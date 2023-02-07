Read full article on original website
Related
12tomatoes.com
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale
If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Pertinent Eco-Solutions launches new fly control solution
Pertinent Eco-Solutions, a manufacturer of eco-friendly pest control products, has released an insect growth regulator (IGR) deliverable as a feed-thru for controlling horn fly populations in cattle pastures. Joining Pertinent’s line of highly effective, naturally derived adulticides and IGRs in the cattle market, the IGR 10.5% Feed-Thru Fly Solution was officially introduced to the agricultural marketplace at the 2023 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Industry Convention and Trade Show and is now available for purchase.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
CONTEMPORIST
A Home Interior That Blends Japandi And Australian Design Inspiration
NAKO Design has designed a home in Edmonton, Canada, that’s influenced by both Japandi and Australian design styles. With a modern palette of black and white warmed with soft silver elm wood accents and texture, the home shows sophistication with a continuity of texture and tone throughout. In the...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Guzman joins TechMix swine team
TechMix announces the addition of Ezequiel Guzman in the role of swine product technical manager. Guzman's primary role will be to support the TechMix U.S. swine team for each product within the swine product portfolio. He will join field staff on-farm and will also work closely with the TechMix Innovations team—providing input on production challenges and insights on potential novel technologies.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Simon Liu named ARS administrator
USDA has tabbed Simon Liu to be administrator of the Agricultural Research Service. He had been serving as the acting administrator since June 2022 before being officially named to the role on Jan. 4. USDA Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics and Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young says Liu’s experience,...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Are AA requirements sufficient for pig response to stress, disease?
Across the U.S. pork industry, about 30 to 35% of pigs born do not reach the market; these mortality and cull losses impose a significant economic and social burden on pork producers. Although there are numerous factors that contribute to these high mortality and removal rates, adequate dietary nutrient intake may help alleviate the problem. However, current methods for estimating nutrient requirements are specifically designed to maximize growth without regard for survival or other performance measures.
nationalhogfarmer.com
IPPA launches Pork in the Pantry program
The Iowa Pork Producers Association has announced that it will support county pork producer organizations in Iowa in their efforts to make pork donations to local food pantries. The Pork in the Pantry program will reimburse county pork groups that make pork product donations to food pantries in the same...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Swine research showcased at Iowa Pork Congress
A research project involving swine dysentery was the top winner of a research poster competition, organized by the Iowa Pork Producers Association research committee and the Iowa Pork Industry Center in Ames. Swine dysentery can cause up to $236 million in economic damage to the U.S. hog herd annually. In...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Topigs Norsvin South Africa appoints new general manager
Topigs Norsvin South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Reeders as its new general manager. He will be responsible for the management of the company's business activities, supported by Wimpie Odendaal in his new role as senior production manager and Lihandi van Niekerk taking the roll of senior technical manager.
nationalhogfarmer.com
U of M researchers lead major African swine fever breakthrough
University of Minnesota researchers recently led successful efforts to work on African swine fever virus (ASFV), developing and validating a surrogate virus for ASFV that will help develop effective mitigation strategies to control ASFV and keep it from entering North America. The disease has devastated pig populations and pork production in countries around the world.
nationalhogfarmer.com
2022 record year for U.S. beef exports; pork exports finish strong
U.S. beef exports set annual records for both volume and value in 2022, according to year-end data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Pork exports finished lower year-over-year but export value was the third largest on record, trailing only the highs reached in 2020 and 2021. Pork exports continued to gain momentum in December, led by another outstanding performance in Mexico. While lamb exports slowed in December, 2022 shipments were sharply higher than the previous two years, approaching the pre-COVID levels of 2019.
Comments / 0