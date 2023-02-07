ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Collision slows traffic after driver runs a stop sign

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — A vehicular accident occurred on Armstrong and 20th February 7, 2023, after a driver reportedly ran a stop sign.

According to officers on the scene, a white Outlander was headed eastbound on 20th and the red Ram pickup was headed north on Armstrong. The white Outlander disregarded the stop sign causing the collision. The driver has been cited for disregarding the stop sign.

No injuries have been reported.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

