WWE legend Jerry Lawler gives update after being hospitalized with ‘massive stroke’
Things are looking up for Jerry Lawler after he suffered a “massive stroke” on Monday in Florida. An update was posted on the WWE legend and Memphis wrestling icon’s Twitter account Wednesday afternoon along with photos of the 73-year-old Lawler recovering in the hospital. “Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday,” the Twitter post said. “He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.” Longtime wrestling manager Jimmy Hart was in the...
Jim Ross Gives Small Update On Jerry Lawler, Says His Prognosis Is Positive
Jim Ross gives a small update on Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Back on February 7, 2023, it was reported the Jerry Lawler was taken to the hospital after suffering from a stroke. Since the news was first reported, there have been a few small updates on Lawler's current condition, with most of them being positive.
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler Expected to Fully Recover From Stroke
The 73-year-old underwent surgery on Monday, but now is in stable condition and is recovering.
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
Jerry Lawler Returning Home Following Stroke
Jerry Lawler’s stay in hospital is finally over. Two days ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Lawler had suffered another health scare; in this case, a stroke. Initial reports on his stroke implied that it was “very serious”. However, his condition improved dramatically and he is...
WWE’s Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler improving after stroke, thanks fans
Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler continues to improve after suffering a stroke on Monday in Florida. >> Read more trending news Lawler, 73, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, is recovering at a hospital in Fort Myers, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. Lawler owns a condominium in the Fort Myers area. Lawler was hospitalized following a medical episode in Florida, according to Wrestling News. Photographs on Lawler’s Twitter account showed him in a hospital bed, visited by longtime WWE wrestling manager Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart.
Positive Update On Jerry Lawler Following Hospitalization
A positive update has been provided on Jerry Lawler following his hospitalization. Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a medical episode at his condo in Florida on Monday afternoon (February 6). In an update on Lawler’s Twitter account, it was revealed that he had suffered a massive stroke on...
Randy Orton’s WWE Return Timeline Remains Unclear
Randy Orton was on top of his game alongside Matt Riddle as RAW Tag Team Champions. Then The Viper lost those belts to the Usos, and he hasn’t been seen since. This was far more than just writing Orton off television for an angle, because the shoo-in WWE Hall of Famer is dealing with a real injury that stopped his momentum in its tracks.
Booker T Thinks Jerry Lawler Deserves More Credit For Promoting Black Talent
Booker T recently weighed in on Jerry Lawler following the latter’s stroke and gave The King credit for his work over the years promoting Black talent. As noted, Lawler is out of the ICU after suffering the stroke earlier this week. Booker T talked about Lawler and how he thinks the Memphis Wrestling icon doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his diversity efforts when he was promoting the territory. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
