Boonville, MO

Startland News

Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd

Just months after expanding to Downtown Kansas City, the Strang Chef Collectives’ next location for a chef-driven food hall will be tailored to fit its new home on the Country Club Plaza, said Shawn Craft. The hall’s four new food and beverage concepts — slated to open in late May or early June — will The post Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
tourcounsel.com

The Great Mall of the Great Plains | Shopping mall in Kansas

The Great Mall of the Great Plains was formerly a shopping mall located in Olathe, Kansas, United States. It was the largest outlet mall in the state of Kansas, and boasted over 150 stores and 10 anchors, laid out in a half-mile racetrack pattern. Burlington Coat Factory is the mall's last remaining anchor store; amenities included indoor glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, a food court, a Game Zone arcade, and a Dickinson Theatres movie theater with sixteen screens.
OLATHE, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it

One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Degrees to heavy snow (WED-2/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be another day with temperatures nicely above average in a winter where it seems almost every day features temperatures above average. Sunshine during the first part of the day will allow highs to surge well into the 40s on the north side before rain comes up the State Line towards KC later this afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Mission Center Mall | Shopping mall in Mission, Kansas

Mission Center Mall was a small mall in Mission, Kansas, located on a block of land wedged between four major roads, including Shawnee Mission Parkway and Johnson Drive, and Roe Boulevard and Roeland Drive. It opened in 1956 as Mission Shopping Center and was rebuilt as Mission Center Mall in 1989. In 2006, Mission Center Mall was closed and demolished and the property vacated.
MISSION, KS
fox4kc.com

New Theatre & Restaurant – Condomonium Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and the New Theatre and Restaurant are teaming up to bring our viewers a season of fun! We are kicking things off with “Condomonium” starring Barry Williams from “The Brady Bunch”! As shows come to an end, continue to play along all season for your chance to win!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Premature triplets born in KC head home after hospital stay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One household in Kansas City just got a lot more chaotic, adding three new family members to tuck in tonight. We first told you about these triplets when they were born in January. Now, they’re home. The odds of having identical triplets are 1...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Albert Pujols Is Selling His Massive Kansas City Mansion [PHOTOS]

On top of being one of the best players in the history of baseball, Albert Pujols also owns a gigantic (and very fancy) mansion in Missouri. But this Cardinal is now selling his nest. The recently retired baseball giant has listed his massive mansion in Leawood, just west of the Kansas/Missouri border.
LEAWOOD, KS
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Lenexa, Kansas

Lenexa, Kansas, is a vibrant city in Johnson County and a suburb of Kansas City. With a population of over 58,000 people, Lenexa has become one of the fastest-growing cities in the entire Midwest region. The city was founded in 1869 and has become an important hub for commerce and culture.
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: William Storey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Storey is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Storey’s last known address was in the area of the Broadway Extension and Harlem Road. He is...
KANSAS CITY, MO

