB Medical School, therefore no visitation will be held. If anyone wishes to send condolences, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Joan.