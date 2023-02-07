Read full article on original website
LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
Wave 3
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 17-year-old after stealing truck, leading them on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday after being located in a stolen truck and leading police on a chase from Jeffersonville into Louisville. Using "intelligence-based" technology, Jeffersonville police were able to locate a stolen truck in the 1600 block of East 10th Street. Watch video...
wdrb.com
Police say suspect of murder in Louisville's Russell neighborhood confessed over the phone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said the suspect charged in the murder of a 58-year-old man in Louisville's Russell neighborhood confessed over the phone. David Smith, 62, is charged with the murder of Christopher Adams, who was found dead at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at a boarding house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street.
Wave 3
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
wdrb.com
UofL Police arrest 3 juveniles in connection with string of on-campus robberies, some armed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Police have made arrests in a string of on-campus robberies. Campus police Maj. Oscar Chavez told WDRB News Thursday that three juveniles had been arrested. Chavez said there was a string of armed robberies where cars were stolen and later recovered. He added...
Louisville Metro Police seize $10K worth of meth in narcotics operation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have been busy pulling numerous illegal firearms and drugs off the city's streets in recent weeks. The police department posted to Twitter saying officers with LMPD's Sixth Division Impact conducted a "narcotics operation" overnight Thursday. Officers were able to seize four pounds of...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
wdrb.com
Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
wdrb.com
Lyndon mayor fires police chief, appoints former Louisville chief as interim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police chief is now leading police in Lyndon. Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan fired Chief Grady Throneberry on Friday, six months after the Lyndon-Graymoor-Devondale Police merger. Throneberry had been with the Graymoor-Devondale department for about 15 years. Hagan cited different management styles as...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested after walking into JCPS school, disrupting a class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School went on full lockdown after a woman walked into the school without following security procedures. Jamescha Whiteside was arrested Wednesday at Rutherford Elementary School. According to a letter from the school's principal, Whiteside reportedly walked through the building, went to a...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
Advocate
Trans Woman Zachee Imanitwitaho Shot to Death in Louisville
Zachee Imanitwitaho, a 26-year-old Black transgender woman, was shot and killed just outside her workplace in Louisville, Ky., last Friday. Zachee had immigrated to the U.S. from Rwanda in 2019 and worked at the JBS meat-processing plant in Louisville. A coworker at the plant, Edilberto Lores-Reyes, 58, has been charged with her murder, local TV station WHAS reports. Police say he turned himself in.
wdrb.com
Man arrested after police chase through Louisville and into Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in jail after police say he nearly hit an officer and led police on a chase into Oldham County. It started in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood where police say an officer was nearly hit by a car they think was stolen. The suspect,...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 16-year-old arrested in connection to November homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old is facing charges, including murder, in connection with the death of a man last November. According to Louisville Metro police, a teen boy is accused of killing 19-year-old Jackson Mingus. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the 10400 block of...
Victim helps Shively Police catch hit and run suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly crashed into another car and then hit a person while trying to drive away Wednesday night. Court documents showed Walter Hawkins hit a car at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane in the Shively neighborhood. Shively...
WLKY.com
Advocacy groups hold vigil for Louisville trans woman killed outside her workplace
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a dozen advocacy and support groups came together Thursday for a candlelight vigil honoring a woman killed in Butchertown. Zachee Imanitwitaho, 26, was shot to death outside JBS Foods plant, where she worked, last Friday afternoon. Not long after the shooting, 58-year-old Edilberto Lores...
wdrb.com
Suspects arrested in connection with Shively carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said two people were arrested in connection with a carjacking that took place several weeks ago in Shively. According to court documents, 21-year-old Chezaria Reliford and 32-year-old Tony Smith are both in custody. Both suspects are charged with first-degree robbery. Police said the carjacking took...
Wave 3
Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 58-year-old man whose body was found in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday morning. Christopher Adams, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force and sharp injuries in connection to a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. Louisville Metro...
