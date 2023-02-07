ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Victim rescued from floor drain in Woodbridge

Woodbridge, NJ – Firefighters with the Avenel Fire Department responded to a storage facility on St. Georges Avenue in Woodbridge on Wednesday after receiving a report that a victim’s leg was stuck knee-deep inside a concrete floor drain. The incident happened inside the Treasure Island Self-Storage facility. Once on scene Perth Amboy firefighters assisted together with Avenel and Colonia department members to safely extricate the victim’s leg from the drain. Crews utilized power saws and hand tools to remove flooring around the drain pipe. The operation was complete when the victim’s leg was removed without causing further injuries. The victim The post Victim rescued from floor drain in Woodbridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
97.3 ESPN

Fines for speeding in NJ

Fines for having a heavy foot on your gas pedal escalate pretty quickly in the Garden State. From any number of lawyer websites, here's how big of a check you'll be writing:. And that's just for starters. Keep in mind that those fines double if you are on a road...
NEW JERSEY STATE
tapinto.net

Three Police Officers Promoted in South Brunswick Township

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Yesterday, the South Brunswick Police Department promoted three officers to fill in vacancies from retirements. Those promoted include Frank Lombardo to Captain, Gary Holsten to Lieutenant, and Michael Leung to Sergeant. “These supervisors bring decades of service, experience, and knowledge to their positions. They will uphold...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Buckle up! They say this is the most dangerous road in NJ

Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Prescribed burn removes invasive plant species from N.J. park

The young bald eagle soared above Natirar Park checking out the small group of firefighters, rangers, and others who came together to make the park better for plants and wildlife. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service led a prescribed burn at the more than 400-acre Somerset County Park spread across...
NEW JERSEY STATE
tapinto.net

Building Bridges Between Hanover Businesses and Our Community

HANOVER, NJ - The Hanover Township's Economic Development Advisory Committee has announced its 2023 'Building Bridges Between Hanover Businesses and Our Community' initiative. The Shop Hanover campaign is a priority of the Township’s Economic Development Advisory Committee. Below are the 2023 Goals and Initiatives of the Committee:. Sign Up...
HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Move high school start times later, most N.J. residents say in new poll

The majority of New Jersey residents support pushing high school starting times later amid nationwide concerns that teenagers are not getting enough sleep, according to a new poll. The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released Friday found 55% of those surveyed supported a proposal in the state Legislature that would set...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
tapinto.net

District 18 Legislators Diegnan, Karabinchak, and Stanley hold ANCHOR Assistance Program with N.J. Treasury

EDISON, N.J. – On Saturday morning, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury invited residents of Middlesex County to James Monroe Elementary School to seek guidance on completing their applications for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program – an initiative to provide property tax relief in a rebate of up to $1,500.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Don’t break up Yorktown, Somers & Eastern Putnam in Assembly District 94

Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for State Assembly. During my testimony, I encouraged the Commission to preserve the core of the existing Assembly District 94 and to revise its initial draft...
SOMERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy