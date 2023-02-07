ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Burt Bacharach’s Wives: Meet The Women He Loved Through The Years, Including Angie Dickinson

Burt Bacharach was a singer and songwriter with numerous hits. Burt was married four times throughout his life. Burt passed away at 94 on February 9, 2023. Burt Bacharach was one of the most influential and important songwriters of all time. He penned numerous hit songs, including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, “This Guy’s In Love With You” and many more throughout his career, and he won six Grammy awards. He collaborated with tons of hitmakers, like Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, and Dionne Warwick. Burt sadly died of natural causes at 94 on February 9, 2023.
Uncovering Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival Loses Headliner & Gains 5 More: Here's Who's Set To Take The Stage Instead

With the 2023 iteration of Florida's Strawberry Fest right around the corner, snagging tickets to see your favorite talent might have already been on your to-do list. With notable names like Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Halestorm, and more announced back in November of 2022, the headliners for Florida Strawberry Festival 2023 was already shaping up to be a musical hit and blast from the past for fruit munchers, lyric lovers, and nostalgia seekers alike. Five additional artists now flesh out the roster of over 20 performers, while one leaves the line-up.
FLORIDA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Carrie Underwood Had One Complaint Working With Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire

The 2019 CMA Awards saw Carrie Underwood team up with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire to celebrate women in country music. Not only was this an exciting collaboration for fans – with these three artists representing different, definitive stages in the genre’s history – it was also a thrilling time for Underwood, who counts McEntire and Parton as her idols.
Whiskey Riff

Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold

Does it get any better than this? When it comes to iconic voices in country music, George Jones and Randy Travis have to be near the top of the list. Not only do they have two of the most distinctive voices in country music history, but between the two powerhouses they have nearly 40 #1 songs, with hits like “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “Forever and Ever, Amen” being just as well-known today as they were when they were […] The post Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Reveals He Never Thought He Would Be a Country Superstar

It’s insane to think that Luke Combs stepped into the wider country music world a little over five years ago. He released his debut album This One’s for You in June of 2017. In the intervening years, Combs has reached levels of success that some artists who have been in the game for decades will never see.
Rolling Stone

Kelly Clarkson On Her Own in ‘Here I Go Again’ Whitesnake Cover

Kelly Clarkson took on Whitesnake’s 1987 hit “Here I Go Again” on Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Backed by her band, the powerhouse singer belted out the English rock group’s single, which topped the Billboard Hot 100, for Kellyoke’s opening segment. “Though I keep searching for an answer/ I never seem to find what I’m looking for/ Oh Lord, I pray you give me strength to carry on/ ‘Cause I know what it means/ To walk along the lonely street of dreams,” Clarkson sang with a punch of vibrato. David Coverdale originally recorded “Here I Go Again” for Whitesnake’s album, Saints...
malta

Lisa Marie Presley's Life

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. Growing up, Lisa Marie was primarily raised by her mother and spent much of her childhood at Graceland, her father's famous Memphis estate. Despite her father's fame and fortune, Lisa Marie has said that she had a relatively normal childhood, with her parents making a point to provide her with a sense of normalcy and stability.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

Hilarious Bill Dance Blooper Reels Are Great For Your Weekend Vibes

Bill Dance is one of the biggest legends the fishing world has ever seen. A major part of the reason he’s so popular is that he never takes himself too seriously. He recently shared some good vibes on his Instagram account and wished his followers a happy Friday. The picture looks like he’s slipping on a banana peel. It was a solid reminder that the blooper reels of footage that’s been accumulated from his decades of filming fishing trips for TV are absolutely hilarious.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

643K+
Followers
73K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy