Prof. Tarique Newaz receives Joseph and Eleanor LaForce Faculty Development Award
The Austin E. Cofrin School of Business has announced that professor Tarique Newaz is the 2022-23 winner of the Joseph and Eleanor LaForce Faculty Development Award. The Joseph and Eleanor LaForce Faculty Development Award is awarded annually to the Cofrin School of Business faculty member who has best demonstrated innovation in teaching, scholarship, or service. The Cofrin School of Business has identified Innovation as one of its four (4) core values. Professor Newaz’s work on designing a client-based Service-Learning Project for Asynchronous Online Digital Marketing Courses demonstrated the innovation core value of the A.E. Cofrin School of Business. Newaz has been an Assistant Professor in the Cofrin School of Business since joining UW-Green Bay in August of 2020 as a part of the Management and Marketing Department. Professor Newaz specializes in marketing, particularly digital marketing.
UW System Board of Regents to present 15th annual Diversity Awards on Feb. 10 | Madison365
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents will honor winners of the 15th annual Regents’ Diversity Awards on Friday, Feb. 10. The award is for people and organizations that provide support for students from underrepresented and marginalized backgrounds, and each recipient of an award is given $7,500 to continue carrying that mission forward.
Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive accepting donations on campus February 13 – 27
Donations for the city-wide Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive (sponsored by The Family Radio) can be made at the main UW-Green Bay campus February 13th through February 27th. Collected donations will be distributed to 19 community shelters and crisis programs across Brown County. Most urgently needed items are laundry soap, kitchen-size trash bags, shampoo, cleaning supplies, diapers, toilet tissue, and feminine care. Boxes will be placed in three locations on campus:
UW-Green Bay’s Rising Phoenix Program adds to high schools in Kewaunee County
Applications now being accepted for program that will give Algoma, Kewaunee and Luxemburg-Casco high school students a jumpstart toward a college degree. Kewaunee County, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Rising Phoenix Early College High School Program continues to gain momentum with a new partnership between Algoma, Kewaunee and Luxemburg-Casco high schools in Kewaunee County. High school students from these schools will have the opportunity to get a head start on earning college credits through dual enrollment while still in high school. The application is now open for the program which will start in Fall 2023.
Strawberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats Recipe | WFRV Local 5 – Green Bay, Appleton
(WFRV) – It’s a healthy and delicious way to say I love you first thing on Valentine’s Day morning. UW-Green Bay Dietetic Interns Madeline and Hailey show Local 5 Live viewers how to make this delicious, healthy overnight oats recipe. Strawberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats Recipe. 1 cup...
Check out the photos from Wisconsin’s largest Global Game Jam 2023
Participants at the Global Game Jam (GGJ) three-day event inside the Urban Hub in downtown Green Bay. GGJ is an annual international event at which developers and enthusiasts of all skill levels collaborate to make digital or tabletop original games over 48 hours. Click to advance slideshow or view the album on Flickr.
Incident Report
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 shortly after 8:00 p.m. UW-Green Bay Police were dispatched to James Temp Hall, a student apartment building on the Green Bay campus, to check the welfare of a male who appeared under the influence and was pounding on doors repetitively. University Police located this male on the first floor of the building and began speaking with him, noting that he was exhibiting behavior consistent with someone under the influence of a controlled substance. Out of a backpack in this male’s possession, officers seized prescription medication, suspected marijuana, and suspected psilocybin mushrooms.
