Cerritos, CA

localocnews.com

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association announces “Celebrating Kindness” as theme of 63rd Annual Festival

The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is proud to announce that it will be returning to the city once again, Memorial Day weekend, May 26th-May 29th, 2023. This annual event, which has been a favorite of residents and visitors for over 60 years, celebrates the city’s rich agricultural history and heritage, and it is dedicated to the strawberry.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach Symphony brings The Music of ABBA to the Long Beach Arena

On Saturday, February 25, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver a high-energy party evening with indoor picnicking, superb music, and the ability to dance the night away to the legendary music of ABBA, presented by ARRIVAL from Sweden. ARRIVAL from Sweden’s 10-member band will join Long Beach Symphony on...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Extraordinary Lives Foundation to Host Pickleball Fundraiser in Newport Beach March 4 for Children’s Mental Health and Wellness

Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children’s mental health and wellness, will present its inaugural Pickleball Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach. The event offers opportunities for beginning and intermediate pickleball players as well as social attendance.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Lakewood’s State of the City event reservation deadline is Feb. 16

Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

New Garden in City of Irvine’s Bommer Canyon

Bommer Canyon Nature Garden before & after restoration work. The City of Irvine and Irvine Ranch Conservancy (IRC) welcome nature lovers to experience the new Bommer Canyon Nature Garden, where visitors can learn about native habitats, local plant life, and Orange County’s ranching history. “The new Bommer Canyon Nature...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents ONCE

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to present the fourth show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE, book by Edna Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, musical direction by Julia Hoffmann, choreography by Paula Hammons Sloan and directed by Steve Steiner. ONCE begins previews on Wednesday, March 8; will open on Sunday, March 12 at 5:30pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, March 26 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Tacomasa to hold Open House/Grand Opening on February 16, 2023

Have you ever wished you could enjoy your favorite Tijuana B.C. Tacos without a trip south to the border? You’re in luck! TACOMASA in Cypress now has you covered. Restauranteur/Founder Ivan Flores and the Cypress Chamber of Commerce invite you to join us at TACOMASA’s Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening event on Thursday, February 16th from 3:30pm to 5:00pm to celebrate the grand opening of their new Cypress location! Come and taste the flavors of Mexico in Cypress! Head over to 5895 Katella Ave next to the Courtyard by Marriott – near Valley View & Katella.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

ELKS HONOR MEMBERS FOR YEARS OF SERVICE

Mission Viejo / Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge No. 2444 (“Elks Lodge”) conducted their annual tribute to members for years of service at a recent Tuesday night meeting. This year’s event, which was well attended by Elks members and guests, recognized years of tenure from one to sixty years.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Keep Cypress United congratulates Cypress for fiscally responsible management

Keep Cypress United wants to congratulate the Cypress City Council and all members of Cypress government management for giving our city a strong financial picture. Thanks to the city council maintaining a fiscally responsible majority, our total fund balance was up 25% in 2022 over the previous year and our debts are less than half of our assets. This is fantastic news, especially when you see what is happening in many neighboring communities.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

2-1-1 Orange County commemorates National 211 Day

This Saturday, Feb. 11, is National 211 Day, a time to commemorate the 2-1-1 go-to resource that has helped more than 100,000 people in Orange County access help for immediate or long-term challenges last year. Nonprofit 2-1-1 Orange County (211OC), www.211OC.org, maintains a comprehensive information and referral system for community health and human services and critical support.
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Irvine advances to CIF quarterfinals with win over Temple City

Julia Bautista of Irvine gets ready to take a shot against Temple City Thursday. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin). Irvine High School’s girls water polo team defeated Temple City 12-7 Thursday at the Woollett Aquatics Complex in the second round of the CIF Division 3 playoffs. Fourth-seeded Irvine will host...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting February 14, 2023

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, February 14. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/71675/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m.:. Ocean Boulevard visioning. The Council will hear a presentation on recommendations by the the Parks, Beaches and...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

City to Honor Late Fred Swegles with Photo Display in City Hall

The City of San Clemente will recognize the work of longtime reporter and late San Clemente figure Fred Swegles within the walls of its own City Hall, per a unanimous vote by the City Council this week. At its meeting on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, the council approved Councilmember Gene...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

PGA TOUR Champions Event Returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15-19 for Annual Hoag Classic

The Hoag Classic, Orange County’s only PGA TOUR Champions event, returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15 to 19 as golf legends compete for the $2 million purse. Hoag is once again the title sponsor and beneficiary of the tournament, and Konica Minolta and City National Bank will both return as Presenting Partners for the fourth year.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

