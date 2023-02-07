ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

WRAL News

US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

WASHINGTON — A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying...
ALASKA STATE
WRAL News

'Everybody's tired': South Dakota tribe sues US over crime

Holly Wilson had just left to pick up soda for a steak dinner for her nine grandchildren last May, when a barrage of bullets was fired into her home on the largest Native American reservation in South Dakota. Her 6-year-old grandson, Logan Warrior Goings, jumped from the family's loveseat and...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home

WASHINGTON — The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence ’s Indiana home during a search Friday, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there. Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said the Department of Justice completed “a...
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic

COLUMBIA, MO. — Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Friday called for doctors to pause giving puberty blockers and hormones to new patients at a transgender youth clinic. The call comes a day after he announced an investigation into claims that the facility rushed to give children gender-affirming care without informed consent.
MISSOURI STATE
WRAL News

Ex-N. Carolina legislator Murry running for attorney general

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year. Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he'll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he's running for governor. Murry served...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

DeSantis to run Disney district after 'Don't Say Gay' feud

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon take control of Walt Disney World's self-governing district after Senate Republicans approved a bill Friday punishing the company over its opposition to the law critics call “Don't Say Gay.”. The legislation, which now awaits the governor's signature, would require...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

North Carolina judge delays order on services for disabled

RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial judge has agreed to delay enforcement of his order setting a robust schedule upon which North Carolina health officials must provide significantly more community services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities while the state appeals his ruling. Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour, who...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Bill raising riot penalties in North Carolina clears House

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill increasing punishments for violent protests following the 2020 demonstrations over George Floyd's murder passed the North Carolina House on Wednesday despite harsh criticism from social justice advocates. Some bipartisan support signals a potential override of any veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who issued one that blocked similar legislation two years ago.
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

The Wrap: Long week with more to come

This week’s episode of The Wrap podcast is double stuffed. WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down the bills moving in this still-young General Assembly session, and they look ahead to another busy week. They also talk about Gov. Roy Cooper’s...
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC
