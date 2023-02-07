Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Meridian High School celebrates Arbor Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local high school spent Friday morning planting trees on campus. The Meridian Tree Commission and Meridian High School partnered together Friday morning to celebrate Arbor Day. The Chairperson of the Meridian Tree Commission, Angela Barnard, said Arbor Day is a day set aside to celebrate...
WTOK-TV
Growing Tree set to provide therapy services to Meridian Public School District
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District held a special-called board meeting over zoom Thursday morning. During the meeting, the board approved an agreement with the Growing Tree to provide Applied Behavior Analysis also known as ABA therapy for autistic students in the school system. Frederick Liddell, the...
WTOK-TV
Newton Co. Elementary reaching out to classmate’s family
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of kindness. Students are selling bracelets for $1.00 in memory of Mia Le, who was in second grade. She died in a fire at her home Jan. 18, 2023. Students are...
impact601.com
City honors local man’s legacy
The City of Laurel recently honored a longtime resident with a special day. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee issued a special proclamation declaring the Albert Ray Day in the City of Laurel. Ray, who was a longtime educator and community worker, died in November. Ray, 82, was remembered by many for...
wtva.com
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism. Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County.
WTOK-TV
Merrehope receives preservation grant
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Restorations Foundation is getting a grant to help with renovations at Merrehope. President Kim Waters told the City Council the historic site will be receiving a grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Merrehope was awarded the Community Heritage Preservation Grant of...
WTOK-TV
Newton County and Quitman Basketball Teams on to District Championship
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is going to be a showdown of local teams in the 4A Region 5 District Tournament Championship on Friday night. The Newton County Girls beat Northeast Jones 53-48 and the boys beat Mendenhall 79-43 for their shots at the #1 seed. The Quitman Girls won...
wtva.com
Murder arrests made in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the murder of London Rupert in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck identified the suspects as Deambershae Bush, 20, and a 17-year-old whom he would not name because of the individual’s age. They both face first-degree murder....
wtva.com
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Fire Department receives donation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department announced at Tuesday’s city council meeting that they had received a donation from a local foundation. The Riley Foundation donated the department $5,000 so the department can purchase new equipment. Fire Chief Jason Collier said he and the department are very...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County Sheriff’s Dept. faces challenges with pistol permit fees amidst permitless carry law
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Permitless carry began in January of this year for most counties in Alabama but with it came challenges for sheriff departments across the state. In the state of Alabama, you no longer need to have a permit to carry a gun, which means fewer people are buying those permits.
WTOK-TV
Missing Meridian teen located
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The Meridian Police Department says Ariana Carr was located Thursday afternoon. The Meridian Police Department and Ariana’s family thanks the community for its assistance. ______. (The original story posted appears below.) The Meridian Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a...
WTOK-TV
City shares plan for Meridian Parks and Recreation upgrades
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian shared specifics about its proposal for using a $5 million bond issue for improvements to Parks and Recreation facilities. Mayor Jimmie Smith said these are quality of life issues the administration is pursuing. Smith said the plan won’t cause a tax increase.
WTOK-TV
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple law enforcement departments were involved in a pursuit that started on Hwy. 493 in Lauderdale County. SGT Jameka Moore said the Highway Patrol was helping with traffic control at a fire on Hwy. 495 when a driver almost hit a trooper. When MHP tried to catch up to her, Moore said she intentionally tried to ram a trooper.
WTOK-TV
East Mississippi improves to 17-3 and tops East Central on the road
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi tops East Central 82-66 on the road. The Lions started the game scoring six unanswered points in the first two minutes of the game. But East Central would keep up with the Lions early on. The game would stay close through the entire first half and EMCC would lead at the half 39-33.
WTOK-TV
West Lauderdale locks in the three seed; Choctaw Central early deficit bites in district title game
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Central high school was hosting the 4-4A district championship on Friday. The Northeast and West Lauderdale boys were battling in the consolation game. With less than five minutes to play the Knights would be lead the Trojans by 8 points. The Trojans would try to...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
CASEY HORTON, 36, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0. JOEY JOE, 57, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. MONTEL JORDAN, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $300, $300, $800.
WTOK-TV
Truitt Pace’s murder conviction upheld
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man’s bid for a new trial was denied by the Mississippi Court of Appeals. Truitt Pace appealed his conviction and sentence for first-degree murder in the 2018 death of his wife, Marsha Pace. Truitt Pace claimed he got an unfair trial because...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
