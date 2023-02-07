Woodbridge, NJ – Firefighters with the Avenel Fire Department responded to a storage facility on St. Georges Avenue in Woodbridge on Wednesday after receiving a report that a victim’s leg was stuck knee-deep inside a concrete floor drain. The incident happened inside the Treasure Island Self-Storage facility. Once on scene Perth Amboy firefighters assisted together with Avenel and Colonia department members to safely extricate the victim’s leg from the drain. Crews utilized power saws and hand tools to remove flooring around the drain pipe. The operation was complete when the victim’s leg was removed without causing further injuries. The victim The post Victim rescued from floor drain in Woodbridge appeared first on Shore News Network.

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO