KIMT
After DC assault, Minnesota Congresswoman is recovering back home
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After being attacked in her Washington DC apartment building, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering back in Minnesota. DC police say Representative Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her apartment building around 7:10 am Thursday but the male attacker fled when Craig defended herself. Congresswoman...
KIMT
Minnesota House OKs food program bills
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota House approved two bills to fund food programs for students and food shelf programs. House File 5, authored by Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL- Minneapolis, passed on a vote of 70-58. The bill would create a state program for schools to provide up to two free meals per day to all students.
KIMT
Legislature approves cap on noneconomic damages in malpractice lawsuits
(Photo illustration via Canva) A bill capping noneconomic damages in medical malpractice lawsuits is headed for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk after passing both chambers of the Iowa Legislature on Wednesday. House File 161 would cap noneconomic damages in lawsuits against health care providers in medical incidents that result in...
KIMT
How Iowa’s homelessness problem compares to the nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
KIMT
Rochester getting $281,000 state grant to fight homelessness
WASHINGTON DC - Rochester will share in $1.6 million in federal funding to help Greater Minnesota communities deal with homelessness. U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith say this first-of-its-kind package is targeted at addressing unsheltered homelessness and homelessness in rural communities. “All Minnesotans deserve to have a stable roof...
KIMT
MnDOT announces winners of 'Name a Snowplow' contest
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the "Name a Snowplow" contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts. The winning names, in order of vote totals, and their future homes are:. Yer a Blizzard, Harry –...
KIMT
Democrats push to let all residents buy into MinnesotaCare
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Lawmakers went to work Wednesday on a proposal to allow all residents to buy into the state-run MinnesotaCare health insurance program, not just low-income workers struggling to get by. Democratic legislators and Gov. Tim Walz have been pushing for several years to expand MinnesotaCare...
KIMT
School buses in Minnesota getting $1.4M for stop arm cameras
ST. PAUL, Minn. - School bus safety in Minnesota is getting a huge shot in the arm. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety announced Tuesday that nearly $1.4 million in grants will help keep students safe as they get on and off school buses. Phase four...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
KIMT
Holy Moly! It's Pothole Season
Rochester Public Works says it they can see thousands of potholes in a year! With the weather changing during, crews are out and about filling potholes.
