Fond Du Lac, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Homeowner treated for minor burns after dryer fire in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was treated for minor burns on their hand after a dryer started on fire in Sheboygan County on Friday. According to a Facebook post, around 7:30 a.m. on February 10, 2023, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fire in the basement of a residence on Woodland Road in the Town of Sheboygan.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

2/10/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday

Ice and snow-covered roads kept law enforcement officials busy Thursday. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to more than 35 calls for assistance. They were dispatched for at least 20 calls for vehicles in a ditch, 10 accidents, and numerous disabled vehicles between 10:30 am and 10 pm last night. There were other calls including an electrical transformer that was on fire, and tree branches down on the road. Several semis had trouble trying to get up hills or negotiating highway ramps. Road conditions deteriorated as the area got a wintry mix and then snow. Sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots may remain slippery today. (Ripon Police Department photo above)
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Family event at Whistler’s Run & Rescue in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a new animal rescue in De Pere, and it is introducing itself to the community with a special event this weekend. Whistler’s Run and Rescue is a full-service horse boarding business. Now, it is expanding to offer homes to some unique animals in need of a little TLC.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton PD locate POI in Briarcliff homicide following crash in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of a person of interest relating to a shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive. Officers say that Yia Lor, was located in Sheboygan following a pursuit that involved three different crashes. Lor was announced as a...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency

KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
KIEL, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children at River Trail Elementary got sick after eating what the city health department confirmed was "gummy candy." But so...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WNCY

Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stabbing Her Boyfriend

Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon. Charges filed against Rosemary Wences Flores include Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with a Domestic Violence Enhancer, Possession of Marijuana as a Repeater, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
MISHICOT, WI

