Louisiana’s Sen. Kennedy introduces bill targeting ‘woke prosecutors’ who fail to charge violent offenders

Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis proposes making child rapists eligible for execution, allowing death penalty without unanimous jury
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed making child rapists eligible for the death penalty and reducing the number of jurors required to dole out capital punishment.
Feds deny California insurrection suspect was charged because of his support for Trump
“The Defendant ... used a megaphone to encourage the mob, and openly deployed dangerous weapons while assaulting, resisting, or impeding the officers.”
Senator Katrina Jackson sued by Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic for allegedly blocking critic on Twitter
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic has announced they are suing Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, over her decision to block Maya Detiege from her public Twitter account due to Detiege’s viewpoint and critical tweets. According to Clinic Director Katie Schwartzmann, Jackson’s actions are viewed as violating Detiege’s right to free […]
‘A grave injustice’: U.S. Rep. Cori Bush calls for Missouri execution to be halted
Leonard Taylor says he was halfway across the country when his girlfriend and her three young children were killed. His innocence claims are under review as a Feb. 7 execution date looms.
NOLA.com
Louisiana held inmates past their release dates. That violated the Constitution, feds say.
Louisiana's Department of Public Safety and Corrections regularly violates the Constitution by holding people in custody beyond their release dates, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice found during a two-year investigation. For a time last year, more than 1 out of every 4 inmates released had been held too...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Mississippi judge pleads to keep ex in prison for killing daughter
There is not a day that goes by, Jeff Crevitt said, that he doesn’t think about his daughter, Jennifer Nicole Crevitt — affectionately known as Nikki. “I often wonder what she would be like, what my grandkids would be like, just everything. It’s just something I will never know,” Crevitt said.
This Notorious Female Serial Killer Tried to Avoid Capture in Colorado
According to LiveScience.com, men tend to commit murder more than women. But one of America's most notorious serial killers was a female — and she avoided capture in Colorado. We're talking about Louise Peete, a Louisiana native who Medium author Mary Holman reports lived a comfortable but troubled life...
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
A dozen people are wounded in an early morning Louisiana nightclub shooting
Gunfire erupted inside a Louisiana night club early Sunday, wounding 12 people in a "targeted attack" and yet another U.S. mass shooting, authorities said. The bloodshed at Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge unfolded at about 1:36 a.m. CT, police said, less than an hour after 10 people were gunned down at a Southern California dance hall about 1,800 miles west.
Trump rape case: Lawyer blasts the former president's offer to finally submit DNA as a 'bad faith' delay tactic
In new court papers, E. Jean Carroll's lawyer says Trump's offer to finally submit DNA weeks before trial is a "transparent" manipulation.
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
Tri-City Herald
‘Aryan Circle’ prison gang had suspected gay inmate beaten as rite of passage, feds say
Two members of a white supremacist prison gang will spend more time in prison over the brutal beating of an inmate suspected to be gay, federal prosecutors said. William Glenn Chunn, a high-ranking “Aryan Circle” gang leader also known as “Big Head,” ordered Matthew Rentfrow, also known as “Mongo,” to attack the inmate as a rite of passage while they were both imprisoned at a penitentiary in Yazoo City, Mississippi, in 2017, according to officials.
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
'When does time finally run out?' Richard Glossip has maintained his innocence for 26 years on death row. A special counsel is now reviewing his case
At least once a week, Richard Glossip's defense team connects on the phone -- sometimes to catch up, and other times to strategize on how to save the life of the Oklahoma man on death row.
From hangings to lethal injection — haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America
Chilling photos depict the history of capital punishment in America, from public hangings to firing squads to lethal injection.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Supreme Court declines to stop Texas execution of man claiming anti-Hispanic bias in sentencing
The Supreme Court rejected a Texas death-row inmate’s request to pause his execution scheduled for later Wednesday over claims that some of his jurors relied on “overtly racist” stereotypes. Wesley Ruiz, 43, was sentenced to death for killing a Dallas police officer. Ruiz this week asked the justices to pause his lethal injection after lower…
Comments / 0