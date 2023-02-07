ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Governor announces Medicaid expansion legislation introduced in state legislature

(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation in the state legislature this week. Kelly wants to see her state expand Medicaid, as has been done in 39 states. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and...
New bill to legalize marijuana for veterans in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT)-  A new bill in the Kansas Legislature would legalize medical marijuana for Kansas veterans. A bipartisan group of Kansas Senators announced that they have introduced the Veterans First Medical Cannabis Act. The bill would allow for the cultivation, distribution, sale and use of medical cannabis. For the first 60 days following enactment, patient identification […]
Kansas Legislature introduces two new marijuana bills

TOPEKA (KSNT) –  Kansas’ current marijuana laws could soon be changing. Kansas lawmakers are considering two new cannabis bills introduced earlier this week. Senate Bill 171, also known as the Veterans First Medical Cannabis Act, would allow people to grow marijuana and for Kansas dispensaries to sell it but only to veterans with a valid […]
Kansas governor signs proclamation, declares Wildfire Awareness Week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday naming Feb. 13-17 as Wildfire Awareness Week. The proclamation highlights the need for wildfire awareness in Kansas and recognizes wildfires as a serious public safety concern for all residents of the Sunflower State. Dec. 1, 2022 was the the one-year anniversary of a […]
‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans

You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Marijuana, fentanyl among top issues facing new KBI Director

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Marijuana, fentanyl and concerns for the safety of Kansans— these are some of the issues facing the next director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Tony Mattivi, who has now been confirmed to take on the new role, fielded several questions from lawmakers in a confirmation hearing on Tuesday. The conversation waded into drug use […]
Kelly affirms commitment to voluntary water conservation rather than reliance on mandates

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation, we must act now,” Kelly said. “We’ll […] The post Kelly affirms commitment to voluntary water conservation rather than reliance on mandates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program

TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams defended her proposal Wednesday for redirecting public money to non-public schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children. Her K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a modified version of House Bill 2218, including an amendment from Williams that would delay full implementation of the voucher program for four years. […] The post House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Adjutant General and KHP superintendent to retire

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced the retirements of Adjutant General David Weishaar and Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent Herman Jones. Major General Weishaar was appointed as Adjutant General on April 1st, 2020, and he has directed the 7,000 soldiers and airmen of the Kansas National Guard. He also served as the Governor’s Homeland Security Advisor and as Director of Emergency Management for the State of Kansas. He will retire on April 1st, 2023.
Is an unbiased jury possible in Kansas death penalty cases?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the third day in a row, a district judge in Wichita has heard testimony that the Kansas death penalty law is racially biased and unconstitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is trying to prove that it is impossible to get fair and impartial juries in capital murder cases in […]
Tony Mattivi Confirmed as the 13th Director of the KBI

On Thursday, officials with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced that Tony Mattivi has been confirmed by the Kansas Senate as the KBI’s 13th director. Former KBI Director Kirk Thompson announced late last year that he would be retiring at the beginning of 2023. Attorney General Kris Kobach nominated Mattivi to be the next KBI director on January 9th.
