Burt Bacharach’s Wives: Meet The Women He Loved Through The Years, Including Angie Dickinson
Burt Bacharach was a singer and songwriter with numerous hits. Burt was married four times throughout his life. Burt passed away at 94 on February 9, 2023. Burt Bacharach was one of the most influential and important songwriters of all time. He penned numerous hit songs, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, “This Guy’s In Love With You” and many more throughout his career, and he won six Grammy awards. He collaborated with tons of hitmakers, like Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, and Dionne Warwick. Burt sadly died of natural causes at 94 on February 9, 2023.
The Real Reason Lisa Marie Presley Doesn’t Own Elvis Presley’s Royalties
When Lisa Marie Presley turned 25, she became the owner of her father, Elvis Presley‘s estate. When Elvis’s father and grandmother died, their amounts of the will also went to Lisa Marie. However, it turns out she does not own the royalties from her father’s music career.
Florida Strawberry Festival Loses Headliner & Gains 5 More: Here's Who's Set To Take The Stage Instead
With the 2023 iteration of Florida's Strawberry Fest right around the corner, snagging tickets to see your favorite talent might have already been on your to-do list. With notable names like Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Halestorm, and more announced back in November of 2022, the headliners for Florida Strawberry Festival 2023 was already shaping up to be a musical hit and blast from the past for fruit munchers, lyric lovers, and nostalgia seekers alike. Five additional artists now flesh out the roster of over 20 performers, while one leaves the line-up.
Carrie Underwood Had One Complaint Working With Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire
The 2019 CMA Awards saw Carrie Underwood team up with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire to celebrate women in country music. Not only was this an exciting collaboration for fans – with these three artists representing different, definitive stages in the genre’s history – it was also a thrilling time for Underwood, who counts McEntire and Parton as her idols.
Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold
Does it get any better than this? When it comes to iconic voices in country music, George Jones and Randy Travis have to be near the top of the list. Not only do they have two of the most distinctive voices in country music history, but between the two powerhouses they have nearly 40 #1 songs, with hits like “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “Forever and Ever, Amen” being just as well-known today as they were when they were […] The post Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Combs Reveals He Never Thought He Would Be a Country Superstar
It’s insane to think that Luke Combs stepped into the wider country music world a little over five years ago. He released his debut album This One’s for You in June of 2017. In the intervening years, Combs has reached levels of success that some artists who have been in the game for decades will never see.
Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama Announce Return of Legendary June Jam
Alabama broke the mold when they burst onto the country music scene with their 1980 debut album. Their blend of country and rock and the fact that they were one of the only bands in the genre set them apart. That originality and the fact that their long list of chart-topping tunes made them one of the most successful acts in the history of the genre.
Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton Talk Gospel Duet “Peace Like a River”
Two music legends have come together for a sure-to-be goosebump-inducing gospel duet. Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick sat down with Good Morning America to talk about their upcoming collaboration in the form of the Parton-penned song, “Peace Like a River.”. A coming together that Warwick considers “pre-ordained” and a...
Lisa Marie Presley Honored In Special Way During 2023 Grammy Awards
The only child of the late Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, died suddenly last month. It was reported that she suffered from cardiac arrest but the cause of her death is still being determined at this time. Lisa Marie was honored at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. She was included...
Kelly Clarkson On Her Own in ‘Here I Go Again’ Whitesnake Cover
Kelly Clarkson took on Whitesnake’s 1987 hit “Here I Go Again” on Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Backed by her band, the powerhouse singer belted out the English rock group’s single, which topped the Billboard Hot 100, for Kellyoke’s opening segment. “Though I keep searching for an answer/ I never seem to find what I’m looking for/ Oh Lord, I pray you give me strength to carry on/ ‘Cause I know what it means/ To walk along the lonely street of dreams,” Clarkson sang with a punch of vibrato. David Coverdale originally recorded “Here I Go Again” for Whitesnake’s album, Saints...
Lisa Marie Presley's Life
Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. Growing up, Lisa Marie was primarily raised by her mother and spent much of her childhood at Graceland, her father's famous Memphis estate. Despite her father's fame and fortune, Lisa Marie has said that she had a relatively normal childhood, with her parents making a point to provide her with a sense of normalcy and stability.
WATCH: Jamey Johnson Joins Blackberry Smoke for ‘Up on Cripple Creek’ at the Ryman
Blackberry Smoke started a two-night stand at the iconic Ryman Auditorium last night (February 9th). While at the Mother Church of Country Music, the Atlanta-based band was able to bring a couple of their Music City pals to the stage with them to make the night a little more special.
Ty Herndon Shares Engagement Photos & Heartfelt Tribute To His New Fiancé
"Never in a million years would I have imagined meeting someone who would bring so much love and light into my heart."
Luke Combs Recalls the Time He Wasn’t Allowed to Use the Restroom at the Grammys
Sunday night was a big one for Luke Combs. He was up for three trophies. His 2022 release Growin’ Up... The post Luke Combs Recalls the Time He Wasn’t Allowed to Use the Restroom at the Grammys appeared first on Outsider.
Outsider-Approved New Albums for February 10, 2023
We’ve made it to another New Music Friday. Most people are already getting ready for their Super Bowl parties or... The post Outsider-Approved New Albums for February 10, 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
Hilarious Bill Dance Blooper Reels Are Great For Your Weekend Vibes
Bill Dance is one of the biggest legends the fishing world has ever seen. A major part of the reason he’s so popular is that he never takes himself too seriously. He recently shared some good vibes on his Instagram account and wished his followers a happy Friday. The picture looks like he’s slipping on a banana peel. It was a solid reminder that the blooper reels of footage that’s been accumulated from his decades of filming fishing trips for TV are absolutely hilarious.
