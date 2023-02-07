10 February 2023 03:09 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Inmode Ltd is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to 67 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from five analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 63 cents to ​74 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on January 11 2023, for the period ended December 31, was between $0.73 and $0.74 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". This includes three "Strong Buy", two "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is also "Strong Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.46 percent from 65 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 67 cents to a low of 63 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is $50.4. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $129.14 million from $110.54 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on January 11 2023, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $133.2 million and $133.4 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 67 cents per share implies a gain of 4.06 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 64 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.58 0.66 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.51 0.59 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.38 0.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.56 0.64 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 03:09 p.m..

