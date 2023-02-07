ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

#19. Shell

By Stacker
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6ssn_0kfg9cBS00

- Typical home value: $412,902

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +64.1%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Temporary closure of Cheyenne Greenway section starts Friday

CHEYENNE – Due to the construction of the new fire station on Converse Avenue, a temporary closure of the Greenway trail, which runs parallel to the construction site, is planned. As contractors work to install sewer lines, a closure will be set in place between the west side of the Converse overpass, south of Dell Range Boulevard, to the Dutcher Ball Field Facility leading to the service road south of the facility. Due to the presence of heavy equipment operating in the area, users are advised to take alternate routes. This closure is expected to begin Friday and will continue for a minimum of 30 days. For more information on the Cheyenne Greenway and to view a Greenway map, visit cheyennecity.org/greenway.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy