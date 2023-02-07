Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
cbs12.com
Man killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after being hit by a northbound Brightline train. According to a PIO with the City of Boca Raton, it happened on Feb. 7 at 1 W Hidden Valley Blvd. The city said several witnesses were on scene and it appeared...
cbs12.com
Man accused of threatening to kill Palm Tran bus passenger with a bomb
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of threatening to kill passengers on a Palm Tran bus by blowing it up. Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the threat happened on Feb. 2, during a bus ride near State Road 7 and Belvedere Road in Royal Palm Beach.
cbs12.com
'They're coming after him:' The rise in sextortion with teen boys as targets
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The FBI is warning teens and their families about a steep climb in online sextortion. A troubling scam targeting thousands of children nationwide, mostly teenage boys. It starts innocently enough, usually in a game or app where the teenager feels comfortable. The criminal...
cbs12.com
Parents who kept boy in box await trial in May, arrested one year ago
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — It was exactly one year ago this week that a bizarre case came to light when Jupiter Police arrested a couple for allegedly keeping one of their children in a box in their garage. This case was shocking when Jupiter Police first announced the arrest...
cbs12.com
Parents charged with locking boy in cage sued by their former attorney
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Criminal defense attorney Nellie King, who represented the parents charged with locking their 14-year-old son in a cage in their garage, is suing the couple. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, arrested and charged in February of 2022, were represented by Attorney King until November...
cbs12.com
Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
cbs12.com
2 people killed after their SUV is struck by Brightline train in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were killed after a Brightline train collided into their SUV on Wednesday night. The Delray Beach Police Department said Lindell Boulevard is shutdown at Old Dixie Hwy in all directions for further investigation. Witnesses told police that the SUV was on the...
cbs12.com
Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
cbs12.com
Forever Family: Meet Ozzy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ten-year-old Ozzy has many talents. His child advocate says he is very athletic, likes to ride his bicycle and enjoys reading. Ozzy loves animals, does well in school and has a lot of friends. “He is a lovable kid, says his child advocate....
cbs12.com
Third arrest made at cosmetic business in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Two cosmetic workers are accused of practicing medicine without a license in Jupiter. Jupiter Police arrested 54-year-old Donna Shuman on multiple counts of practicing medicine without an active license. She's the owner of Aqua Laser Studio on Indiantown Road. Police also arrested Johnathan Lopez-Oramas, aka...
cbs12.com
'It sounded like he knew what he was doing:' Aqua Laser Studio employees arrested
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are facing charges after police say they were practicing without a license at Aqua Laser Studio in Jupiter. Jupiter Police (JPD) arrested 54-year-old Donna Shuman on multiple counts of practicing medicine without an active license. She's the owner of Aqua Laser Studio on Indiantown Road.
cbs12.com
Ending Florida's NIL restrictions: senate sends bill to governor's desk
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Friday marked a major step towards the repeal of restraints on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) regulations for college athletes in the State of Florida. The state senate unanimously voted to send House Bill 7B, which also unanimously passed through the house Thursday, to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for approval.
cbs12.com
Video captures man near homicide scene in Ft. Lauderdale, police trying to identify
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are trying to identify a man spotted near a homicide scene in South Florida. During the early hours of Jan. 6, a man was shot and killed near 800 NE 14th Place in Fort Lauderdale. According to detectives, surveillance camera footage captured an...
cbs12.com
Man caught driving missing Lyft driver's vehicle could be extradited to Florida soon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating the death of Gary Levin, 74, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens whose remains were found last week near Okeechobee. Mathew Flores, 35, of Arcadia is behind bars in North Carolina on charges of felony speeding to elude arrest, DUI and a parole violation.
cbs12.com
'It was all me:' Home health aide accused of conning 90-year-old woman out of $90K
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested for defrauding her elderly patient out of more than $90,000, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO). Willine Pierre, 42, was detained on Nov. 28, 2022, and was charged with four counts, which...
cbs12.com
'Felt like I was with my own Grandpa;' Passengers remember Lyft driver that passed away
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Family and friends are now reflecting on the type of man Gary Levin was. The missing Lyft Driver seems to have been loved by everyone he met, even if it was for a short period of time. Thaisiah Jean says she met Levin...
cbs12.com
Missing 2-year-old boy from Delray Beach found safe
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A little boy that was reported missing in Delray Beach was found safe. On Feb. 9, the Delray Beach Police Department said that they were actively searching for a missing 2-year old named Tyler Jules. At the time, police believed he may have walked...
cbs12.com
Three people taken to hospital following open water incident in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An open water incident was reported on Thursday evening. Around 6 p.m., units with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) received reports that two juveniles were having troubles while swimming under the Lake Worth Pier. On scene, they saw a total of...
cbs12.com
Judge rules man can seek punitive damages against apartment complex in fatal shooting
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie man is suing a Wellington apartment complex and a property management company for wrongful death. His attorney says a judge has ruled he can seek punitive damages, which is rare in a case of this type. In November 2016, Dalton Dobkins,...
