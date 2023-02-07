18. Arvada

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
DougCo court battle continues in wrongful death case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency programMatt WhittakerColorado State
Related
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
KDVR.com
Woman burned in shower sends warning
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Fort Morgan Times
Why did meth contamination shut down so many libraries in Denver suburbs?
BOULDER — Libraries in three Denver suburbs, and the city of Boulder, have undergone extended closures in the last six weeks after meth users lit up in public bathrooms, leaving in their wake a toxic drug residue that’s costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up.
Loveland woman warns others after burning herself in the shower
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms.
tourcounsel.com
Southlands | Shopping mall in Aurora, Colorado
Southlands Lifestyle Center (also Southlands Mall, Southlands, The Southlands, or The Southlands at Aurora) is a regional shopping mall located in Aurora, Colorado. The center is located at the intersection of Smoky Hill Road and the E-470 tollway, about 15 miles south of Denver International Airport, east of the Saddle Rock neighborhood and west of Cherokee Trail High School and the Tallyn's Reach neighborhood.
‘It looks deserted these days’: FOX31 viewers weigh in on 16th Street Mall safety
In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched an effort to make the Convention Center corridor safer.
Aurora exploring residential street snow plowing
The City of Aurora might begin plowing snow from residential streets, as City Council members begin weighing options. That's something it doesn't do now and doesn't allow metro districts or homeowners associations within city limits to plow either. Councilmembers said the need for neighborhood snow removal has been a concern...
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Westword
Building for the Future: Colorado's Most Endangered Places for 2023
Denver Water never did get to build the Two Forks Dam, a controversial water project that sank more than three decades ago. But vestiges of that plan remain, including the South Platte Hotel, the circa 1913 building that stands near the confluence of the South Platte River and its North Fork, an area owned by Denver Water since 1987. The hotel, a replacement of an 1887 structure that was destroyed by arson, dates from the days when this was a popular summer retreat, on both stagecoach lines and the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad.
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency program
Cannabis with medical radio-frequency identification tag.Photo byDaniel Oberhaus (2015) / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Colorado energy officials next week will open a round of applications for a program designed to help cannabis growers save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The next storm hits Denver on Tuesday night & Wednesday
It will be a beautiful and mild weekend. Expect sunshine, brushed with high clouds in Denver. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
imfromdenver.com
Things Only People From Denver Would Know
As a native or longtime resident of the Mile High City, you know there’s something special about Denver that makes it unique from any other place in the world. From its sweeping mountain views and cultural diversity to its vibrant food and beer scenes, there are so many things to love. But if you’re really a local, you know some facts that even visitors don’t necessarily get right away, here are 5 things only people from Denver would know.
What’s known about next week’s snowstorm in Denver
After finally having a break from frigid temperatures and snowy weather, Denver has a decent chance of a snowstorm moving in next Wednesday.
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
5280.com
The Best Over-the-Top Brunch Buffets in the Denver Area
For a while there, it looked grim for the brunch buffet. Would those colossal seafood towers ever come back? Could prime-rib-carving stations survive in a world where COVID-19 exists? Would we ever again get the pleasure of stuffing ourselves silly at an all-you-can-eat waffle bar? Luckily, reports of the brunch buffet’s death were exaggerated (or at least premature), and many over-the-top Front Range buffets have returned.
Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills
A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita
The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
Ready for spring and summer? Here’s when Denver will see later sunsets and earlier sunrises
With a winter as cold as Denver has had so far, spring and summer can seem far away. But one of the characteristics of the warmer seasons is earlier sunrises and later sunsets.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0