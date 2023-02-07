ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

nystateofpolitics.com

Taxes could be a major test for Hochul's budget

Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers in the state Legislature wielded supermajorities to win tax increases on New York's wealthiest earners in order to fund billion-dollar increases in direct aid to schools. Now, another debate over whether to increase taxes once again is brewing in the state budget negotiations as progressives...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Proposed Hochul budget moves forward with 340B change

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Medicaid 340B program allows safety net providers that serve low income and high risk communities to purchase prescription drugs at a discount and get federal reimbursements at full price. Evergreen Health Chief Operating Officer Michael Lee said that difference amounts to roughly $14 million a year...
CALIFORNIA STATE
therealdeal.com

Here’s what NY can learn from other states’ housing plans

There is an axiom in housing policy — or really, all public policy — that if there is a loophole, someone will exploit it. Consider California, where environmental concerns have been used, successfully or not, to block housing projects by citing noise made by college students or the potential displacement of mountain lions on land that was already largely developed with single-family mansions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Democratic lawmakers push for new training for judges to avoid bail changes

After a closer than expected election last fall and voters expressing deep concerns about crime, Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing for more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws, but she is getting resistance from the legislature. Now, some supporters of the current law are proposing mandatory training...
Jake Wells

New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state

Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
qchron.com

Hochul plans tax hike to tackle MTA deficit

The MTA has a budget gap and to address the financial challenge, Gov. Hochul has proposed more than $1.6 billion in new funding in the state’s fiscal year 2024 executive budget plan. Despite more than $15 billion in federal funding, the MTA needs to offset revenue loss, which the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's pension fund grew amid market woes

New York's pension fund over the final three months of the calendar year posted a 4.51% return amid ongoing market volatility, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on Friday announced. The pension fund is now valued at $242.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of New York's fiscal year, which...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses funding for asylum seekers, MTA's fiscal problems in state budgetHe says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board."We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY epidemiologist warns public health emergency may end too soon

The Biden Administration is set to end the federal public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic as of May 11, 2023, but epidemiologists say it may be too soon. “We are at a place where we are not fully taking advantage of the tools that are at our disposal," said Dr. Denis Nash, distinguished professor of epidemiology and executive director of CUNY’s Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health. "So I would feel a bit better about it if a much larger proportion of New Yorkers were up to date on their vaccines."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

