It’s amazing what can happen in the course of a year. Back in 2021, Muni Long shifted her focus away from songwriting and toward her solo career. By doing so, she began putting together her first few EPs. Among those EPs she released was a track called “Hrs & Hrs.” At first, the song was seemingly a fan favorite among hardcore fans of R&B. Then, things began to shift as the track garnered more attention on TikTok. By early 2022, the song was being pushed to radio and earned its own music video. Over the last year or so, the track has garnered hundreds of millions of streams across various sites and more than 80 million views on YouTube. Tonight, the track was further cemented in the history books as Muni Long’s “Hrs & Hrs” won “Best R&B Performance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

5 DAYS AGO