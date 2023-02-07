Read full article on original website
Exclusive-To tap U.S. government billions, Tesla must unlock EV chargers
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often talked about opening his Supercharging network to competitors, but has never actually done so in the United States, where the company dominates the electric vehicle market.
Ford to announce $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan, sources say
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is set to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters.
GM reaches computer chip supply deal with GlobalFoundries
DETROIT (AP) — With the global shortage of semiconductors still crimping U.S auto production, General Motors has signed a deal with chipmaker GlobalFoundries to dedicate part of an upstate New York factory to supply the automaker. In a joint statement from the companies Thursday, Malta, New York-based GlobalFoundries said...
insideevs.com
BYD Plug-In Car Sales Exceeded 150,000 In January 2023
BYD continues to increase its plug-in electric car sales, achieving a very strong result in January, both in terms of volume and growth rate. According to the company's report, last month, BYD passenger plug-in car sales amounted to 150,164 (the best January ever), which is nearly 62 percent more than a year ago.
insideevs.com
1,000 DC Fast Chargers Are Coming To TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), a full-service travel center network founded in 1972, announced an agreement with Electrify America to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure. According to the press release, TA intends to offer fast charging service at select TA/Petro locations, starting this year. The goal is to install approximately...
Norway unveils mostly oil discovery in the North Sea
Norwegian energy company Equinor said Thursday it made an oil discovery near the existing Troll field in the North Sea, its seventh find in the area since 2019.
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
After Some Pricing Relief, Used Car Buyers Get Bad News
On the auto-company stock front, Morningstar offers interesting outlooks on GM and Tesla.
Tesla's stock is getting trounced by EV challenger Lucid, which is leading techs' 2023 rally thanks to Saudi takeover rumors
Shares in electric-vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors have jumped 69% in 2023. It's even outperforming rival Tesla, which is up a still-stellar 60% year-to-date. Speculation of a takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has fueled Lucid's recent rally. Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group has started 2023 with a breakneck rally that's...
torquenews.com
Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery
With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
A High-Performance Ford F-150 Lightning Stunt Truck Is Coming Soon
Jim Farley via TwitterFord has already built multiple EVs making way more than 1,000 hp. This is likely the next.
MotorTrend Magazine
Bold New Ford Truck Idea Is Coming to Steal GM's Thunder
Can you imagine a pickup with a hatch separating the bed and cab spaces? Given Ford's current F-Series body-on-frame truck construction that consists of a cab and a bed independently attached to a frame, no way. It doesn't make sense. But with the introduction of wholly new unibody electric trucks like the Ram Revolution BEV and Chevy Silverado EV, the conventional truck as we know it is transforming before our very eyes, and truck manufacturers are going wild the possibilities. Based on what designers have done with tailgates, we're in for a mind-blowing future of passholes and jump seats and frunks and doors and who knows what else.
CNBC
General Motors signs deal with GlobalFoundries for exclusive U.S. semiconductor production
GM has signed a long-term agreement with GlobalFoundries to establish exclusive production capacity of U.S.-produced semiconductor chips, the companies announced Thursday. The deal comes as automakers continue to battle through a yearslong global shortage of semiconductor chips that has sporadically idled factories during the Covid pandemic. The exclusive production of...
insideevs.com
Rivian’s DC Fast Charging Network Reaches The East Coast
The Rivian Adventure Network, which is the name of the American EV maker’s DC fast charging network, is expanding on the East Coast of the United States, with the first installation in this part of the country spotted by a Reddit user in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. The photos,...
insideevs.com
Tesla Already Halved Its Prices, Can It Do It Again And Go Mainstream?
Tesla has cut its prices in half over the last five years, according to a recent article published by Electrek. Those price cuts are making the most popular US EV maker's models more affordable for the masses, but Tesla's not quite there yet. Perhaps it can reduce those prices by half yet again, and sooner rather than later.
insideevs.com
Another Tesla Cybertruck Spotted, And It Looks Different, Smaller?
Yet another Tesla Cybertruck has been seen out in public, and this particular example is generating lots of conversation. This is because each time another Cybertruck is spotted in the wild, Tesla fans, owners, and investors begin sleuthing to find what's new, what's the same, and what has clearly changed.
insideevs.com
Subaru To Shift Focus To EVs For US Market: Multiple Options By 2025
Subaru has announced plans to ramp up its electrified cars and SUVs for the US market, with multiple EV offerings coming as soon as 2025. The brand has decided it's finally time to shift its development efforts to hone in on the future powertrains for vehicles in the States. This...
Renewable spurt pushes power towards emissions 'tipping point'
PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A rise in wind and solar production, together with more nuclear electricity, will dominate growth in global power supply over the next three years, curbing the emissions impact of greater energy use, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
insideevs.com
E-Mobility Firm Zinc Presents The Venture E-Scooter In The U.K.
Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
insideevs.com
Rivian Confirms That Electric Bicycles Are In The Pipeline
In recent years, electric bicycles have seen a massive increase in popularity all across the globe. While folks in Europe and Asia are turning to e-bikes for personal mobility, in the U.S., e-biking is still mostly a for-fun outdoor activity. Nevertheless, electric bicycles present themselves as solid alternatives to taking a car, especially on short trips around town.
