Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
Central Illinois Proud
New Amazon Fulfillment Center opens in North Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s largest retailer is setting up shop in Central Illinois. Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in North Pekin Thursday. The launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-million dollar facility is will be a delivery station where employees will get...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
wglt.org
Life Multiplied: Surveys show Bloomington-Normal offers more than expected
Economic developers in McLean County have rolled out a new marketing campaign to retain and attract a workforce. Patrick Hoban, the CEO of Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council (EDC), said that's become harder to do because Generation X is much smaller than the Baby Boomer generation,many of whom are retiring. Hoban said the marketing slogan “Life Multiplied” was created following community surveys last year.
tourcounsel.com
Hickory Point Mall | Shopping mall in Forsyth, Illinois
Hickory Point Mall is an enclosed mall in Forsyth, Illinois, United States. The mall opened in 1978. The anchor stores are Kohl's, Von Maur, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty, Ross Dress for Less, and Shoe Dept. Encore. The mall is managed by Namdar Realty Group. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once JCPenney, Sears, and Bergner's.
Central Illinois Proud
William B’s Steakhouse to open at Par-A-Dice
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new dining experience is coming to Peoria’s favorite casino. Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino announced Thursday that the new William B’s Steakhouse will open on Thursday, Feb. 16 inside the casino. The steakhouse is named for Boyd Gaming co-founder and Co-Executive Chairman William “Bill” Boyd.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
etxview.com
How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show
NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
wcbu.org
After losing their mother, family members continue her legacy: the Cookie Shack
A sugary Peoria institution for more than two decades is sticking around after the loss of the woman who started it. For decades, Brenda Ware and the entire Ware family made the Cookie Shack a fixture for sweet-tooths in Peoria. As far back as Brenda’s son Andre Ware can remember,...
wglt.org
Carle BroMenn Resale Boutique teams up with ISU's Fix-It Friday clothing repair team
The Carle BroMenn Resale Boutique in Normal has partnered with Illinois State University’s Fix-It Friday team to help restore clothes that will be put up for sale. Fix-It Friday is a student repair service that offers repairs at no charge. Depending on the student’s ability, they can mend clothing and nontraditional items such as stuffed animals, comforters, and more. Their mission is to promote sustainable fashion.
wglt.org
'Reorganization' at Sugar Grove Nature Center raises outcry and concerns over transparency
A decision to reorganize operations and lay off veteran staffers at the Sugar Grove Nature Center has provoked public backlash and raised concerns about transparency, nonprofit board management, and the future of the popular outdoor attraction in rural McLean County. Come Friday, Feb. 10, all four of the nature center's...
wcbu.org
Bob Michel Bridge construction on track to start next month
The Bob Michel Bridge Rehabilitation Project is on track and is expected to start construction in just a few weeks. While visiting Peoria on Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the full scope of the project and gave an update on construction plans. “This modernization will make the bridge smoother...
wglt.org
Long-forgotten art now up for auction through Bloomington Public Library
The Bloomington Public Library is currently holding an auction for more than 30 of its art pieces. The auction began at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 and will end at 8 p.m. Saturday, with starting bids for pieces ranging from $5 to $1,000. All proceeds from the auction will be going...
wglt.org
Here's where things currently stand with the closure of an Illinois Valley hospital
Emily Schaub is pregnant, and she has nowhere to go. The Peru Public Library employee was one of the women receiving obstetrics care at St. Margaret's Hospital in Peru before the suspension of services at the facility was abruptly announced. "I am appalled by the way the hospital handled this....
wjbc.com
Miller Park Zoo lemur makes Big Game prediction
BLOOMINGTON – Will it be Kansas City or Philadelphia this weekend in the Big Game? One of the animals at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has made his prediction. King Julian, the lemur who has been living at the Miller Park Zoo, is riding with the Eagles this weekend.
wcbu.org
New $57 million hotel and apartment building pitched for downtown Peoria
A developer is proposing a new $57.1 million hotel and apartment building for downtown Peoria, with the city agreeing to reimburse costs through tax increment financing revenues. The plan calls for demolishing the former Sully's bar and Illinois Central College Perley building to make way for a high-rise, mixed-use development...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
