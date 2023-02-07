ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

philanthropynewsdigest.org

Family demands refund of 132-year-old gift to University of Richmond

A family is asking the University of Richmond to return their ancestors’ 1890 donation, with interest, after the university removed their relative’s name from its law school, citing his ownership of enslaved people, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. The descendants of T.C. Williams, Sr. (1831–1889) has asked the university...
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation

On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
WJLA

Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
alextimes.com

Together to the end

Alexandria couple Andrew “Andy” Stephen Duet Jr. and Sandra “Sandy” Engelhart Duet both died on Dec. 18, 2022 within hours of each other following 44 years of marriage. Theirs was a love story to the very end, as they each spent years tending to each other’s health before dying about eight hours apart one week before Christmas.
NBC12

RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control announced over Facebook Friday that Magnolia, a dog found starving with a puppy, was put to sleep after her health continued to decline. Magnolia was found with a 5-month-old puppy near death by a man on Jan. 31 in the 2100 block...
