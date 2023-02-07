Read full article on original website
Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) suggested that Republicans who heckled President Biden during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening are unfit to serve in Congress. “President Biden delivered a compelling speech outlining a vision to make life better for everyday Americans,” Jeffries tweeted following the speech. “And his dignity presented a stark…
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene proves Trumpism without Trump is just as obnoxious
President Biden was clearly enjoying himself. After spending the first part of his State of the Union address energetically emphasizing bipartisanship and promoting his legislative accomplishments, the president was ready to set some policy contrasts with the GOP. And Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was ready to prove once again that Trumpism without Trump is just as obnoxious."Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage unless I agree to their economic plans. All of you at home should know what their plans are," asserted President Biden. Some jeers broke out among Republicans. The cameras panned...
