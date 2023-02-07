There's no doubt that Mark Martin earned his spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. With a total of 40 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, the now-64-year-old Batesville, Arkansas native is considered to be among the most consistent drivers in NASCAR history, as he accumulated 453 top-10 finishes out of a total 882 races run. Of those top-10s, 271 were top-fives and 61 were second-place finishes. But, despite his impressive resume, there are two major milestones Martin never accomplished as a NASCAR driver: a Cup Series championship and a Daytona 500 win.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO