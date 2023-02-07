ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Central Illinois Proud

New Panda Express opening in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New Amazon Fulfillment Center opens in North Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s largest retailer is setting up shop in Central Illinois. Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in North Pekin Thursday. The launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-million dollar facility is will be a delivery station where employees will get...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Life Multiplied: Surveys show Bloomington-Normal offers more than expected

Economic developers in McLean County have rolled out a new marketing campaign to retain and attract a workforce. Patrick Hoban, the CEO of Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council (EDC), said that's become harder to do because Generation X is much smaller than the Baby Boomer generation,many of whom are retiring. Hoban said the marketing slogan “Life Multiplied” was created following community surveys last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
tourcounsel.com

Hickory Point Mall | Shopping mall in Forsyth, Illinois

Hickory Point Mall is an enclosed mall in Forsyth, Illinois, United States. The mall opened in 1978. The anchor stores are Kohl's, Von Maur, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty, Ross Dress for Less, and Shoe Dept. Encore. The mall is managed by Namdar Realty Group. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once JCPenney, Sears, and Bergner's.
FORSYTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

William B’s Steakhouse to open at Par-A-Dice

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new dining experience is coming to Peoria’s favorite casino. Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino announced Thursday that the new William B’s Steakhouse will open on Thursday, Feb. 16 inside the casino. The steakhouse is named for Boyd Gaming co-founder and Co-Executive Chairman William “Bill” Boyd.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal

The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
FISHER, IL
etxview.com

How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show

NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Carle BroMenn Resale Boutique teams up with ISU's Fix-It Friday clothing repair team

The Carle BroMenn Resale Boutique in Normal has partnered with Illinois State University’s Fix-It Friday team to help restore clothes that will be put up for sale. Fix-It Friday is a student repair service that offers repairs at no charge. Depending on the student’s ability, they can mend clothing and nontraditional items such as stuffed animals, comforters, and more. Their mission is to promote sustainable fashion.
NORMAL, IL
wcbu.org

Bob Michel Bridge construction on track to start next month

The Bob Michel Bridge Rehabilitation Project is on track and is expected to start construction in just a few weeks. While visiting Peoria on Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the full scope of the project and gave an update on construction plans. “This modernization will make the bridge smoother...
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Miller Park Zoo lemur makes Big Game prediction

BLOOMINGTON – Will it be Kansas City or Philadelphia this weekend in the Big Game? One of the animals at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has made his prediction. King Julian, the lemur who has been living at the Miller Park Zoo, is riding with the Eagles this weekend.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

New $57 million hotel and apartment building pitched for downtown Peoria

A developer is proposing a new $57.1 million hotel and apartment building for downtown Peoria, with the city agreeing to reimburse costs through tax increment financing revenues. The plan calls for demolishing the former Sully's bar and Illinois Central College Perley building to make way for a high-rise, mixed-use development...
PEORIA, IL

