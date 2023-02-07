Read full article on original website
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
WASHINGTON — A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying...
'Everybody's tired': South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
Holly Wilson had just left to pick up soda for a steak dinner for her nine grandchildren last May, when a barrage of bullets was fired into her home on the largest Native American reservation in South Dakota. Her 6-year-old grandson, Logan Warrior Goings, jumped from the family's loveseat and...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
WASHINGTON — The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence ’s Indiana home during a search Friday, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there. Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said the Department of Justice completed “a...
Poverty trending down as incomes increase in NC's most populous counties
There are fewer people in North Carolina living below the poverty line now than a decade ago even as the state's population has grown. There are fewer people in North Carolina living below the poverty line now than a decade ago even as the state's population has grown.
Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic
COLUMBIA, MO. — Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Friday called for doctors to pause giving puberty blockers and hormones to new patients at a transgender youth clinic. The call comes a day after he announced an investigation into claims that the facility rushed to give children gender-affirming care without informed consent.
NC lawmakers, controller want Leandro back in front of the state Supreme Court
RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican state lawmakers and the state controller are pushing for a long-running education lawsuit to return to the newly Republican-majority North Carolina Supreme Court. The push comes three months after the high court’s former Democratic majority ordered the controller and two other state executives to transfer...
Ex-N. Carolina legislator Murry running for attorney general
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year. Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he'll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he's running for governor. Murry served...
DeSantis to run Disney district after 'Don't Say Gay' feud
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon take control of Walt Disney World's self-governing district after Senate Republicans approved a bill Friday punishing the company over its opposition to the law critics call “Don't Say Gay.”. The legislation, which now awaits the governor's signature, would require...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
North Carolina judge delays order on services for disabled
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial judge has agreed to delay enforcement of his order setting a robust schedule upon which North Carolina health officials must provide significantly more community services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities while the state appeals his ruling. Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour, who...
Bill could delay future NC governors' efforts to replace retiring appellate judges
At least two prominent Republican judges won’t be forced to retire in the next few years, if a bill filed in the North Carolina House becomes law. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby turns 72 — the state’s mandatory retirement age for judges — in 2027. Court of Appeals Judge John Tyson turns 72 in 2025.
Ex-state adviser implicated in youth center abuse lawsuits
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The girls at New Hampshire’s youth detention center called their dormitory leader “Peepin’ Dave” because they say he leered at them through a bathroom window. But David Ball, later promoted to chief of operations, also is accused of much worse. Of nearly...
Bill raising riot penalties in North Carolina clears House
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill increasing punishments for violent protests following the 2020 demonstrations over George Floyd's murder passed the North Carolina House on Wednesday despite harsh criticism from social justice advocates. Some bipartisan support signals a potential override of any veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who issued one that blocked similar legislation two years ago.
Racist, or necessary to protect property? Anti-rioting bill heads to NC House floor
A bill that would amp up punishments for rioting during protests in North Carolina is racist and specifically aimed at punishing people for taking to the streets for the Black Lives Matter movement, activists told state lawmakers Wednesday. The bill’s main sponsor is House Speaker Tim Moore, who personally presented...
Town of Weldon honors native son Gentry Smith for his career of service including as U.S. Asst. Sec. of State for Diplomatic Service
The town of Weldon in Halifax County celebrated the return of a native son who served presidents and heads of state. Gentry Smith’s career began in the Raleigh Police Department in 1983. 4 years later, he was called upon to protect U.S. diplomats. Smith has many friends in the...
Travel logs indicate State Auditor Beth Wood used state-owned car after state asked her not to
New documents indicate that State Auditor Beth Wood drove a state-owned car in the days and weeks after she was slapped with a hit-and-run charge — and continued using the car even after the state discouraged her from doing so. State vehicle travel logs obtained by WRAL News show...
The Wrap: Long week with more to come
This week’s episode of The Wrap podcast is double stuffed. WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down the bills moving in this still-young General Assembly session, and they look ahead to another busy week. They also talk about Gov. Roy Cooper’s...
Nation's largest kids consignment sale comes to NC this week, helps parents save big
Hundreds of people will likely be at the NC State Fair Grounds Thursday night to shop for the best items at the lowest prices. The Kids Exchange Consignment sale is the largest kids consignment sale in the nation, and will help those who may need to shop on a budget right now because of inflation.
Car pulled from Lake Norman belonged to woman missing for 15 years, had human remains inside, deputies say
A car that was pulled out of Lake Norman on Wednesday belongs to a woman who hasn't been seen for nearly 15 years, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. Human remains were also found inside. Deputies said they were tipped off to the likelihood of a submerged vehicle on...
