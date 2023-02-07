ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

cbs12.com

Man killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after being hit by a northbound Brightline train. According to a PIO with the City of Boca Raton, it happened on Feb. 7 at 1 W Hidden Valley Blvd. The city said several witnesses were on scene and it appeared...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Forever Family: Meet Ozzy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ten-year-old Ozzy has many talents. His child advocate says he is very athletic, likes to ride his bicycle and enjoys reading. Ozzy loves animals, does well in school and has a lot of friends. “He is a lovable kid, says his child advocate....
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Third arrest made at cosmetic business in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Two cosmetic workers are accused of practicing medicine without a license in Jupiter. Jupiter Police arrested 54-year-old Donna Shuman on multiple counts of practicing medicine without an active license. She's the owner of Aqua Laser Studio on Indiantown Road. Police also arrested Johnathan Lopez-Oramas, aka...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Ending Florida's NIL restrictions: senate sends bill to governor's desk

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Friday marked a major step towards the repeal of restraints on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) regulations for college athletes in the State of Florida. The state senate unanimously voted to send House Bill 7B, which also unanimously passed through the house Thursday, to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for approval.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Missing 2-year-old boy from Delray Beach found safe

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A little boy that was reported missing in Delray Beach was found safe. On Feb. 9, the Delray Beach Police Department said that they were actively searching for a missing 2-year old named Tyler Jules. At the time, police believed he may have walked...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

