Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Related
'Super Cities! Detroit' mixes facts with fun in children's book by hometown author
As the daughter of a librarian, Daralynn Walker grew up in Detroit knowing how lucky she was to spend so much time surrounded by books. “Now we have the internet and it’s great, but it’s so much and it’s overwhelming,” she says. “I think that having a library where you can go into the children’s section and walk through all the books and be inspired and go into these other worlds is just an awesome thing.” ...
CBC News
Engineer Cornelius L. Henderson helped connect Windsor and Detroit. Here's who he was
In Windsor and Detroit, efforts are underway to publicize the life and legacy of Cornelius L. Henderson, one of the engineers who helped design both the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. "He was responsible for helping with the design of these steel trusses that make up the Canadian approach...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit will have its first Black-owned grocery store in nearly a decade
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is getting a full service Black-owned grocery store. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. CBS Detroit reports The Neighborhood Grocery received $85,000 from Motor...
fox2detroit.com
Hats Galore: A family-owned Detroit business that's a must-stop
Hats Galore has been in business on Detroit's east side for 30 years and is a true family business. We went in for a glimpse of their style and history.
dornob.com
The Ice House: Crazy Crystal-Covered, Fully-Frozen Home
What happens when you take one of over 20,000 abandoned homes in Detroit and call attention to it in the middle of winter … by pouring gallon after gallon of water over the roof until it is covered from top to bottom – windows, walls, plants and all – with ice?
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
Herbology Cannabis opens first Detroit dispensary
Its the third location for the Michigan-based weed brand
fox2detroit.com
Who are the Best Rappers of All Time
Maurielle Lue asks her cohosts to list their top five favorite rappers. The Noon features Maurielle Lue and Lee Thomas talking about the news that matters most to the city of Detroit. From pop culture to movies to big local and national news. We're talking about it all.
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
wdet.org
CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
wdet.org
The history of violent policing in Detroit — and what’s changed in 60 years
Since the very public police murder of George Floyd almost three years ago, there have been a lot of talks about what policing is and isn’t — and whether police departments can change. These conversations aren’t going away, in part because we continue to see tragedies with police...
visitdetroit.com
Indulge in Detroit’s Black-Owned Restaurant Scene with Foodie Becca K
You might know Becca, better known as @foodiebeccak, for her coverage of the newest and hottest restaurants throughout the Detroit metro region. To celebrate Black History Month and the amazing Detroit restaurant scene, Becca collaborated with Visit Detroit to bring you her picks for the best Black-Owned restaurants in Detroit. Check it out!
New Dodge Lounge blasted for ‘pay to play’ live music policy — but venue says it’s a misunderstanding
The Hamtramck bar has been working out kinks under new ownership
Black-Owned Neighborhood Grocery Store Slated to Open This Summer on Detroit’s East Side
The last time a Black-owned grocery store in Detroit was in business was nearly 10 years ago. That’s about to change—one is set to open this summer on the city’s east side, according to CBS News Detroit. “This neighborhood is classed as a desert because there’s no...
National Pizza Day is Thursday; here are the best spots to get Detroit-style
Detroit has some of the best pizza in the country. We know it, and everyone else knows it. Feb. 9 marks National Pizza Day, and you can celebrate by getting Detroit-style pizza.
Detroit’s Eartha Kitten is challenging burlesque norms
When she noticed a lack of diversity at local shows, she started producing her own
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken is a surprisingly loving metro Detroit restaurant chain
Staffers at this divorce-themed restaurant were exceptionally cheerful
96-Year-Old Michigan Man’s Home Stolen by Trusted Senior Center Employee
An employee at a Bloomfield Township senior citizens center is being accused of swindling an elderly man, tricking him into signing over his home to her. Woman Grooms Elderly Gentleman in Order to Take Advantage of Him. The 71-year-old woman who was an employee at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center...
WXYZ
Calgary Flames player hit by car in Downtown Detroit while riding scooter
(WXYZ) — The Calgary Flames said one of their players was hit by a vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday night ahead of the team's game against the Red Wings on Thursday. According to the Flames, defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a scooter on his way to dinner.
fox2detroit.com
Jasmine Moody: 9 years after mysterious disappearance, frustration boils over for all involved
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In December 2014, Jasmine Moody was visiting a friend in Detroit. That was the last time she was seen. The Texas teen was just 19 when she arrived in the Motor City - but where she went is a mystery. Even thought it's been more than...
