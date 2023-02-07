Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Academic and Work Skills Training Programs Enrolling NowProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Paterson Police Officer Charged with Aggravated Assault for Allegedly Shooting Man in the BackMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Victim rescued from floor drain in Woodbridge
Woodbridge, NJ – Firefighters with the Avenel Fire Department responded to a storage facility on St. Georges Avenue in Woodbridge on Wednesday after receiving a report that a victim’s leg was stuck knee-deep inside a concrete floor drain. The incident happened inside the Treasure Island Self-Storage facility. Once on scene Perth Amboy firefighters assisted together with Avenel and Colonia department members to safely extricate the victim’s leg from the drain. Crews utilized power saws and hand tools to remove flooring around the drain pipe. The operation was complete when the victim’s leg was removed without causing further injuries. The victim The post Victim rescued from floor drain in Woodbridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
tapinto.net
Dog Trapped on Second Floor Dies in Hillsborough Townhouse Fire
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - A dog trapped on the second floor was unable to make it downstairs and died as a result of smoke inhalation from a fire in a townhouse at 604 Tall Oak Lane Tuesday night, according to Township Police Sgt. Jack Howard. Police and firefighters responding to a...
tapinto.net
Barnegat Police Investigate Another Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft Overnight
BARNEGAT, NJ - Barnegat Township Police Officers investigated an incident of an attempted motor vehicle theft overnight. Police stated that the key fobs of the vehicle were left inside, which allows the vehicle to be an easy target. At the time of the attempted theft, the homeowner observed the suspects...
Fines for speeding in NJ
Fines for having a heavy foot on your gas pedal escalate pretty quickly in the Garden State. From any number of lawyer websites, here's how big of a check you'll be writing:. And that's just for starters. Keep in mind that those fines double if you are on a road...
tapinto.net
Gunmen Threaten Hillsborough Resident Outside Dover Court Residence
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - A Dover Court resident headed outside to start his car early Monday morning before heading to work was confronted by two gunmen, who police say were breaking into cars in the vicinity. They pointed their weapons at the resident, demanding that he empty his pockets, according to...
tapinto.net
Corrections Officer Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting at Mount Laurel Medical Office
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of shooting and killing an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in the summer of 2020, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced on Wednesday. Bruce Gomola, Jr., 54, who was employed...
tapinto.net
Three Police Officers Promoted in South Brunswick Township
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Yesterday, the South Brunswick Police Department promoted three officers to fill in vacancies from retirements. Those promoted include Frank Lombardo to Captain, Gary Holsten to Lieutenant, and Michael Leung to Sergeant. “These supervisors bring decades of service, experience, and knowledge to their positions. They will uphold...
Buckle up! They say this is the most dangerous road in NJ
Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
Truly insane acts of distracted driving seen by NJ drivers
We all know the cell phone has been vilified for years. A cop sees you on a hand-held cell phone it's like as bad as if you picked up Satan hitchhiking. But long before cell phones people have tried multi-tasking while driving and doing some of the dumbest stuff. But...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NJ.com
Prescribed burn removes invasive plant species from N.J. park
The young bald eagle soared above Natirar Park checking out the small group of firefighters, rangers, and others who came together to make the park better for plants and wildlife. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service led a prescribed burn at the more than 400-acre Somerset County Park spread across...
tapinto.net
Building Bridges Between Hanover Businesses and Our Community
HANOVER, NJ - The Hanover Township's Economic Development Advisory Committee has announced its 2023 'Building Bridges Between Hanover Businesses and Our Community' initiative. The Shop Hanover campaign is a priority of the Township’s Economic Development Advisory Committee. Below are the 2023 Goals and Initiatives of the Committee:. Sign Up...
NJ.com
Move high school start times later, most N.J. residents say in new poll
The majority of New Jersey residents support pushing high school starting times later amid nationwide concerns that teenagers are not getting enough sleep, according to a new poll. The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released Friday found 55% of those surveyed supported a proposal in the state Legislature that would set...
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
tapinto.net
District 18 Legislators Diegnan, Karabinchak, and Stanley hold ANCHOR Assistance Program with N.J. Treasury
EDISON, N.J. – On Saturday morning, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury invited residents of Middlesex County to James Monroe Elementary School to seek guidance on completing their applications for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program – an initiative to provide property tax relief in a rebate of up to $1,500.
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
tapinto.net
Don’t break up Yorktown, Somers & Eastern Putnam in Assembly District 94
Recently, I provided testimony at a hearing held by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) regarding the potential redrawing of the lines for State Assembly. During my testimony, I encouraged the Commission to preserve the core of the existing Assembly District 94 and to revise its initial draft...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Police In New Jersey May Soon Be Able To Pull You Over If Passenger Is Not Wearing A Seat Belt Under Proposed Law
Police in new Jersey may soon be able to pull over vehicles if they notice passengers in the rear seat are not wearing a seatbelt, under a new law introduced in the New Jersey Legislature. Under current law, failure to wear a seatbelt in the rear seat constitutes a secondary...
