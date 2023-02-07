Read full article on original website
The University of Richmond Faces Request for $51 Million Refund of 132-Year-Old DonationAsh JurbergRichmond, VA
Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placementsStephy SaysRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
Unenrolled 17-year-old detained on school grounds in Petersburg
An enrolled 17-year-old teenager was detained on the grounds of the Blandford 6-Grade Academy, according to Petersburg City Public Schools.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Family demands refund of 132-year-old gift to University of Richmond
A family is asking the University of Richmond to return their ancestors’ 1890 donation, with interest, after the university removed their relative’s name from its law school, citing his ownership of enslaved people, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. The descendants of T.C. Williams, Sr. (1831–1889) has asked the university...
Richmond man arrested for deadly East Broad Street double shooting
The suspect's car was identified by officers in Henrico County. The suspect was arrested and now faces several charges related to the homicide.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation
On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Why police K-9s spent their morning in the hallways of Petersburg High School
More than a dozen law enforcement K-9s searched hallways, classrooms, the grounds and parking lots at Petersburg High School looking for illegal drugs and weapons.
Case dismissed against Spotsylvania deputy on fourth day of Isiah Brown trial
Felony charges against a Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office deputy accused of shooting an unarmed Black man multiple times have been dropped on the fourth day of a planned five-day trial.
Richmond jail under investigation following fourth inmate death
After months of concerns from deputies, City leaders and families of inmates, an investigation is finally underway inside the Richmond City Justice Center.
Richmond woman arrested in Hanover break-and-enter, stabbing
A Richmond woman is in custody after breaking into a Hanover home and stabbing another woman multiple times.
Police interviewing witnesses after man shot outside Richmond store
Police were interviewing witnesses Friday afternoon after man was shot outside a store near Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond, according to authorities.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
Vigil held for young, 'protective' Richmond father killed in shooting
A young father to a teenage daughter was honored in a vigil on Wednesday night. His family described him as someone who was protective of all the women in their family.
Your guide to Richmond region school districts
From Richmond City to New Kent, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in and around the River City.
Two Richmond restaurants dealing with repairs after being vandalized
Goatocado and Bamboo Cafe, two restaurants in The Fan, had windows and a door smashed last week for no apparent reason.
Hopewell neighbors out almost $20k falling victim to bad contractors
At least three families are out nearly $20,000 after falling victim to bad contractors.
Victims identified in deadly shooting incidents, Richmond police investigating
The Richmond Police Department has now identified the two men killed in a shooting in the neighborhood of Gilpin Court last month.
alextimes.com
Together to the end
Alexandria couple Andrew “Andy” Stephen Duet Jr. and Sandra “Sandy” Engelhart Duet both died on Dec. 18, 2022 within hours of each other following 44 years of marriage. Theirs was a love story to the very end, as they each spent years tending to each other’s health before dying about eight hours apart one week before Christmas.
Travel impacted, multiple jurisdictions worked water rescue around Varina-Enon Bridge
Multiple jurisdictions are currently responding to a call for a person below the water at the Varina-Enon Bridge.
NBC12
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control announced over Facebook Friday that Magnolia, a dog found starving with a puppy, was put to sleep after her health continued to decline. Magnolia was found with a 5-month-old puppy near death by a man on Jan. 31 in the 2100 block...
Daughter's urging leads Virginia man to $100,000 Powerball prize
A Virginia man who won a $100,000 prize from a Powerball drawing said his daughter had to talk him into letting her pick up some tickets for him.
