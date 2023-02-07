ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Employee charged with theft of business cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lyndon mayor fires police chief, appoints former Louisville chief as interim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police chief is now leading police in Lyndon. Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan fired Chief Grady Throneberry on Friday, six months after the Lyndon-Graymoor-Devondale Police merger. Throneberry had been with the Graymoor-Devondale department for about 15 years. Hagan cited different management styles as...
LYNDON, KY
wdrb.com

Woman arrested after walking into JCPS school, disrupting a class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School went on full lockdown after a woman walked into the school without following security procedures. Jamescha Whiteside was arrested Wednesday at Rutherford Elementary School. According to a letter from the school's principal, Whiteside reportedly walked through the building, went to a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Advocate

Trans Woman Zachee Imanitwitaho Shot to Death in Louisville

Zachee Imanitwitaho, a 26-year-old Black transgender woman, was shot and killed just outside her workplace in Louisville, Ky., last Friday. Zachee had immigrated to the U.S. from Rwanda in 2019 and worked at the JBS meat-processing plant in Louisville. A coworker at the plant, Edilberto Lores-Reyes, 58, has been charged with her murder, local TV station WHAS reports. Police say he turned himself in.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 16-year-old arrested in connection to November homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old is facing charges, including murder, in connection with the death of a man last November. According to Louisville Metro police, a teen boy is accused of killing 19-year-old Jackson Mingus. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the 10400 block of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Victim helps Shively Police catch hit and run suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly crashed into another car and then hit a person while trying to drive away Wednesday night. Court documents showed Walter Hawkins hit a car at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane in the Shively neighborhood. Shively...
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Suspects arrested in connection with Shively carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said two people were arrested in connection with a carjacking that took place several weeks ago in Shively. According to court documents, 21-year-old Chezaria Reliford and 32-year-old Tony Smith are both in custody. Both suspects are charged with first-degree robbery. Police said the carjacking took...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 58-year-old man whose body was found in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday morning. Christopher Adams, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force and sharp injuries in connection to a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy