Have you ever wished you could enjoy your favorite Tijuana B.C. Tacos without a trip south to the border? You’re in luck! TACOMASA in Cypress now has you covered. Restauranteur/Founder Ivan Flores and the Cypress Chamber of Commerce invite you to join us at TACOMASA’s Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening event on Thursday, February 16th from 3:30pm to 5:00pm to celebrate the grand opening of their new Cypress location! Come and taste the flavors of Mexico in Cypress! Head over to 5895 Katella Ave next to the Courtyard by Marriott – near Valley View & Katella.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO