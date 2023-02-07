Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Get your chocolate on with Gregg Young at Belmont Shore Business Association’s 17th Annual Chocolate Festival
Calling all chocolate lovers! Come check out the 17th Annual Chocolate Festival, where there will be a variety of chocolate treats and other sweets. International Award-winning Gregg Young, Solo Guitar, BLT (Beats, Loops, Tracks) & Vocals will provide smooth, easy grooves to get your chocolate on. There will also be...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association announces “Celebrating Kindness” as theme of 63rd Annual Festival
The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is proud to announce that it will be returning to the city once again, Memorial Day weekend, May 26th-May 29th, 2023. This annual event, which has been a favorite of residents and visitors for over 60 years, celebrates the city’s rich agricultural history and heritage, and it is dedicated to the strawberry.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Symphony brings The Music of ABBA to the Long Beach Arena
On Saturday, February 25, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver a high-energy party evening with indoor picnicking, superb music, and the ability to dance the night away to the legendary music of ABBA, presented by ARRIVAL from Sweden. ARRIVAL from Sweden’s 10-member band will join Long Beach Symphony on...
localocnews.com
Sage Hill School in Newport Beach Impacts the Community One Hand at a Time
Two years ago, junior high school student Serena Chao saw a young girl receive a prosthetic hand for the very first time. When she saw the little girl beaming from ear-to-ear in excitement, Chao knew she wanted to be a part of whatever was helping this child’s dreams come true.
localocnews.com
Extraordinary Lives Foundation to Host Pickleball Fundraiser in Newport Beach March 4 for Children’s Mental Health and Wellness
Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children’s mental health and wellness, will present its inaugural Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach. The event offers opportunities for beginning and intermediate pickleball players as well as social attendance.
localocnews.com
Lakewood’s State of the City event reservation deadline is Feb. 16
Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
localocnews.com
New Garden in City of Irvine’s Bommer Canyon
Bommer Canyon Nature Garden before & after restoration work. The City of Irvine and Irvine Ranch Conservancy (IRC) welcome nature lovers to experience the new Bommer Canyon Nature Garden, where visitors can learn about native habitats, local plant life, and Orange County’s ranching history. “The new Bommer Canyon Nature...
localocnews.com
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents ONCE
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to present the fourth show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE, book by Edna Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, musical direction by Julia Hoffmann, choreography by Paula Hammons Sloan and directed by Steve Steiner. ONCE begins previews on Wednesday, March 8; will open on Sunday, March 12 at 5:30pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, March 26 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
localocnews.com
Tacomasa to hold Open House/Grand Opening on February 16, 2023
Have you ever wished you could enjoy your favorite Tijuana B.C. Tacos without a trip south to the border? You’re in luck! TACOMASA in Cypress now has you covered. Restauranteur/Founder Ivan Flores and the Cypress Chamber of Commerce invite you to join us at TACOMASA’s Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening event on Thursday, February 16th from 3:30pm to 5:00pm to celebrate the grand opening of their new Cypress location! Come and taste the flavors of Mexico in Cypress! Head over to 5895 Katella Ave next to the Courtyard by Marriott – near Valley View & Katella.
localocnews.com
ELKS HONOR MEMBERS FOR YEARS OF SERVICE
Mission Viejo / Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge No. 2444 (“Elks Lodge”) conducted their annual tribute to members for years of service at a recent Tuesday night meeting. This year’s event, which was well attended by Elks members and guests, recognized years of tenure from one to sixty years.
localocnews.com
Permitted events and street closures in Santa Ana for the week of Feb. 9-18
3 – 11:59 p.m. each day. Westbound lanes closed on Segerstrom Ave. from Harbor Blvd. to Newhope St. Closure on Santa Ana Blvd. between Mortimer and French streets. 24 hours per day until work is completed. Closure on 4th Street eastbound lane between Spurgeon and French streets. Closure in...
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Keep Cypress United congratulates Cypress for fiscally responsible management
Keep Cypress United wants to congratulate the Cypress City Council and all members of Cypress government management for giving our city a strong financial picture. Thanks to the city council maintaining a fiscally responsible majority, our total fund balance was up 25% in 2022 over the previous year and our debts are less than half of our assets. This is fantastic news, especially when you see what is happening in many neighboring communities.
localocnews.com
2-1-1 Orange County commemorates National 211 Day
This Saturday, Feb. 11, is National 211 Day, a time to commemorate the 2-1-1 go-to resource that has helped more than 100,000 people in Orange County access help for immediate or long-term challenges last year. Nonprofit 2-1-1 Orange County (211OC), www.211OC.org, maintains a comprehensive information and referral system for community health and human services and critical support.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, February 10, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, February 10, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Irvine advances to CIF quarterfinals with win over Temple City
Julia Bautista of Irvine gets ready to take a shot against Temple City Thursday. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin). Irvine High School’s girls water polo team defeated Temple City 12-7 Thursday at the Woollett Aquatics Complex in the second round of the CIF Division 3 playoffs. Fourth-seeded Irvine will host...
localocnews.com
City Plans to Enhance Camino Capistrano Median at Southern San Juan Limits
The City of San Juan Capistrano recently spruced up the median at the intersection of Del Obispo Street and Old Mission Road by adding greenery to it. City officials are now looking at similar enhancements on Camino Capistrano at the city’s southern limits, near Costco and the Dana Point border.
localocnews.com
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting February 14, 2023
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, February 14. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/71675/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m.:. Ocean Boulevard visioning. The Council will hear a presentation on recommendations by the the Parks, Beaches and...
localocnews.com
City to Honor Late Fred Swegles with Photo Display in City Hall
The City of San Clemente will recognize the work of longtime reporter and late San Clemente figure Fred Swegles within the walls of its own City Hall, per a unanimous vote by the City Council this week. At its meeting on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, the council approved Councilmember Gene...
localocnews.com
City to Test ‘Green Line’ Down to South San Clemente This Spring
Visitors staying along El Camino Real down to south San Clemente this spring will have a new transportation option when it comes to traveling to Avenida Del Mar, following a unanimous City Council vote on Tuesday night, Feb. 7. On weekends from March 11 to May 21, the pilot “Green...
localocnews.com
PGA TOUR Champions Event Returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15-19 for Annual Hoag Classic
The Hoag Classic, Orange County’s only PGA TOUR Champions event, returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15 to 19 as golf legends compete for the $2 million purse. Hoag is once again the title sponsor and beneficiary of the tournament, and Konica Minolta and City National Bank will both return as Presenting Partners for the fourth year.
Comments / 0