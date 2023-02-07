Read full article on original website
Amazon has Legos on sale with deals on popular building sets for all ages
Amazon has many Lego sets on sale now, including designs for kids and adults. The Lego deals include top models, such as the Tree House and Icons Flower Bouquet. Popular vehicle designs and sets for more skilled block builders, including the Fender Stratocaster Guitar, have major discounts, as well. You...
Walmart spring sale: The best deals on iRobot vacuums, Apple watches, more
Walmart has released a flurry of deals for shoppers just ahead of spring. The retail giant is having a “Spring Into Savings Sale” with major discounts storewide, including home goods and kitchen essentials. Most notable from the spring sale was the big price drops on robot vacuums from...
Amazon sale: Fire TVs, tablets, Echo devices up to 50% off
If you are looking to get your hands on one of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices, now might be the time to do it. Amazon is offering steep discounts on its Alexa devices with savings upwards of 50% on some devices. One of the major deals is on the Amazon Fire...
