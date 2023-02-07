Things are looking up for Jerry Lawler after he suffered a “massive stroke” on Monday in Florida. An update was posted on the WWE legend and Memphis wrestling icon’s Twitter account Wednesday afternoon along with photos of the 73-year-old Lawler recovering in the hospital. “Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday,” the Twitter post said. “He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.” Longtime wrestling manager Jimmy Hart was in the...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO