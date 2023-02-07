Related
Temporary closure of Cheyenne Greenway section starts Friday
CHEYENNE – Due to the construction of the new fire station on Converse Avenue, a temporary closure of the Greenway trail, which runs parallel to the construction site, is planned. As contractors work to install sewer lines, a closure will be set in place between the west side of the Converse overpass, south of Dell Range Boulevard, to the Dutcher Ball Field Facility leading to the service road south of the facility. Due to the presence of heavy equipment operating in the area, users are advised to take alternate routes. This closure is expected to begin Friday and will continue for a minimum of 30 days. For more information on the Cheyenne Greenway and to view a Greenway map, visit cheyennecity.org/greenway.
