Tom Allen
3d ago
guy needs to have a gun permit pull away from them. how do you forget where your gun is. wait until he's driving his race car and hits the wall oh I forgot to turn left. he's a moron
Nascar driver Kyle Busch avoids three-year prison sentence after gun found in his bag at Mexico airport
Nascar driver Kyle Busch has avoided a possible Mexico prison sentence for weapon and ammunition charges. Mr Busch, 37, was arrested by the National Guard on 27 January when staff at an airport in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo found a gun and ammunition in his luggage during a routine screening. Last week, the two-time Nascar champion was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, the Associated Press reported, The Mexico federal attorney’s office has since revealed that a local judge allowed conditional punishment for Mr Busch. He left...
Longest NASCAR sponsor: Breaking Richard Petty/STP record
Menards and Matt Crafton are set to become the longest sponsor/driver partnership in the history of NASCAR at Daytona in 2023. Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing and Menards are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their partnership. The date marks the longest driver/sponsor relationship in NASCAR, surpassing Richard Petty and STP.
Kyle Busch’s Son Set to Race at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The Busch family is a family of racers. Kyle and Kurt Busch grew up racing with their dad, and now Kyle’s son is next in line. You have probably seen Brexton at a NASCAR race with his dad or even racing himself. Born in 2015, the box stock racer has amassed more than his fair share of wins.
Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — A rancher who lives near Arizona’s border with Mexico is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in last week’s fatal shooting of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican citizen. His bail was set at $1 million. The Santa Cruz County...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
DNA identifies fourth body found in Mexico as missing Hamilton man
A DNA comparison has revealed a fourth body found in Mexico belongs to José Gutiérrez, a 36-year-old Hamilton man who went missing with his fiancée and her sister and cousin in December.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Who is George Alan Kelly? Arizona Rancher Charged With Murdering Mexican
Kelly, 73, was arrested in the killing in Nogales, Arizona, and charged with first-degree murder.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Betting His Former Crew Chief Can Help Him Cash In on a Booming Business
So, you’re thinking Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s burgeoning media empire can’t possibly come up with another podcasting idea? Well, don’t bet against the NASCAR Hall of Famer. Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media, which began the week by debuting Denny Hamlin’s podcast, has rolled out yet another show, this one featuring his former crew chief cashing in on a growing area of sports fans’ interest.
Kevin Harvick leaves mark as behind-the-scenes mentor for ‘my kids’ in NASCAR
The longtime persona of Kevin Harvick was a NASCAR champion who made a career of making his opponents miserable. There are endless examples of destabilization by the former high school wrestler from Bakersfield who devilishly played withering mind games during title battles, gleefully shoved the competition into brawls and ruthlessly put himself and his team first at all costs.
The Crazy Last Lap of the 2007 Daytona 500 Cost Mark Martin Another Shot at NASCAR Glory
There's no doubt that Mark Martin earned his spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. With a total of 40 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, the now-64-year-old Batesville, Arkansas native is considered to be among the most consistent drivers in NASCAR history, as he accumulated 453 top-10 finishes out of a total 882 races run. Of those top-10s, 271 were top-fives and 61 were second-place finishes. But, despite his impressive resume, there are two major milestones Martin never accomplished as a NASCAR driver: a Cup Series championship and a Daytona 500 win.
Denny Hamlin Crew Chief Proposes Logical Fix for Aggressive Driving in NASCAR Cup Series: Black Flags
Denny Hamlin has won three Daytona 500s. Winning on the superspeedway takes patience and calculated aggression. Just the opposite of the chaotic display witnessed in last weekend’s Clash at the Coliseum. Interestingly, what happened on the quarter-mile track in LA has become more commonplace in the Cup Series. Aggressive...
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch returns to Xfinity Series
LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch will end a one-year break and drive in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing this season. Busch won 102 races over 362 starts in the series and continued to drop down and race in the developmental level even as he became a champion at the Cup level. NASCAR eventually restricted in 2020 the number of Xfinity races a regular Cup driver could compete in each season. Busch, who made the jump to Richard Childress Racing this season, raced just five times each of his last two seasons.
SiriusXM sponsoring two NASCAR teams in 2023
Toyota teams Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing will each run SiriusXM paint schemes in 2023. Sirius XM Radio will sponsor two NASCAR Cup Series teams in the 2023 season. They have partnered with both Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Hear from the drivers below. Christopher Bell. Christopher Bell...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Daytona Speedweek Advance
Wednesday, Feb. 15: Daytona 500 qualifying (single-lap qualifying to determine pole for the Daytona 500) ● Time/TV/Radio: 8 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Thursday, Feb. 16: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (twin 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500) ● Time/TV/Radio: 7 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR...
AM Racing Welcomes Lane Frost Brand for 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season
Officials from AM Racing announced today that Lane Frost Brand, a family-owned company offering apparel, cologne, perfume and beef jerky will support the NASCAR Xfinity Series team in their inaugural season beginning with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023.
NASCAR Announces Breland Will Sing National Anthem Ahead of Daytona 500
Nine days before NASCAR gets the season officially underway with the Daytona 500 they have announced Breland will sing the... The post NASCAR Announces Breland Will Sing National Anthem Ahead of Daytona 500 appeared first on Outsider.
Zane Smith Slated To Drive NASCAR Mustang In 2023 Cup Series
Zane Smith, the defending Truck Series champion, will take control of the No. 38 NASCAR Mustang in select Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. For his first race, he will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 in a week and a half, and will also compete in five subsequent Cup Series races, commanding either the No. 36 Ford or No. 38 Ford depending on the event.
Photos Of Ex-NFL Player Vontae Davis Asleep Next To Wrecked Cars
Photos emerge of former NFL player Vontae Davis was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge. Officers arrived on the scene and found Davis seemingly sound asleep on the ground after troopers say his vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck that was on the side of a South Florida highway because of a flat tire, injuring the truck’s driver who had been standing outside.
