Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

'Super Cities! Detroit' mixes facts with fun in children's book by hometown author

As the daughter of a librarian, Daralynn Walker grew up in Detroit knowing how lucky she was to spend so much time surrounded by books. “Now we have the internet and it’s great, but it’s so much and it’s overwhelming,” she says. “I think that having a library where you can go into the children’s section and walk through all the books and be inspired and go into these other worlds is just an awesome thing.” ...
DETROIT, MI
dornob.com

The Ice House: Crazy Crystal-Covered, Fully-Frozen Home

What happens when you take one of over 20,000 abandoned homes in Detroit and call attention to it in the middle of winter … by pouring gallon after gallon of water over the roof until it is covered from top to bottom – windows, walls, plants and all – with ice?
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Who are the Best Rappers of All Time

Maurielle Lue asks her cohosts to list their top five favorite rappers. The Noon features Maurielle Lue and Lee Thomas talking about the news that matters most to the city of Detroit. From pop culture to movies to big local and national news. We're talking about it all.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Indulge in Detroit’s Black-Owned Restaurant Scene with Foodie Becca K

You might know Becca, better known as @foodiebeccak, for her coverage of the newest and hottest restaurants throughout the Detroit metro region. To celebrate Black History Month and the amazing Detroit restaurant scene, Becca collaborated with Visit Detroit to bring you her picks for the best Black-Owned restaurants in Detroit. Check it out!
DETROIT, MI
