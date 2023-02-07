Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
House fire at Oshkosh home causes extensive roof damage, possible electrical malfunction
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a two-story home in Oshkosh on Thursday night caused extensive damage to the roof, and authorities have stated what they believe caused the incident. According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, the fire began around 9:30 p.m. on February 9 on the 1100...
wearegreenbay.com
Homeowner treated for minor burns after dryer fire in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was treated for minor burns on their hand after a dryer started on fire in Sheboygan County on Friday. According to a Facebook post, around 7:30 a.m. on February 10, 2023, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fire in the basement of a residence on Woodland Road in the Town of Sheboygan.
UPDATE: Police presence in Combined Locks over, neighborhood street reopen
The heavy police presence in Combined Locks is over, and Richard Street is reopen after being closed for part of Friday morning and much of the afternoon.
hometownbroadcasting.com
2/10/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
Ice and snow-covered roads kept law enforcement officials busy Thursday. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 35 calls for assistance. They were dispatched for at least 20 calls for vehicles in a ditch, 10 accidents, and numerous disabled vehicles between 10:30 am and 10 pm last night. There were other calls including an electrical transformer that was on fire, and tree branches down on the road. Several semis had trouble trying to get up hills or negotiating highway ramps. Road conditions deteriorated as the area got a wintry mix and then snow. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots may remain slippery today. (Ripon Police Department photo above)
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not tolerating drunk driving’: Green Bay PD increasing presence for OWI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be an increase in officers patrolling Green Bay for Super Bowl Sunday as officers will be operating a special OWI enforcement. The Green Bay Police Department announced that it will be deploying additional officers between 8 p.m. on February 12 until 3 a.m. on February 13.
wearegreenbay.com
Family event at Whistler’s Run & Rescue in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a new animal rescue in De Pere, and it is introducing itself to the community with a special event this weekend. Whistler’s Run and Rescue is a full-service horse boarding business. Now, it is expanding to offer homes to some unique animals in need of a little TLC.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton PD locate POI in Briarcliff homicide following crash in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of a person of interest relating to a shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive. Officers say that Yia Lor, was located in Sheboygan following a pursuit that involved three different crashes. Lor was announced as a...
wearegreenbay.com
‘System is lawful and commonplace’: City of Green Bay responds on backlash of audio cameras
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After District 8 Alderperson Chris Wery challenged the City of Green Bay’s recording cameras that are found on the first and second floors of City Hall, officials have responded. The City of Green Bay released a statement surrounding the backlash it has received...
wearegreenbay.com
Flags to be flown at half-staffed in honor of fallen Milwaukee police officer
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The entire state of Wisconsin is still grieving the loss of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was fatally shot after chasing down a robbery suspect early Tuesday. In Jerving’s honor, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staffed on...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
27-year-old man arrested following confrontation with deputy | By Washington Co. Sheriff
February 9, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – Early Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at 3:21 a.m. a deputy was parked in a turn-around on Interstate 41 near CTH K when an individual, later identified as a 27-year-old Sheboygan man, drove past the deputy. The driver stopped and...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
whby.com
Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency
KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
WBAY Green Bay
Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight. Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
WNCY
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stabbing Her Boyfriend
Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon. Charges filed against Rosemary Wences Flores include Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with a Domestic Violence Enhancer, Possession of Marijuana as a Repeater, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 counties; investigators seek information
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has a man in custody charged with domestic abuse and battery in Outagamie, Oneida and Vilas counties. Now the DOJ is looking for witnesses or anyone with information. Prosecutors allege Frank Ritchie Schuman, 29, from Lac du Flambeau, assaulted three people...
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
wearegreenbay.com
STH 21 crash victim identified by Waushara County Sheriff’s Office
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Wally Zuehlke, 80-year-old Daniel M. Sterman from the Village of Redgranite was the driver who died. On February 5, around 12 p.m., there...
