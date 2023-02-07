Read full article on original website
Related
PepsiCo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Hikes Dividend
PepsiCo Inc PEP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.9% year-on-year to $28 billion, beating the consensus of $26.84 billion. Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 25% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 16%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America climbed 6%. Latin America sales rose 21% Y/Y. Gross profit...
NASDAQ
Proto Labs (PRLB) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Proto Labs (PRLB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.81%. A quarter...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
scaffoldmag.com
2022 delivers sharp revenue rise for Europe’s largest contractor
Vinci has reported a significant rise in earnings in its financial results for 2022. Taking into account the company’s acquisitions – including that of the energy business Cobra IS – Vinci’s consolidated revenue for 2022 totalled €61.7 billion, 25% up on the previous year. Cobra...
defenseworld.net
Brokers Offer Predictions for Intevac, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IVAC)
Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) – Partner Cap Sec issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Intevac in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Partner Cap Sec analyst S. Sundararajan forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Partner Cap Sec has a “Fundamental Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intevac’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Partner Cap Sec also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NLY earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
Zacks.com
Tenet (THC) Q4 Earnings Beat on Ambulatory Care Strength
THC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.3%. However, the bottom line dropped 27.4% year over year. Net operating revenues improved 2.6% year over year to $4,990 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat...
kalkinemedia.com
Inmode Ltd <INMD.O>: Profits of 67 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 03:09 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Inmode Ltd is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to 67 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from five analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 63 cents to 74 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on January 11 2023, for the period ended December 31, was between $0.73 and $0.74 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". This includes three "Strong Buy", two "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is also "Strong Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.46 percent from 65 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 67 cents to a low of 63 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is $50.4. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $129.14 million from $110.54 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on January 11 2023, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $133.2 million and $133.4 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 67 cents per share implies a gain of 4.06 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 64 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.58 0.66 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.51 0.59 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.38 0.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.56 0.64 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 03:09 p.m..
defenseworld.net
Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU) Position Cut by Virtu Financial LLC
Separately, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 27,544.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance. Shares...
NASDAQ
Magna (MGA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
Magna (MGA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.61%. A quarter ago,...
defenseworld.net
Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for NetApp, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:NTAP)
NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for NetApp in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for NetApp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.
NASDAQ
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q4 Earnings
Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) reported $280.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276.26 million, representing a surprise...
parktelegraph.com
VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0084, or -4.52%, to $0.1776. The VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 740,055 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Vistagen Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.
AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies
AbbVie says international sales of Humira in the fourth quarter fell 26.5% from a year earlier.
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
Capri Stock Drops Sharply After ‘More Challenging’ Quarter
John Idol was already cautious heading into the holiday season, cutting Capri Holdings’ outlook and warning of weakness — but it turns out that consumers were feeling even more bearish. Shares of the parent to Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo fell 27.2 percent to $48.31 in midday trading Wednesday after its third-quarter results missed the mark and Idol, who is chairman and chief executive officer, sent up another warning flare — particularly on wholesale.More from WWDVersace RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023 The stock decline reverberated across fashion to other companies that rely...
Zacks.com
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss
CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
defenseworld.net
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.
investing.com
AstraZeneca Q4 core earnings beat estimates despite easing COVID vaccine demand
Investing.com -- AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) posted better-than-expected core income in the fourth quarter, thanks to strong demand for its cancer and rare disease therapies that helped make up for waning sales of its COVID-19 vaccine. Core earnings per share during the three months ended on December 31 was $1.38, a...
Comments / 0