Lady Monarchs Defeat GA. Southern 67-50; Have Won Nine of Last 11 Games. Thursday night provided a glimpse into what the women’s basketball team can do when faced with adversity. The Lady Monarchs came into the evening at 16-9 (8-4 Sun Belt, with a five-way tie for second place). Their opponents, the Georgia Southern Eagles, arrived at 15-6, (7-5 Sun Belt). At the close of the evening, the Lady Monarchs sent the Eagles home with a decisive win of 67-50.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO