Woody Harrelson To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ For Fifth Time
Guess who’s coming back? Woody Harrelson is set to host Saturday Night Live on February 25, 2023 with musical guest Jack White. This is far from the first time that the actor has hosted the iconic late-night sketch comedy show. Harrelson previously hosted Saturday Night Live in 1989, 1992, 2014 and 2019.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans & Chris Tucker Star In The ‘AIR’ Trailer
Few companies have shaped American society quite like Nike. Through the lens of Sonny Vacarro, played by Matt Damon, director Ben Affleck will tell the story of how the American apparel company connected with Michael Jordan, designed the world’s most famous basketball shoe and changed the direction of sports and fashion. It’s called AIR. Along the way, Affleck and Damon will call on an all-star cast that includes Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans and Chris Tucker to help paint the picture of this improbable success story.
Dr. Jill Biden, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson & Cardi B Among 2023 Grammy Awards Presenters
Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammy Awards are set to take place this evening at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Lizzo, Lil’ Wayne and many others will gather at Crypto.com Arena as the Recording Academy bestows “Record of the Year” and “Album of the Year” honors upon the industry’s biggest stars. To emphasize the magnitude of the evening, the Recording Academy has recruited a star-studded cast to present this year’s awards.
Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls Star In The First Look At ‘White Men Can’t Jump’
It is no secret that we are living in an era of reboots, remakes and re-imagined series and films. On Peacock, Morgan Cooper and company are off to a great start following the first season of Bel-Air. Elsewhere, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and company recently dropped off new versions of House Party and Space Jam. Not to be forgotten, there is a rumored New Jack City continuation in the works. With all of that going on, all eyes are on 20th Century Studios’ revamped White Men Can’t Jump this afternoon.
Robert Glasper Takes Home ‘R&B Album Of The Year’ With ‘Black Radio III’
Despite the recurring conversations about the death of R&B on social media, the genre is alive and well. Within the last year and change, Kehlani, Syd, Leon Bridges, Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Snoh Aalegra and several others dropped new projects. Adding to the talented collection of artists pushing the genre forward, Muni Long, Alex Vaughn and Steve Lacy also added to the landscape of R&B. To top it all off, legends like Mary J. Blige and Babyface were out and active from January through December.
Babyface, Jimmy Jam & Malcolm Jamal-Warner Lead The 2023 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony
Tonight, many of the biggest stars in music will descend upon Crypto.com Arena for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Throughout the night, Dr. Jill Biden, Cardi B, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and many other A-list stars will present many of the most coveted awards in entertainment. Not to be forgotten, Bad Bunny, Jay-Z, Stevie Wonder and a few special guests will also rock the mic. There’s a lot to look forward to, but the party gets started long before the main telecast.
MGM Shares Two New ‘Creed III’ Posters
Within the next few weeks, Michael B. Jordan will add the title of director to his resumé. The Newark, New Jersey native will debut as a director when Creed III makes its way into theaters on March 3, 2023. As the film’s release date nears, Jordan and MGM have unveiled two new posters for the highly-anticipated film.
Starz Shares First Look At Season Three Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
Power Book II: Ghost is headed back to Starz this spring. The premium cable network has revealed season three of the hit show will debut on March 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. EST. In preparation for the show’s latest season, the network has shared a few photos from the upcoming season.
Paramore Shares Their First Album Since 2017 — This Is Why
There isn’t much that Paramore hasn’t accomplished over the last 19 years. Since forming in 2004, the band has toured the world, topped the charts and left a remarkable impact on music. Through it all, the band went through its ups and downs as many bands do in their rise to success. After releasing five albums in a little over a decade, Paramore made the decision to take a break from music.
‘Break My Soul’ By Beyoncé Tops The ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’ Category At The 2023 Grammy Awards
All good things are worth waiting for and Beyoncé’s latest LP, Renaissance, is no exception. Released more than five years after Lemonade and a few years after the Lion King soundtrack, the album was released just as fans of the global star were growing restless. Per usual, the Texas native delivered what many fans had been hoping for. Pulling together pieces of pop, R&B, electronic, dance, house and club music, the chart-topping artist and her super team of producers and songwriters crafted an album that not only topped the charts, but set the soundtrack for the summer. Ultimately, her hard work on the project’s lead single, “Break My Soul,” earned her “Best Dance/Electronic Recording” category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Idris Elba Is On The Hunt For A Serial Killer In The ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Trailer
On most mornings, it’s tough to get people out of bed in order to work. For our viewing pleasure, Luther isn’t like most people. He’d actually break out of jail to do his job. In the first look at the highly-anticipated film, the world gets to see Idris Elba back in action as he portrays the infamous detective on the hunt for a diabolical serial killer.
Muni Long Secures ‘Best R&B Performance’ Honors At The 2023 Grammy Awards
It’s amazing what can happen in the course of a year. Back in 2021, Muni Long shifted her focus away from songwriting and toward her solo career. By doing so, she began putting together her first few EPs. Among those EPs she released was a track called “Hrs & Hrs.” At first, the song was seemingly a fan favorite among hardcore fans of R&B. Then, things began to shift as the track garnered more attention on TikTok. By early 2022, the song was being pushed to radio and earned its own music video. Over the last year or so, the track has garnered hundreds of millions of streams across various sites and more than 80 million views on YouTube. Tonight, the track was further cemented in the history books as Muni Long’s “Hrs & Hrs” won “Best R&B Performance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Smokey Robinson And Chris Stapleton To Join Stevie Wonder For Grammy Performance
The stars will be out and about this evening as former host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah leads the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena. Throughout the night, a number of stars like Dr. Jill Biden and Cardi B will step forward as award presenters. The list of performers at this year’s awards ceremony is just as star-studded. Jay-Z, Lil’ Wayne, Bad Bunny and a few special guests are set to take the stage. Joining the slate of performers, Stevie Wonder is set to entertain the world with his timeless talent.
2023 Grammy Awards To Honor Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie And Takeoff
The year of 2022 was kind to music in many ways. Throughout the year, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Lizzo dominated the charts and playlists with their new projects. Adding to the year, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles made waves in cities across the world as they toured from coast to coast. To top it all off, the likes of J. Cole, Jay-Z and Drake popped out from time to time. With that said, there were quite a few tough moments this year.
