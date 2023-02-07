ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ViaSat: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 61 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $651.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSAT

