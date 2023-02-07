Read full article on original website
Lt. Governor spoke with high school students about new Idaho Launch program
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke spoke with students at Twin Falls High School about a new incentive program to keep Idahoans working in the Gem State. House Bill 24, if passed on the senate floor, would provide an $8,500 incentive for high school seniors in 2024 if they were to pursue 'in demand' jobs in Idaho.
Tennessee jail training inmates to become barbers when they're released
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The barbershop at a jail in Tennessee is both a place to get a haircut and a classroom. The state requires someone to train for 1,500 hours in a registered barber school before they can take the master barber exam. In Davidson County's Male Correctional...
Lawsuit challenging Idaho's "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" moves forward
BOISE, Idaho — The Fairness in Women's Sports Act was signed into law by Governor Brad Little in 2020. The Idaho law would ban transgender and intersex women and girls from participating in school sports. The law has been on hold since August 2020 when Idaho District Court Judge...
Another windy day ahead!
Wind speeds are on track to increase this afternoon along the I-84 corridor. The Treasure Valley will see gusts above 20 mph with wind speeds in the teens. The Magic Valley and the central mountains will see more of a light wind today from 3-10 mph. But this afternoon, the Twin Falls area could see wind ramped up into the teens.
Bill would criminalize abusing referees in Kansas
A bill working its way through the Kansas legislature would criminalize abuse of sports officials. House Bill 2139 categorizes abuse as striking, shoving, kicking, spitting on or threatening physical abuse on a sports official. Approaching sports officials in a "menacing, threatening irate or violent manner" would also be criminalized if the bill passes.
