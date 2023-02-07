ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) suggested that Republicans who heckled President Biden during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening are unfit to serve in Congress.  “President Biden delivered a compelling speech outlining a vision to make life better for everyday Americans,” Jeffries tweeted following the speech.  “And his dignity presented a stark…
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene proves Trumpism without Trump is just as obnoxious

President Biden was clearly enjoying himself. After spending the first part of his State of the Union address energetically emphasizing bipartisanship and promoting his legislative accomplishments, the president was ready to set some policy contrasts with the GOP. And Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was ready to prove once again that Trumpism without Trump is just as obnoxious."Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage unless I agree to their economic plans. All of you at home should know what their plans are," asserted President Biden. Some jeers broke out among Republicans. The cameras panned...
