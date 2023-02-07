ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Obituary: Joan Evelyn Ballard Cole

By Contributed
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsLYq_0kfg9zEv00

Joan Evelyn Ballard Cole passed from this life and began her journey to meet her Redeemer face to face on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the age of 87.

She was pre deceased by her parents William Howard Ballard and Verla Evelyn Barnett Ballard, sister Gail Ballard Johnston; and her sons Gary Randall Cole, Lyle Wade Cole (wife Becky), Lesley Paul Cole, and daughter-in-law Becky.

She is survived by her adoring husband of 67 years, Paul Willard Cole and son Mark Vann Cole (wife Rhonda). She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Elliott Cole, Robyn Rice, Catie Kilgore, Philip Cole, Tyler Cole, Rachel Cole, DeLana Clemons, Tanner Cole, Falyn Cochran; great-grandchildren Rebecca Feather, Dausen Mason, Barrett Mason, Meadow Cole, and Isabel Clemons.

Mrs. Cole spent her entire life as a resident of the City of Hanceville, a city she loved dearly. She was an active member of the community and enjoyed serving others. Her favorite places to vacation were Gulf Shores and Orange Beach with her boys. She was a lifelong educator, inspiring many students at Hanceville High School to achieve their goals. She had a unique way of making each of her children and grandchildren feel valued, special, and important.

Joan is a teacher in death as she was in life. Her body was donated to science at UAB Medical School, therefore no visitation will be held. If anyone wishes to send condolences, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Joan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lonnie Joe Overton

Funeral service for Lonnie Joe Overton, 79, of Vinemont, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Friendship Methodist Cemetery. Pastors Jerry Lawson and Ory Hampton will officiate. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Overton passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 26, 1943 to Lonnie & Verda Brown Overton. He was a truck driver for many years. Joe was a member of Daystar Church. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandchild, Walt Overton. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Mary Mayo Overton; sons, Ronnie (Kim) Overton, Brandon Overton; daughters, Kristi (Stephen) Millwood, Caitlin (Lance) Saint, Melanie Overton; sister, Joann Warren; grandchildren, Cody (Sara) Overton, Baylee (Kyle) Hasting, Nick Overton, Jake Overton, Judson Millwood, Colton Millwood, Austin Millwood, Brooklynn Saint, Gracelynn Saint, Gabby Saint, Preslee Overton; great-grandchildren, Charlie Overton, Collin Overton, Evelyn Hasting; and, a host of family and friends. Pallbearers will be Tyler Smith, Stephen Millwood, Lance Saint, Wayne Overton, Don Brown, Pat Williams.  Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ida Louisa Kugler

Funeral Service for Ida Louisa Kugler, age 82, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Kerry Cleghorn officiating; interment in Missionary Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mrs. Kugler passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Texas to William Henry Heideman and Avey Heideman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Kugler, and parents. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth (Bobbie) Kugler and Christopher (Lisa) Kugler; grandchildren, April (Justin) Morgan, Dale Kugler, and Crystal (Joey) Schutt; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Hoyt Noel Slatton

Mr. Hoyt Noel Slatton was born Dec. 26, 1948 to Lester and Elaine Slatton. He passed away Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023 peacefully at his daughter’s home. Hoyt was a devoted father, Paw Paw, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Being a retired mechanic he was wired with the ability to fix anything, and determined to find a way to make things work. Hoyt was very strong willed with the ability to endure through situations most would quit in. With a smile on his face he would push through whatever came his way. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, watching Nascar, and raising ducks. He...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margie Ann Sexton

The graveside service for Margie Ann Sexton, 80, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Simcoe Methodist Cemetery. Bro. Troy Puckett will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sexton family. Mrs. Sexton was born March 25, 1942, to Albert W. and Wynell Smith Golden.  She passed away on Feb. 7, 2023, at the Cullman Regional Medical Center. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and with her church family at Simcoe Community Church. Her likes included line dancing, walking, and gardening.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert W. and Wynell Smith Golden; brother-in-law, Kenneth Graham, and nephew, Craig Graham. Mrs. Sexton is survived by her husband of 64 years, Leonard Bryant Sexton; sons, Tim (Jan) Sexton, Jeff Sexton; daughters, Sandy (Mark) Walker, Christy (Austin) Howell; sisters, Hilda Graham, Brenda (James) Creel, June Shedd; grandchildren, Kyle Sexton, Kory Sexton, Emily Boaz, Austin Fullilove, K.T. Barnes, Hagen Walker, Allison Whitworth, Summer Moon, Bryant Pruett; great-grandchildren, Ava Jane Sexton, Owen Boaz, Finley Whitworth, London Boaz; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Sexton family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Coleman Berl Harris

Funeral service for Coleman Berl Harris, 82, of Vinemont, will be 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Larry Woods will officiate the service. The interment will be at Mt. Hope Baptist Cemetery. The visitation will be 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harris family. Mr. Harris was born March 8, 1940, to Ervin & L E Thornton Harris. He passed away on Feb. 4, 2023, at UAB West. Coleman was a very beloved Father, Paw Paw, Brother, Uncle and friend to many. With a gentle...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Nellie Gay Pace

Funeral service for Nellie Gay Pace, age 83, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Trueman Davis officiating; interment in Bethsadia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Pace passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at her residence. She was born Jan. 25, 1940, to Ottis Allen Holderfield and Mary E. Holderfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Orvil Pace Sr.; and five brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children, Lonnie (Shelia) Dulz Jr., Valarie Barnard, Anne (Bobby) Mikel, Rodney (Debra) Dulz, James (Stephanie) Pace Jr.; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Margie (Don) Stevenson.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Peggy Estoria Burden

The funeral service for Peggy Estoria Burden, 81, of Baileyton, will be 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be 10-11am prior to the service. The interment will be in the Baileyton Cemetery. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Burden family. Mrs. Burden was born Nov. 5, 1941, to Roy A. and Christine Daniel Burden.  She passed away on February 7, 2023, at the Folsom Center.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy A. and Christine Daniel Burden; and a brother, Bryan Brock. Mrs. Burden is survived by her husband, Glenn W. Burden, Sr.; Sons, Glenn Burden, Jr., Barry (Sissy) Burden, Wade Burden, Jeremy (Latonya) Burden; brothers, Bruce (Cindy) Brock, Sherman (Liz) Brock; sister Sandra Brock; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Burden family.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Pauline Collins

Pauline Collins, age 80, of Linden, North Carolina, formerly of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. Pauline was born on Feb. 17, 1942 in Haleyville, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Bethel #2 Church Cemetery. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Lisa Renay Schmidt of Fox Lake, IL; granddaughters, Brittney Schmidt of NC, and Savannah Schmidt of WI; grandson, Daniel Lewis Schmidt of WI; 3 great grandchildren, Julia Renay of WI, Greyson of NC, and Nolan James of NC; brother, Terry Ray McNutt of WI; sister, Ellen Fay Seaberry of Linden, NC and her husband, Roy H. Seaberry; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Collins; and parents, James McNutt and Eula Willis Cole.
LINDEN, NC
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rayburn Austin Parker

Rayburn Austin Parker, 87, of Cullman, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1935. Rayburn graduated from West Point High School, earned his Bachelor’s Degree at St. Bernard College, and his Master’s Degree from the University of Alabama. He was an avid Alabama Football fan. Rayburn was a teacher at Cold Springs High School and West Point High School and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was also a member of Baldwin Church of Christ. He enjoyed photography and also sold real estate, so if he didn’t teach you,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Eleanor Falkowski Welsh

Eleanor Falkowski Welsh passed away on Feb. 4, 2023, as a resident of Hanceville Nursing & Rehab, in Hanceville, Alabama. Eleanor was born in Loraine, Ohio, and as a family they moved to Brooklyn, New York, where Eleanor became Class President at Brooklyn High School. Many times, she bragged about how courageously and ambitiously she fought against a new Catholic school recently built wanting to combine the graduating classes. She fought and won their right to retain their all-girl school individuality. In doing so, they graduated with their all-girl class as a family without any new classmates. Eleanor’s dad arrived in...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Beulah Kathyrine Shannon Shedd

Funeral services for Ms. Beulah Kathyrine Shannon Shedd of Hanceville, Alabama will be held at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. with interment at Hopewell Cemetery, officiating will be Richard Roberts. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Ms. Shedd passed away on Feb. 3, 2023, at the age of 81. She was a laborer. She was born on April 18, 1941 to Robert Shannon and Rachel Bales Shannon in Cullman County Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Ronnie Shedd,...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Diane Green Williams

Diane Green Williams, age 65, of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1957, in Missouri to Daniel Clyde Smith and Lucille Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Rickey Williams; son, Danny Everett; and granddaughters, Mary Payton Everett, Olivia Everett, and Chelsea Everett.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margaret Geraldine Smith

Funeral Service for Margaret Geraldine Smith, age 84, of Vinemont, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Berlin Cemetery at Mt. Carmel. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Smith passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Woodland Village Health Care. She was born November 9, 1938, in Gadsden, Alabama, to Clarence Newman Gargus and Thelma Gargus. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Gargus; and sister, Dorothy Spencer. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Ralph Dennis Smith; daughters, Carol (Bert) Sugden and Deborah (Robert) Carmichael; grandchildren, Jeffrey Greene, Laura Swiontoniowski, Emily Rudorf, and Kevin Rudorf; great-grandchildren, Emma Swiontoniowski, Nora Swiontoniowski, Axel Greene, and Beverly Greene; and sister, Wilma Stallings.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Donald “Don” Richard Zehr, Sr.

Funeral service for Donald “Don” Richard Zehr, Sr., age 82, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Larry Brown and Allan Kuykendall officiating; interment in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Zehr passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Croghan, New York, to Leon Andrew Zehr and Edwina Mae Zehr. Don’s lifetime work was carpentry and maintenance. He was a licensed minister who served our community in the jail ministry for over 20 years. Don was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for 46 years. His passion was leading people to Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane Zehr; and grandson, Jonathan Smith. Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Irene Zehr; children, Don (Adonna) Zehr, Jr., Debbie (Richard) Johnston, Hank (Lisa) Zehr, and Regina (Chip) Johnsey; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Muriel Roggie and Maggie Catalano; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Margaret Brown Hale

Margaret Brown Hale, a resident of Cullman, Alabama, was born September 8, 1947, in Barbour County, Alabama. She departed this life on Feb. 2, 2023, at the age of 75. A devoted homemaker, loyal wife, and loving mother and grandmother, Ms. Hale dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James Eddie Hale of Cullman, Alabama; her parents, Lloyd Quention Brown and Marie Norton Brown; and her sister Carolyn Carroll (A.B.). Ms. Hale is survived by a son, James Edward Hale of Cullman, Alabama (Margaret Alice (Mallie)); a granddaughter, Alice...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ida Lee Hodge

Ida Lee Hodge, 82, of Arley, passed away Feb. 3, 2023 at her residence. She was born Aug. 6, 1940. Ida was an author, poet, artist, and a quilter. She was a physical therapy assistant and volunteered at a women’s prison. Ida was a marathon runner and completed several marathons in her earlier life. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Collinsville Cemetery in Collinsville, Alabama. Ida is survived by her daughters, Tammie Keller (Wallula, WA.), Benita Abercrombie (Arley, AL.), and Patti Brinkerhoff (Richland, WA.); 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Author Beard; daughter, Starr Beard; and parents, Louie and Rubye Hodge.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Behind the curtain with ‘Steel Magnolias’ and Cullman Community Theatre

CULLMAN, Ala. – As opening night and the inevitable curtain calls near, the cast and crew of Cullman Community Theatre’s (CCT) “Steel Magnolias” are busy at work putting the finishing touches on the play, which is sacred among women of the South. Scheduled to run Feb. 16-19 at the Traditions Bank venue, CCT’s first 2023 performance sold out in days, making it the hottest ticket in town.  “We originally opened our ticket sales with 150 seats per show with four performances and we had fully sold out three days later,” shared Noah Carpenter. “Our team met that day and expanded each...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Addison claims area championship with 38-32 win over Sumiton Christian

ADDISON, Ala. — The Addison Lady Bulldogs hosted the Sumiton Christian Lady Eagles for the championship of Area 13 Thursday night and Addison was able to overcome a scrappy Sumiton Christian team and finally come away with a 38-32 victory. Addison will advance to host Hubbertville while Sumiton Christian will travel to Marion County to play a very strong Lady Raider team. The first period started out slow for both teams and it was a precursor of things to come for the entire game. Either both teams were uptight or were just plain off in their playing rhythm as neither team could hit a...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Books and Brews coming Feb. 15

CULLMAN, Ala. – Books and Brews, presented by the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County, is slated to return to Goat Island Brewing on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5-7 p.m. with great books, singo bingo and all of the brewed offerings that have brought Goat Island fame.  Many, many books will be available for purchase for only 50 cents each, with all proceeds benefiting the Cullman County Public Library System. Food will also be served up by the Chat and Chew food truck crew. Singo bingo will begin at 5:30 p.m.  Branches of the library system include Colony, Cullman, Garden City, Hanceville and Holly Pond. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Meek edges Addison 71-64 to claim area title

ARLEY, Ala. – Addison traveled to Meek to take on the Area 13 Regular season champs and to see if they could knock them off for the first time in four tries. Addison came up a bit short as the Tigers controlled the second half and won an excellent game 71-64.  Meek, as winners of the Area tournament, will now host Lynn while Addison will travel to Marion County. The Meek Gym was at standing room only capacity and it was loud. It actually had the atmosphere of a football game, both sides were in full throat and to be honest neither team...
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy