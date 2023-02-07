Ghostface Brewing is now open in a new Lake Norman location — next to its Beer Lab

Ghostface Brewing opened Tuesday in a new location right next door to its Lake Norman brewery in Mooresville, creating a “one-stop entertainment district.”

Owner Mike Cuddy told CharlotteFive that the lease was coming up at Ghostface’s old location and with so much development in downtown Mooresville, the brewery and pizzeria wanted in on the action.

“We figured if we stayed where we were, we’d get forgotten,” he said.

When Cuddy found a new place that would double the size of Ghostface, it just happened to be right next door to the brewery’s Beer Lab. And he jumped on it.

Ghostface Brewing’s new space is about double the size of its previous location. Ghostface Brewing

Now, you can get pizza in both buildings, plus wings, sandwiches and other bar food. You can also open a tab at one spot and close at the other. Other perks include a huge parking lot and space for concerts to bring in regional acts, plus plans for a patio in the spring.

Ghostface will also open a little earlier and stay open an hour later, keeping the kitchen open an hour later on the weekends, as well.

“Our goal in doing this was to be the one-stop entertainment district in Mooresville, where there’s something to do every day,” Cuddy said.

Ghostface Brewing’s move to a new location — right next to its Beer Lab — has created a new space: Ghostface Social District Brewery & Pizza. Ghostface Brewing

Location: 215 S Broad St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Menu

Cuisine: pizza, bar food

Instagram: @ghostfacebrew